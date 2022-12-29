Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry
SLB - Free Report) , Halliburton Company (. The Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry comprises companies that primarily engage in providing support services to exploration and production players. These companies help in manufacturing, repairing and maintaining wells, drilling equipment, leasing of drilling rigs, seismic testing, as well as transport and directional solutions, among others. Also, the companies help upstream energy players locate oil and natural gas and drill and evaluate hydrocarbon wells. Hence, oilfield services businesses are positively correlated to expenditures from upstream firms. Furthermore, with countries worldwide investing heavily in liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, a few oilfield service companies are extending their reach beyond the hydrocarbon fields and capitalizing on contracts for manufacturing equipment used in LNG facilities to decrease carbon emissions.
Oil ends year of wild price swings with 2nd straight annual gain
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices swung wildly in 2022, climbing on tight supplies amid the war in Ukraine, then sliding on weaker demand from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction, but closed the year on Friday with a second straight annual gain.
Zacks.com
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
Zacks.com
BP vs. Occidental Petroleum: Which Stock is the Better Buy for 2023?
BP - Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum (. OXY - Free Report) are two stocks that investors may be considering for next year. Let’s see which oil and energy stock is the better buy at the moment. Synopsis. Higher oil prices over the last two years have caused many...
Zacks.com
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th
RRR - Free Report) : This company which develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Price and Consensus. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
Is ChampionX (CHX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
CHX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question. ChampionX is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits...
Zacks.com
Bear of the Day: Eldorado Gold (EGO)
EGO - Free Report) is a $1.5 billion Canadian miner with gold producing and exploration assets in Brazil, Turkey, and a new development in Greece. EGO shares fell over 50% from around $12 down to $5.30 as its yellow metal dropped 20% from highs above $2,000 earlier this year. The...
Zacks.com
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NEX - Free Report) closed at $9.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Will TopBuild (BLD) Overcome Industry-Related Woes in 2023?
BLD - Free Report) shares have dropped 5% in the past three months versus the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 9% growth. The company has been grappling with supply-chain disruptions, higher raw material and labor shortages, and seasonality. Analysts are pessimistic about BLD’s near-term prospects, as evident from...
Zacks.com
A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMRK - Free Report) closed at $34.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the precious...
Zacks.com
3 Dividend Kings Nicely Suited for Income Investors
Few things delight investors more than consistent, dependable dividend payouts. After all, who doesn't enjoy being compensated for their investments?. Dividends were a valuable commodity for investors in 2022, helping to cushion the impact of drawdowns in other positions. Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at...
Zacks.com
8 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Now
NTNX - Free Report) is one of the stocks that investors can currently add to their portfolio to counter the highly volatile market conditions and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street continues to witness high volatility due to the vicious macro challenges, ranging from the Covid-led supply crisis and...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Delek US Holdings (DK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the refinery operator...
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PBR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.68, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
NRG Energy (NRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (. NRG - Free Report) closed at $31.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
STLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $98.41, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and...
Zacks.com
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DAVA - Free Report) closed at $76.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Comments / 0