Sporting News
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Yardbarker
NFL Week 17: Picks and preview
Week 17 arrives with two playoff spots up for grabs in the AFC and three in the NFC. The Bills, Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, and Chiefs have all secured playoff spots in the AFC, while the Cowboys, Eagles, Vikings, and 49ers have matched the feat in the NFC. Cleveland, Indianapolis, Denver, and Houston? They’re all formally finished. The same goes for the Rams, Falcons, Cardinals, and Bears. Jacksonville and Tennessee play meaningless games this week; their Week 18 showdown will determine the AFC South champion regardless of this week’s results. The Carolina Panthers – yes, I’m serious – control their own destiny in the NFC South. If they win out, they’re in at 8-9. The Dolphins are suddenly flagging and need a win, something that would eliminate multiple AFC teams from the picture. Our wonderful, majestic Detroit Lions ran into a brick wall against the Panthers, and now the battle for the final wild-card spot in the NFC looks like a free-for-all. Washington has pole position, but the Commanders have quarterback problems. Oh, and J.J. Watt is hanging them up after this season. We’ll see him in a gold jacket in five years. In any event, there are too many clinching scenarios to lay out here, so let’s just get to the games, which Nathaniel Hackett will get to watch like the rest of us.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win
It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals 'MNF' preview, prediction, pick: High-stakes AFC showdown
Two of the hottest teams in the NFL square off in a pre-playoff showdown when the Buffalo Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The Bills (12-3) currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC after winning their past six games, while the Bengals (11-4) are No. 3 after recording seven straight victories.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week
Jack Dougherty (48-46-2) gives out his best bets for NFL Week 17. The post NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Amazon ‘considering major change’ to Prime Video sports coverage after debut NFL season wraps up
AMAZON is said to be considering a major change to their sports programming. The streaming giants wrapped up their debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football this week. And with 10 years left in their $1billion deal to stream TNF, they are reportedly lining up a big change. A report...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr
Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (12/29)
CLE at IND (CLE -5.5) O/U: 223. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC): $10,100 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel. We had Shai in this section on Tuesday, and he provided us with another tantalizing performance....
NBC Sports
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Doug Pederson Sends Clear Message About Playing Starters This Weekend
The playoff scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been set in stone: If they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, they will win the AFC South and reach the playoffs. So with an inconsequential Week 17 game against the Houston Texans this weekend, what is head coach Doug Pederson's plans for the starters?
fantasypros.com
Derrick Henry (hip) listed as doubtful for Week 17
What a brutal break for fantasy managers with Henry in the fantasy championship. Henry was the only Titans running back to see a carry last week. It is Hassan Haskins on paper in line to lead the Titans backfield, but he is extremely risky to rely on this week.
fantasypros.com
Tyler Higbee (rest, elbow) questionable for Week 17
Tyler Higbee (rest, elbow) remained limited during practice on Friday. He is officially questionable to play against the Chargers in Week 17. (Nick Cothrel on Twitter) Higbee put on a show last week, catching nine passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. It looks like he's trending towards playing on Sunday, in which case he would rank as a low-end TE1 for fantasy purposes.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans inactives for Week 17
The Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys have released their lists of inactives ahead of their Week 17 matchup on “Thursday Night Football” at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Thursday night, the Titans ruled out a total of eight players in Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Amani Hooker, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, Dylan Cole and Josh Thompson.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to be activated from IR next week
Mitchell would have opened on Friday but he's been home with illness. He should be healthy for the 49ers in the NFL playoffs. It won't impact fantasy managers unless your league plays in Week 18.
nbcsportsedge.com
DFS Building Blocks: Week 17 Fantasy Football Breakdown
Fields leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards (1,011) and is second in rushing attempts (15) and touchdowns (eight). This week, he faces a Detroit defense that has given up more rushing yards and touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks than any other team. The Chicago/Detroit game also has a total that is four points higher than any other game this week.
