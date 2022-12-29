ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Donations to Guardian and Observer charity appeal reach £1m

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVW24_0jxX1VHd00
Donations will be directed to local voluntary organisations working in some of the UK’s most deprived areas, which are providing crisis support ranging from food banks and warm rooms to debt and housing advice and mental health help.

The Guardian and Observer’s annual appeal, in aid of grassroots charities helping people struggling with the cost of living crisis, has raised £1m, hitting the milestone on Thursday, just three weeks after the appeal launched.

The campaign, which continues into the new year, is raising money for local charities providing much-needed support to people experiencing hardship and poverty as a result of the crisis, via the appeal’s two charity partners, Citizens Advice and Locality. More than 9,200 readers have so far donated a total of £1,004,000.

Donations will be directed to local voluntary organisations working in some of the UK’s most deprived areas, which are providing crisis support ranging from food banks and warm rooms to debt and housing advice and mental health help.

It is the eighth year in a row that the Guardian and Observer’s annual charity appeal has raised more than £1m. Recent appeal themes include environmental justice, Covid and young people, Windrush and refugees.

Dame Clare Moriarty, the chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “It’s amazing to see donations to this year’s Guardian and Observer Appeal reach over £1m. We’re extremely grateful to everyone who supports us and the amount raised so far is testament to the brilliant work being done across our service.

“Our advisers are working tirelessly to support people facing unbearable situations all year round. Your generosity will make sure we can continue to help people find light at the end of the tunnel during this crisis.”

Tony Armstrong, the chief executive of Locality, also thanked Guardian and Observer readers for their generous support, saying: “Local community organisations have been providing vital frontline services through successive crises – keeping people connected, fed and safe. But they also have the imagination, understanding and courage we need to strengthen communities which have often been neglected. Your donations will help them lay the groundwork for a fairer future.

Readers continue to tell us why they gave, via a button on the online donation page.

One wrote: “I am feeling the sharp rise in the cost of living and have turned the thermostat right down but at least I could buy presents for my children and give them a good meal and healthy diet. How terrible to not have that choice. I feel for those who are having to choose between food and heating, what a terrible choice in this day and age, its shameful and says so much about our current culture and politics.”

  • Donations can be made online by credit card, debit card or PayPal, or by phone on 0151 284 1126. Sadly, we are unable to accept cheques.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

In 2022, I walked away from the greatest love of my life so far. This is why I did it

Rumours swirled last week that alternative pin-up couple Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had parted ways. The pairing of singer and actor over two-and-a-bit years was the stuff of internet legend: he was the sensitive hunk with a star-making turn in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. She was the sorrowful indie-crooner who, it turned out, was one of Mescal’s favourite musicians. They met over Zoom, in a public interview as the pandemic raged. Soon they were dating and seemed destined to live happily ever after, until suddenly gossipy reports suggested it was all over.
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
BBC

New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work

Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
The Guardian

Indian leather companies accused of enabling Russia’s war effort

Indian companies have been accused of enabling Russia’s war effort after exporting leather to Russian companies that make boots for its military in the months since the invasion of Ukraine. Russia and India have longstanding ties and Narendra Modi’s government has not joined western countries in openly criticising Moscow...
The Guardian

Remembering Vivienne Westwood: ‘The rebel who was never without a cause’

Dame Vivienne Westwood was a very British kind of genius. She was as down to earth as she was flamboyant, a former primary school teacher who came to shape punk culture. Her clothes were bracingly modern – rips and safety pins, latex and androgyny – but steeped in a love of history. (She had a particular weakness for kilts and corsets.) Her clothes were worn by everyone from Theresa May to Chrissie Hynde, from Princess Eugenie to Pharrell Williams.
The Guardian

Death of former pope Benedict eases way for retirement of Francis

For the first time in almost 10 years, there will be only one pope. But that may be temporary. Pope Benedict XVI’s death, nine years and 10 months after he unexpectedly stepped down, eases the way for his successor, Francis, to follow suit. It is a move he has long suggested he wants to make.
The Guardian

‘A piece of footballing art’: six memorable moments from Pelé’s career

The young Pelé knew how to make a first impression. He scored four goals on his unofficial debut for Santos. He scored one on his official club debut, his goal-tending victim very much looking at his fate through the prism of a glass half full, later making a business card announcing his status as the keeper who conceded Pelé’s first. He scored within minutes of coming on for his first Brazil cap. But the true harbinger came in Brazil’s third group game of the 1958 World Cup. Thought too callow by some of Brazil’s coaching staff, Pelé and Garrincha sat on the sidelines as they watched the team beat Austria and draw 0-0 with England, the latter the first time the Seleção had failed to score in a World Cup game. That relative failure was enough to force the hand of the coach, Vicente Feola. He threw in the inexperienced duo and after 40 seconds Garrincha hit a post. One minute later, so did Pelé. The woodwork wasn’t the only thing rattled: the USSR team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were so discombobulated they shipped a goal to Vavá another 60 seconds later. “The greatest three minutes of football ever played,” said the L’Équipe journalist Gabriel Hanot, the founder of the European Cup. The most epochal, too, given what Pelé and Brazil would get up to during the next dozen years.
The Guardian

Exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they can

Moscow’s exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they still can, before they are made scapegoats for the hardship caused by the war in Ukraine. “When we look back over Russian history, whenever the political system was in danger you saw the government trying to redirect the anger and discontent of the masses towards the Jewish community,” Pinchas Goldschmidt told the Guardian. “We saw this in tsarist times and at the end of the Stalinist regime.”
The Guardian

Russian oligarchs lose $95bn in 2022 amid sanctions after Ukraine war

The richest Russian oligarchs have lost almost $95bn this year amid strict sanctions imposed by western nations over the Ukraine war – shedding $330m a day since the Kremlin launched its invasion. Roman Abramovich, the former Chelsea FC owner, was the biggest loser, with his fortune falling by 57%...
The Guardian

Nine killed in New Year’s Eve crush in Ugandan capital

At least nine people, some of them children, died in a crush as revellers rang in the new year at a shopping centre in Uganda’s capital, police said. After fireworks outside the Freedom City mall in Kampala, “a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others”, said Luke Owoyesigyire, a national police spokesperson.
The Guardian

Felicity Feeny obituary

My wife, Felicity Feeny, who has died aged 78, was a physiotherapist who spent time in Canada and Nepal, as well as supporting thousands of NHS patients in the UK. Her family and many friends will remember her for her zest for life, anarchic sense of fun and conviction that pretty much any barrier can – and should – be surmounted.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

544K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy