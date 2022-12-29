ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

luxury-houses.net

Listing at $14.4 Million, Two Creeks Ranch in Park City Utah Showcases The Ultimate Mountain Lifestyle with Resort Like Amenities

3967 N Two Creeks Lane Home in Park City, Utah for Sale. 3967 N Two Creeks Lane, Park City, Utah is a mountain-modern home sets the stage for special gatherings and moments with family and friends while creating a wonderful backdrop for lifetime memories. This Home in Park City offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3967 N Two Creeks Lane, please contact Paul Benson (Phone: 435-640-7441) & Marcus C Wood (Phone: 435-741-9033) at Engel & Voelkers Park City for full support and perfect service.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Editorial: A lovable boy

Seventy years ago, Park City was down so low it was hard to see the way up. That seemed especially true in the last week of the year, facing 1953. America was balanced at that moment between the outgoing presidency of Harry Truman, the haberdasher from Missouri, and the incoming reign of war hero Dwight Eisenhower. The Korean War was raging, with millions of American soldiers deployed. Among them was Jim Santy, Park City High School Class of ’51, now a Marine. And there was Bud Wright’s son Bob; Bud was Park City’s ambassador of skiing before it was a business, leading tours and delivering groceries and mail on 10-foot-long hickory sticks; Bob had gone from Park City High to the University of Utah on a football scholarship before he was sucked into the Korean War.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City will remember 2022 for large crowds, lift dispute and Olympic fanfare

Park City reaches the end of 2022 after 12 months of controversy even amid the continuing strong economic comeback from the depths of the pandemic. The year witnessed a local candidate’s long-shot bid for a seat in Congress, the celebration of a past Winter Olympics coupled with talks about a future Games and the arrival of large crowds that led to displeasure in the community.
PARK CITY, UT
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho Restaurant

A popular Vietnamese restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah. Pho Tay Ho Vietnamese RestaurantPhoto byImage is author's. There are many Vietnamese restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley which serve the popular noodle dish called pho. There is a lot of competition to be named the BEST, but Pho Tay Ho Vietnamese Restaurant in Salt Lake City recently received that honor from City Weekly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

The top 5 sports moments in Park City sports in 2022

Between the Olympics, World Cups, high school sports and so much more, 2022 was a hectic year for Park City athletes. Here are some of the highlights:. 5. Park City football caps off perfect home record with playoff win. Home-field advantage was huge for Park City High School’s football team...
PARK CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays

18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hotelnewsresource.com

Black Rock Mountain Resort in Utah Closes $48M in CPACE Financing

D.A. Davidson’s Special District Group has closed $48 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) financing for Black Rock Mountain Resort in Wasatch County, Utah. Building upon the Special District Group’s previous CPACE capabilities, this deal represents the expansion of its CPACE portfolio and reinforces the group’s proven track record across amenity-rich mountain resort and residential communities.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts

This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
UTAH STATE

