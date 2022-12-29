Read full article on original website
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
ABC 4
Salt Lake City bakeries to close, more victims of historic inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ten dollars a doughnut? The Big O Doughnuts shop in Salt Lake City says that’s the price they would need to charge to stay in business. 2022’s runaway inflation continues to mount up casualties. “The math just doesn’t add up, everything is...
luxury-houses.net
Listing at $14.4 Million, Two Creeks Ranch in Park City Utah Showcases The Ultimate Mountain Lifestyle with Resort Like Amenities
3967 N Two Creeks Lane Home in Park City, Utah for Sale. 3967 N Two Creeks Lane, Park City, Utah is a mountain-modern home sets the stage for special gatherings and moments with family and friends while creating a wonderful backdrop for lifetime memories. This Home in Park City offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3967 N Two Creeks Lane, please contact Paul Benson (Phone: 435-640-7441) & Marcus C Wood (Phone: 435-741-9033) at Engel & Voelkers Park City for full support and perfect service.
Park Record
Editorial: A lovable boy
Seventy years ago, Park City was down so low it was hard to see the way up. That seemed especially true in the last week of the year, facing 1953. America was balanced at that moment between the outgoing presidency of Harry Truman, the haberdasher from Missouri, and the incoming reign of war hero Dwight Eisenhower. The Korean War was raging, with millions of American soldiers deployed. Among them was Jim Santy, Park City High School Class of ’51, now a Marine. And there was Bud Wright’s son Bob; Bud was Park City’s ambassador of skiing before it was a business, leading tours and delivering groceries and mail on 10-foot-long hickory sticks; Bob had gone from Park City High to the University of Utah on a football scholarship before he was sucked into the Korean War.
utahbusiness.com
World-famous cream puff chain with cult following to open in Salt Lake City, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT —The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its first store in Utah. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open January 7th, 2023. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
Salt Lake City currently last one standing in 2030 Olympic bid
PARK CITY, Utah — The Sapporo, Japan 2030 Olympic Bid Committee has put a “pause” on its pursuit to host the Winter Olympics, according to Reuters. Results of investigations of […]
Local restauranteurs open third location in SLC’s Post District
SALT LAKE CITY — Brooks and David Kirchheimer, who formed Leave Room For Dessert Eateries (LRFDE), unveil their third location, Urban Hill, in Salt Lake City’s Post District. The 7,200-square-foot […]
Park Record
Park City will remember 2022 for large crowds, lift dispute and Olympic fanfare
Park City reaches the end of 2022 after 12 months of controversy even amid the continuing strong economic comeback from the depths of the pandemic. The year witnessed a local candidate’s long-shot bid for a seat in Congress, the celebration of a past Winter Olympics coupled with talks about a future Games and the arrival of large crowds that led to displeasure in the community.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Park Record
The top 5 sports moments in Park City sports in 2022
Between the Olympics, World Cups, high school sports and so much more, 2022 was a hectic year for Park City athletes. Here are some of the highlights:. 5. Park City football caps off perfect home record with playoff win. Home-field advantage was huge for Park City High School’s football team...
hotelnewsresource.com
Black Rock Mountain Resort in Utah Closes $48M in CPACE Financing
D.A. Davidson’s Special District Group has closed $48 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) financing for Black Rock Mountain Resort in Wasatch County, Utah. Building upon the Special District Group’s previous CPACE capabilities, this deal represents the expansion of its CPACE portfolio and reinforces the group’s proven track record across amenity-rich mountain resort and residential communities.
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
KSLTV
KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
ksl.com
It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts
This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
ksl.com
Snows and a Rose: Travel disruptions expected amid weekend winter storms
SALT LAKE CITY — Travel on Utah roads this weekend is expected to be extremely difficult due to multiple winter weather advisories and heavy snow. And travelers driving to the Rose Bowl are advised to leave before Sunday to avoid the worst day of travel. Roads are already starting...
