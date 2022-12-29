Read full article on original website
WTVM
Rain tonight, Part of the weekend into next week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dry streak lately, rain moves in this evening along with a few thunderstorms perhaps. It will be on the soggy side at times through the night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy Saturday and a bit breezy with scattered...
Rain moves in tonight, few storms possible Saturday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another warm day as temperatures again climbed into the 70s with some areas climbing into the mid 70s, but we’re also tracking showers and storms that will move into the area this evening and tonight. Throughout Saturday we will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers should move out early in […]
Trending warmer while showers and few storms possible for New Years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Warming trend continued this afternoon as we saw the return of 50s across the area under clear blue skies. However, temperatures will again fall just below freezing overnight with readings dropping to 30 degrees under clear skies. Throughout the day Wednesday you will notice more cloud cover after starting out sunny […]
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Freezing temperatures blanket Chambers County
Below freezing temperatures descended on Chambers County along with much of the nation in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 22nd and continued unabated through Tuesday, December 27th. What has been described as a “once in a generation storm” by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, New York...
WTVM
Freezing temperatures lead to bursting pipes in Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Columbus Waterworks had a busy weekend, responding to calls, we had approximately 600 calls this weekend,” says Columbus Water Works Vice President Vic Burchfield. That’s how many calls went to the Columbus Waterworks over the Christmas holiday. The reason for the calls? “Those calls were from customers experiencing no water because of freezing conditions,” says Burchfield.
WTVM
Firework safety tips ahead of New Year’s celebrations
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people may be launching fireworks this weekend to ring in the new year. However, to avoid causing a fire during those booms and bangs, here are some tips for staying safe while celebrating. TNT Fireworks worker Julie Hobbs says it’s essential to read the instruction...
Auburn: Wrights Mill Road lane closure scheduled for Jan. 4
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023. According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral. Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and […]
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
Columbus Fire Marshall shares New Year’s fireworks safety tips
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Many are looking forward to launching fireworks this New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day. But as fun as fireworks can be, they present serious safety hazards. Columbus Fire Marshall John Shull shared a few tips for how to use fireworks safely. 1: Wear eye protection. First of all, Shull […]
WTVM
GDOT encourages residents’ opinion on replacing Oglethorpe Bridge in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bridge from Columbus to Phenix City is expected to get an upgrade but not before the Georgia Department of Transportation hears from citizens. Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed project, provide feedback or write in with questions about the Oglethorpe Bridge, located near Golden Park and the Columbus Civic Center.
WALB 10
Community steps in to help Americus apartments that are without water
Americus' apartment water restored after community banded together to help. South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season. Valdosta’s Second Harvest food distribution feeds thousands ahead of Christmas. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close...
Columbus Animal Care & Control waives ‘Returned to Owner Fees’ during New Year’s holiday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Animal Care & Control Center announced it would waive ‘Returned to Owner Fees’ during the New Year’s holiday for pets due to fireworks. The waiver for the fee is only applicable to dogs and cats impounded at the shelter from Dec. 30 through Jan. 7, 2023. Violations of other […]
WRBL Special Series: Home for Good seeking volunteers to help count the Columbus homeless population in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Home for Good has been active in Columbus and Phenix City for 13 years. Unlike many of the non-profit organizations that the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley support, this one is part of the agency. Reducing the community’s homeless numbers and providing help and services for those facing a housing […]
WTVM
Portion of Seale Road in Phenix City closed until further notice
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A section of Seale Road will be closed until further notice. The closure begins Thursday, December 29, between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street - until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. A map of the detour is posted below:. Contact the Phenix...
WTVM
Columbus and Auburn travelers among thousands stuck after flights home canceled
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thousands across the country are stranded after the major Winter storm causes numerous flights to be delayed or canceled. We tracked down some locals, including one Auburn woman stuck in Las Vegas, who says flight issues have cost her hundreds of dollars. Both women, one from...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn experiences high demand for water and most pipe leaks in memory, but no water shortage
Auburn’s Water Resource Management Department received more calls to respond to pipe leaks over the Christmas weekend than ever before, but the City of Auburn is not experiencing any water shortages, unlike many counties across the state. Assistant Director Matt Dunn has worked for the Water Resource Management Department...
WTVM
Getting prepared for the upcoming tax season
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that giving season has wrapped up, it’s time to see if you will get a gift from Uncle Sam. “Well, what’s happened, the covid changes, which were good to save people money, are gone now,” says Stephen Brown. This means your refund might be smaller than the last two years, especially if you have young children.
alabamanews.net
Bottled Water Given Away to Notasulga Residents with No Water Service
The recent Arctic blast may be gone, but people in the Macon County town of Notasulga are still without running water because pipes froze, then burst, which drained their water supply. That’s why free bottled water is being handed out at town hall from 9AM to 3PM, so people at...
WTVM
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 26-year-old Justice Rogers was last seen in the 5500 block of Saratoga Drive - between 11 - 11:50 p.m. - on December 19. Rogers was wearing a dark hoodie with...
