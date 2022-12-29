ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Rain tonight, Part of the weekend into next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dry streak lately, rain moves in this evening along with a few thunderstorms perhaps. It will be on the soggy side at times through the night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy Saturday and a bit breezy with scattered...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Rain moves in tonight, few storms possible Saturday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another warm day as temperatures again climbed into the 70s with some areas climbing into the mid 70s, but we’re also tracking showers and storms that will move into the area this evening and tonight. Throughout Saturday we will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers should move out early in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Trending warmer while showers and few storms possible for New Years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Warming trend continued this afternoon as we saw the return of 50s across the area under clear blue skies. However, temperatures will again fall just below freezing overnight with readings dropping to 30 degrees under clear skies.  Throughout the day Wednesday you will notice more cloud cover after starting out sunny […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Freezing temperatures blanket Chambers County

Below freezing temperatures descended on Chambers County along with much of the nation in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 22nd and continued unabated through Tuesday, December 27th. What has been described as a “once in a generation storm” by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, New York...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Freezing temperatures lead to bursting pipes in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Columbus Waterworks had a busy weekend, responding to calls, we had approximately 600 calls this weekend,” says Columbus Water Works Vice President Vic Burchfield. That’s how many calls went to the Columbus Waterworks over the Christmas holiday. The reason for the calls? “Those calls were from customers experiencing no water because of freezing conditions,” says Burchfield.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Firework safety tips ahead of New Year’s celebrations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people may be launching fireworks this weekend to ring in the new year. However, to avoid causing a fire during those booms and bangs, here are some tips for staying safe while celebrating. TNT Fireworks worker Julie Hobbs says it’s essential to read the instruction...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn: Wrights Mill Road lane closure scheduled for Jan. 4

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023. According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral. Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

GDOT encourages residents’ opinion on replacing Oglethorpe Bridge in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bridge from Columbus to Phenix City is expected to get an upgrade but not before the Georgia Department of Transportation hears from citizens. Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed project, provide feedback or write in with questions about the Oglethorpe Bridge, located near Golden Park and the Columbus Civic Center.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Community steps in to help Americus apartments that are without water

Americus' apartment water restored after community banded together to help. South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season. Valdosta’s Second Harvest food distribution feeds thousands ahead of Christmas. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Portion of Seale Road in Phenix City closed until further notice

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A section of Seale Road will be closed until further notice. The closure begins Thursday, December 29, between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street - until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. A map of the detour is posted below:. Contact the Phenix...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Getting prepared for the upcoming tax season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that giving season has wrapped up, it’s time to see if you will get a gift from Uncle Sam. “Well, what’s happened, the covid changes, which were good to save people money, are gone now,” says Stephen Brown. This means your refund might be smaller than the last two years, especially if you have young children.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 26-year-old Justice Rogers was last seen in the 5500 block of Saratoga Drive - between 11 - 11:50 p.m. - on December 19. Rogers was wearing a dark hoodie with...
COLUMBUS, GA

