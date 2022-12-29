Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
MIAA makes statement after student athlete accused of punching referee
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has issued a full statement following a high school basketball game Wednesday where a 17-year-old student athlete is accused of punching a referee. Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Cohasset Police Department responded to Cohasset High School for a report of a 17-year-old player from Excel...
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 30: Max Lockett scores 18, leads Central past Putnam & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central defeated Putnam at home on Friday night, 63-51. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
Patriots missing 3 key pieces of secondary, but Dolphins aren’t close to 100% either
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots are going to be very thin at cornerback on Sunday afternoon. Marcus Jones (concussion) and Jalen Mills (groin) have been ruled out against the Dolphins, while Jack Jones (knee) has landed on injured reserve; his season is over. Shaun Wade is a healthy scratch, so the Patriots will only have four cornerbacks active: Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, recently-signed Tae Hayes, and practice-squad call-up Quandre Mosely.
Dolphins vs Patriots picks & best player props to bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two teams still alive in the playoff hunt meet when the 8-7 Miami Dolphins travel to Foxborough to face the...
Celtics did not trade Marcus Smart and other stuff I predicted wrong for 2022 | Matt Vautour
Somebody recently suggested that for my 2023 picks column (coming next week) I should predict that the Celtics and Bruins definitely won’t win the NBA and Stanley Cup championships respectively. The implication was that if I predicted something the opposite was guaranteed to happen. I scoffed trying to remember...
Red Sox hire Kyle Hudson as first base coach, finalizing 2023 staff (report)
The Red Sox appear close to finalizing their 2023 coaching staff. Boston is hiring Guardians outfield coach Kyle Hudson as its new first base coach, according to a report from Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam. Hudson, who turns 36 in the coming days, has been on Cleveland’s staff under Terry Francona for the last three seasons.
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus; Man wanted for questioning
A man is wanted for questioning after a 60-year-old woman was shot in her abdomen while aboard an MBTA bus Friday evening, authorities said. Police officers responded to a call about shots fired aboard the bus just outside of Andrew Station in South Boston around 5:25 p.m. The woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen, according to a statement from Richard Sullivan, a spokesperson for MBTA Transit Police.
Patriots vs. Dolphins: Free live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Week 17 game
It’s the NFL on New Year’s Day as the New England Patriots face the Miami Dolphins with playoff hopes on the line. The game will air on CBS, depending on your TV market. Fans can also watch the watch Patriots games for free with the official Patriots app or by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV or Paramount+.
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say
Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
Man tried to hide in a tree after breaking into Worcester store, police say
Police arrested a man Friday who allegedly broke into a Worcester store earlier in the morning, fled in a car and tried to hide from law enforcement by climbing up into a tree, officials said. State police responded to the Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester at 2:15...
Patriots vs. Dolphins preview: Key matchups, best bets and everything else you need
FOXBOROUGH — There’s a whole lot on the line as the reeling Dolphins arrive at Gillette Stadium for a crucial matchup with the Patriots. Miami got the better of New England in the South Florida sun back in September, but both teams have come a long way since then, and there are major playoff implications to this one. So who will leave Foxborough a winner on New Years Day?
Worcester Railers end 2022 with loss to Maine Mariners
WORCESTER – This particular holiday celebration has become New Year’s Evil for pro hockey here. The Railers continued the city’s lack of success on New Year’s Eve Saturday night when they lost to the Maine Mariners, 6-2. The Railers are 0-4 on Dec. 31s since they arrived in town. The Sharks and IceCats were only slightly better.
Jaconias Rosa Pereira, wanted for murder in Brazil, arrested in Worcester, officials say
A Brazilian criminal fugitive charged with murder in his native country was placed under arrest in Worcester Thursday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston, according to a press statement from the agency. ERO Boston became aware that Jaconias Rosa Pereira, 50, had an...
Crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham injures 3 people, traps 1 in vehicle
Three people were injured and one was trapped inside their vehicle following a rollover crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 93 in Stoneham on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of I-93 near Montvale Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m....
Merrimac woman scammed out of $18K by man impersonating grandson, police say
A Merrimac grandmother who thought she was helping her grandson in a time of need was instead the victim of a crime, according to Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears. On Dec. 22, the woman received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson calling from jail and in need of $18,000 in bail money.
Dog falls through ice at Long Pond in Lakeville, dies after rescue attempt
Officials with the Lakeville Fire Department expressed condolences following a failed rescue attempt of a dog that fell through the ice on Long Pond on Friday. Fire Chief Michael O’Brien said in a statement about how the department regularly shares its accomplishments on Facebook. “Today, I must regrettably share...
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Seekonk
A $1 million lottery prize was won at a convenience store in Seekonk on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in the southeastern Massachusetts town. The prize, which is worth $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch-off game. The...
MBTA finds more problems with Springfield-built Orange Line cars, pulls nine from service
BOSTON – An MBTA engineer conducting a recent inspection identified a failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle, the transportation authority said Friday. The MBTA has inspected all Orange Line vehicles to determine if this issue appears in other...
