Cohasset, MA

MassLive.com

Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized

A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
EASTON, MA
Patriots missing 3 key pieces of secondary, but Dolphins aren’t close to 100% either

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots are going to be very thin at cornerback on Sunday afternoon. Marcus Jones (concussion) and Jalen Mills (groin) have been ruled out against the Dolphins, while Jack Jones (knee) has landed on injured reserve; his season is over. Shaun Wade is a healthy scratch, so the Patriots will only have four cornerbacks active: Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, recently-signed Tae Hayes, and practice-squad call-up Quandre Mosely.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Dolphins vs Patriots picks & best player props to bet

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two teams still alive in the playoff hunt meet when the 8-7 Miami Dolphins travel to Foxborough to face the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus; Man wanted for questioning

A man is wanted for questioning after a 60-year-old woman was shot in her abdomen while aboard an MBTA bus Friday evening, authorities said. Police officers responded to a call about shots fired aboard the bus just outside of Andrew Station in South Boston around 5:25 p.m. The woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen, according to a statement from Richard Sullivan, a spokesperson for MBTA Transit Police.
BOSTON, MA
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say

Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Patriots vs. Dolphins preview: Key matchups, best bets and everything else you need

FOXBOROUGH — There’s a whole lot on the line as the reeling Dolphins arrive at Gillette Stadium for a crucial matchup with the Patriots. Miami got the better of New England in the South Florida sun back in September, but both teams have come a long way since then, and there are major playoff implications to this one. So who will leave Foxborough a winner on New Years Day?
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Railers end 2022 with loss to Maine Mariners

WORCESTER – This particular holiday celebration has become New Year’s Evil for pro hockey here. The Railers continued the city’s lack of success on New Year’s Eve Saturday night when they lost to the Maine Mariners, 6-2. The Railers are 0-4 on Dec. 31s since they arrived in town. The Sharks and IceCats were only slightly better.
WORCESTER, MA
