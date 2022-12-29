FOXBOROUGH — There’s a whole lot on the line as the reeling Dolphins arrive at Gillette Stadium for a crucial matchup with the Patriots. Miami got the better of New England in the South Florida sun back in September, but both teams have come a long way since then, and there are major playoff implications to this one. So who will leave Foxborough a winner on New Years Day?

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO