Evanston, IL

247Sports

Transfer Portal: Louisville already has eight new additions

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and currently has one of the top 15 transfer portal classes in college football.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Delta Air Lines announces new, nonstop service Boston

Delta Air Lines is expanding its reach from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) with new, nonstop service to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) beginning in Spring 2023. The new daily flight will launch on Monday, May 8, 2023 – just in time for the summer travel season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Bubba's 33

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Bubba's 33. The restaurant is located off Veteran's Parkway in Clarksville. Enjoy everything from burgers, pizza, steak, salads, pasta and much more. All dishes are made from scratch. Bubba's has 18 beers on tap that rotate and feature local breweries.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WHAS11

This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 injured in Valley Station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers had been informed gunshots...
LOUISVILLE, KY

