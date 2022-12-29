Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
The Nutella® Chicago Cafe. A warm and adorable experience for chocolate loversNarda MarenChicago, IL
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Related
How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a nine-day layoff, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action this weekend, and will be hitting the road to take on arch-rival Kentucky in the Battle of the Bluegrass. In their most recent time out at NC State, the Cardinals, once again, could not...
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-11, 0-3 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (8-4, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:. - Rankings:. - Team Leaders:. KentuckyLouisville. Points. Oscar Tshiebwe (15.8) El Ellis (17.1) Rebounds. Oscar...
Kentucky vs. Louisville: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Kentucky is coming off a disappointing loss to Missouri but has a good opportunity to bounce back with a rivalry win over a disheartening Louisville team. TV schedule: Saturday, December 31 – 12:00 p.m. ET, CBS. Arena: Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY. One of college basketball’s most historic...
Transfer Portal: Louisville already has eight new additions
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and currently has one of the top 15 transfer portal classes in college football.
stateoflouisville.com
For Louisville basketball, the inevitable will ultimately prove to be the “unacceptable”
Louisville basketball squares off against its hated rival, Kentucky, on Saturday with only two wins under its belt in 13 attempts. Why the Kentucky game may ultimately be a breaking point for some Cardinals fans. There is no denying that Louisville basketball, its supporters, boosters, and fans have been through...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Kentucky featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
wdrb.com
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
For My Money, This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
lanereport.com
Delta Air Lines announces new, nonstop service Boston
Delta Air Lines is expanding its reach from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) with new, nonstop service to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) beginning in Spring 2023. The new daily flight will launch on Monday, May 8, 2023 – just in time for the summer travel season.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Bubba's 33
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Bubba's 33. The restaurant is located off Veteran's Parkway in Clarksville. Enjoy everything from burgers, pizza, steak, salads, pasta and much more. All dishes are made from scratch. Bubba's has 18 beers on tap that rotate and feature local breweries.
Wave 3
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
wdrb.com
Price of parking going up in Jan. at Ky. Expo Center and downtown convention center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cost of parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center is going up. In a news release Wednesday, Kentucky Venues said a "standard parking rate increase" will go in place in 2023 begin in January. Effective Jan. 5, the standard vehicle...
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
This Louisville ice cream shop is opening their second location in spring 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here's some sweet news for ice cream lovers -- Ehrler's Ice Cream is opening their second location in the new year!. The ice cream shop made the announcement in a video on their Facebook and captioning it with, "BIG NEWS for 2023! Our second storefront is coming soon. See you there!"
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 2 charged with murder of man shot during 'altercation' in parking lot of factory in Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a man was shot to death in the parking lot of a factory Thursday morning in Madison, Indiana. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said there was an altercation in the parking lot of a business...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 injured in Valley Station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers had been informed gunshots...
Comments / 0