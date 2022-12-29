ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ktalnews.com

Best cool mist humidifier

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If there isn’t enough moisture in the air of your home or office, you could face the consequences of nosebleeds, static shocks and dry skin. They can also be incredibly helpful to alleviate the symptoms of colds and dry sinuses. Thanks to the range of different types and models within those types, it can be very difficult to select the right humidifier for you, but you simply can’t go wrong if you opt for any Cool Mist option.
dcnewsnow.com

Best wardrobe

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many homes, especially older ones, simply don’t have enough closet space to accommodate every garment people need to store. Wardrobes, available in many sizes and styles, offer a smart storage solution for clothes that won’t fit in your closet. Wardrobes are tall enough that you can hang long and short garments in them, and many have shelves and drawers for folded clothing and other accessories. Some high-quality models, such as the Palace Imports Metro, even feature a mirror.
tinyhousetalk.com

30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
TEXAS STATE
Apartment Therapy

This Ingenious Clothes Drying Rack Takes Up Zero Floor Space in My Bedroom (and It’s on Sale Right Now)

Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
thespruce.com

Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?

The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
msn.com

Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm

Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
InMaricopa

Plumber: Never put these things down garbage disposal

A few common things can cause backed-up drains. Here’s a few tips on stuff that you should NEVER put down your garbage disposal:. 1. Coffee grounds. When finishing the morning coffee and cleaning the filter out — STOP! — do not pour the grounds down your garbage disposal. Although they seem finely milled, they are dense and paste-like and will end up in a pile of gunk in your sediment trap.
MARICOPA, AZ
dcnewsnow.com

Best gifts we tested and loved under $50

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From waffle irons to light-up dog collars, there are plenty of gifts for the people in your life under $50. In this price range, you can find affordable yet high-quality gifts for the home, gym and outdoors. There are kitchen...
dcnewsnow.com

The very best things we tested this year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing more disappointing than finally receiving a highly anticipated product, spending time setting it up and realizing the hype was totally not worth it. While commercials and marketing campaigns are excellent at making a product desirable, these tactics aren’t always reliable or accurate.
POPSUGAR

This Cozy Comforter Set From Target Transformed My Bed

There's nothing better than feeling cozy, and Target has proved itself to be the go-to retailer for affordable cozy finds. Whether it's the editor-favorite and viral Cozy Feather Yarn Wide Leg Pants and Top Set or the Cozy Chenille Bed Blanket, who wouldn't want to feel snuggly and look cute while doing so?! If you've ever felt an extremely soft sweater or a plush throw and wished you had bedding made out of it, here's your chance. The Threshold Cozy Chenille Comforter & Sham Set ($59) is the epitome of cozy vibes. When I came across this on the brand's site, I immediately added it to my cart without thinking twice. I knew I had to try this out, and after spending plenty of blissful nights underneath this soft and cozy comforter set, it's worth every penny.

Comments / 0

