Yankton County, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Expect clouds, snow-covered roads and mild temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time if you’re headed out the door this morning. With all the snow we had fall in the southeastern part of the region yesterday, roads are still snow-covered, so you’ll need to slow down and give yourself some extra time. The good news is we should see at least a little sunshine around the region, but it will be partly to mostly cloudy through most of the day. Highs will range from the 20s in the north to the 30s in the south.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Late last night, the City of Sioux Falls issued a Snow Alert. While plowing began on north/south streets at 8 a.m. this morning in Zone 2, there is still time to move your vehicles before they’re either buried by snow or ticketed by police.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow alerts add up in Sioux Falls’ winter maintenance budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The entirety of South Dakota just can’t seem to catch a break with the snowfall to start winter. Already the City of Sioux Falls has called three snow alerts just in December. That all is taking it’s toll on the city’s winter street maintenance budget.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another system is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter weather advisory; SUV fire; Blood drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More winter weather is in the forecast Thursday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon. A $37.5 million ranch sale in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Train stuck due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
COLTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve

You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota. Updated: 3 hours ago. When the owners...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Whittier among Sioux Falls schools with water damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s cold temperatures caused issues for many buildings in Sioux Falls, including some schools. The Sioux Falls School District told KELOLAND News four schools had problems with pipes and sprinklers. Officials say the buildings have been cleaned up and it will not affect welcoming students back next week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pureoldiesspencer.com

No Injuries Reported in Three Clay County Crashes Related to Weather Conditions

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities have released details on three local crashes occurring during last week’s winter storm. The first two incidents occurred just hours apart on the same section of Highway 71 just south of Fostoria. The earlier crash, shortly before ten o’clock Friday morning, involved 18-year-old Jaxon Wolff of Estherville failing to see a pickup driven by 62-year-old Wayne Enderle of Milford due to blizzard conditions leading to the southbound vehicles colliding.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the west side of town, you will find a family-owned microbrewery with ties to the Twin Cities area. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota. Staff at Lupulin Brewing Company try to make an impression on local non-profits as well. Thursdays are when they donate $1 from every pour in the taproom to an organization such as Feeding South Dakota or the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. All the money raised in January will go to the pet food bank.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car

ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices

SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding SD raises $65K through triple-match donation day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota’s triple match fundraiser Tuesday raised $65,000. Individuals can still double their impact through the end of the year. Donations made through Saturday night at midnight will be matched by Bill and Carolyn Hinks of South Dakota Furniture Mart. Feeding...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

