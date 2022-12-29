Read full article on original website
Expect clouds, snow-covered roads and mild temps
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time if you’re headed out the door this morning. With all the snow we had fall in the southeastern part of the region yesterday, roads are still snow-covered, so you’ll need to slow down and give yourself some extra time. The good news is we should see at least a little sunshine around the region, but it will be partly to mostly cloudy through most of the day. Highs will range from the 20s in the north to the 30s in the south.
City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Late last night, the City of Sioux Falls issued a Snow Alert. While plowing began on north/south streets at 8 a.m. this morning in Zone 2, there is still time to move your vehicles before they’re either buried by snow or ticketed by police.
Snow alerts add up in Sioux Falls’ winter maintenance budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The entirety of South Dakota just can’t seem to catch a break with the snowfall to start winter. Already the City of Sioux Falls has called three snow alerts just in December. That all is taking it’s toll on the city’s winter street maintenance budget.
Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
Winter weather advisory; SUV fire; Blood drive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More winter weather is in the forecast Thursday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon. A $37.5 million ranch sale in...
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
Sioux Falls businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve
You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota. Updated: 3 hours ago. When the owners...
Whittier among Sioux Falls schools with water damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s cold temperatures caused issues for many buildings in Sioux Falls, including some schools. The Sioux Falls School District told KELOLAND News four schools had problems with pipes and sprinklers. Officials say the buildings have been cleaned up and it will not affect welcoming students back next week.
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
No Injuries Reported in Three Clay County Crashes Related to Weather Conditions
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities have released details on three local crashes occurring during last week’s winter storm. The first two incidents occurred just hours apart on the same section of Highway 71 just south of Fostoria. The earlier crash, shortly before ten o’clock Friday morning, involved 18-year-old Jaxon Wolff of Estherville failing to see a pickup driven by 62-year-old Wayne Enderle of Milford due to blizzard conditions leading to the southbound vehicles colliding.
Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the west side of town, you will find a family-owned microbrewery with ties to the Twin Cities area. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota. Staff at Lupulin Brewing Company try to make an impression on local non-profits as well. Thursdays are when they donate $1 from every pour in the taproom to an organization such as Feeding South Dakota or the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. All the money raised in January will go to the pet food bank.
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
Sioux Falls Actor Runs Off Stage To Marry Local Couple
It's always fun to go watch a musical or any production around the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls really has talent! But little does the audience know that this talent goes beyond the stage. In one actor's case, it goes right to the lobby of the Orpheum Theater Center in Sioux Falls.
Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts
"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!. Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!. No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the...
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota.
Feeding SD raises $65K through triple-match donation day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota’s triple match fundraiser Tuesday raised $65,000. Individuals can still double their impact through the end of the year. Donations made through Saturday night at midnight will be matched by Bill and Carolyn Hinks of South Dakota Furniture Mart. Feeding...
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
