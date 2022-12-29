ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WANE-TV

Best fireplace grate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have a fireplace, you know a fireplace grate isn’t an option; it is crucial to the performance and care of your fireplace. Because of this, you purchase the best fireplace grate you can. There are a number...
tinyhousetalk.com

30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
TEXAS STATE
Apartment Therapy

This Ingenious Clothes Drying Rack Takes Up Zero Floor Space in My Bedroom (and It’s on Sale Right Now)

Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
thespruce.com

Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?

The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
msn.com

Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm

Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
POPSUGAR

This Cozy Comforter Set From Target Transformed My Bed

There's nothing better than feeling cozy, and Target has proved itself to be the go-to retailer for affordable cozy finds. Whether it's the editor-favorite and viral Cozy Feather Yarn Wide Leg Pants and Top Set or the Cozy Chenille Bed Blanket, who wouldn't want to feel snuggly and look cute while doing so?! If you've ever felt an extremely soft sweater or a plush throw and wished you had bedding made out of it, here's your chance. The Threshold Cozy Chenille Comforter & Sham Set ($59) is the epitome of cozy vibes. When I came across this on the brand's site, I immediately added it to my cart without thinking twice. I knew I had to try this out, and after spending plenty of blissful nights underneath this soft and cozy comforter set, it's worth every penny.
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny A-frame Cabin Built for $2,500

Jack and Rylie lost their jobs in 2020, moved out of California, and back to Jack’s home state of Minnesota. That’s when Jack got to work building an A-frame retreat cabin on family land. He completed the build in 7 days for well under $2,500. The cabin is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BHG

Now Is a Great Time to Buy an Area Rug—Snag These 8 End-of-Season Deals at Amazon for Up to 80% Off

Amazon is one of our favorite places to snag a deal on design-forward rugs of all shapes and sizes. And while the e-commerce giant pretty much has a sale every day of the year, its end-of-season deals are not to be missed. Today, you can score up to 80% off options like the Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug, or the more decorative Duduta White Faux Sheepskin Rug. Some of our top picks from our Best Rugs of 2022 story are even on sale, including the Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Rug and Nuloom Rigo Handwoven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug.
dcnewsnow.com

Best narrow bookcase

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you need more space to store your books but floor space is tight, a narrow bookcase is the ideal solution. You can find them in a range of types, styles and widths, so it’s easy enough to find one that meets your particular requirements.
jguru.com

Definitions for the Different Types of Bedding

In order to fully decorate the bedroom, you need to know the list of definitions of the terms and objects. As you must have seen, shop linen sections are so large that they are split up into many categories. Since there are so many distinct pillowcases, pillows, duvet covers set, and other bedding items. Of course, it’s possible to become a bit confused, but being familiar with the definitions of the terms can help you make the right decision and choose the appropriate items. What exactly does the bedding set comprise?

