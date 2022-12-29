Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy up 11-12 cents, corn steady-down 1 cent, wheat up 1-2 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: Friday, Dec. 30, will be the first notice day for deliveries against CBOT January futures...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for 4th year of gains; Argentina dryness, China demand support
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday, with the market poised for a fourth yearly gain, as a drought in key supplier Argentina and expectations of strong Chinese demand lifted the market, which had climbed to a 10-year high in June. Wheat futures edged higher, even though...
Agriculture Online
Navigate the drone learning curve
Sprayer drones had hit the agricultural market by 2018, but Taylor Moreland was having trouble finding a dealer who understood agriculture in the Midwest. He wanted to solve a problem for the farmers he serves through his Pioneer seed dealership, Moreland Seed & Soil, in Centralia, Missouri. Many of his customers rely on crop dusters for aerial applications of fungicide, which often leads to yield-reducing delays during busy, but critical, weeks. He thought he would buy a sprayer drone and become a custom applicator to provide timelier service.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for 2022 rise as Argentina drought adds supply risk
* Persisting drought hampers Argentine soy planting * Market weigh demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs * Black Sea flows cap wheat, corn prices after year marked by war (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday to stay on course for a sharp yearly rise, with drought in major exporter Argentina keeping the focus on supply tensions in the oilseed market. Investors were continuing to assess demand prospects in China, the world's biggest soybean importer, as the removal of COVID-19 curbs stokes a wave of infections while raising hopes of an economic rebound next year. Wheat and corn were little changed, consolidating after multi-week highs earlier in the week fuelled by the threat of cold weather damage to U.S. wheat crops. Over the year, wheat was set to finish near flat. An upturn in Black Sea trade in recent months, helped by a shipping corridor from Ukraine and a record Russian harvest, has tempered supply fears caused by Moscow's invasion of its neighbour. Corn was poised for an annual rise, underpinned by war disruption in Ukraine and dryness in Argentina that followed drought in Europe. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.8% at $15.27-3/4 a bushel by 1047 GMT after earlier reaching a new six-month peak. For the year, soybeans are up 14%, on track for a fourth straight annual gain. In Argentina, traders are monitoring weather forecasts pointing to high temperatures and light showers in the coming days. "In Argentina, planting delays continue to be a concern for traders," consultancy Agritel said in a report. "Delays in corn planting are also noted, but the situation is more worrying for soybean where Argentina is a major player, especially in the meal industry." The Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday that 500,000 hectares of soybeans may go unplanted if further rain doesn't let field work advance. CBOT wheat inched down 0.1% to $7.73 a bushel, putting it up 0.3% over the year. Corn also ticked down 0.1%, to $6.79 a bushel, leaving it 14.5% higher over 2022. Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies. The resumption of sea exports from Ukraine since August has eased price pressures, though extreme cold weather in the United States in the past week rekindled concerns about supplies in major wheat exporting countries. Corn prices have also been capped by renewed flows from Ukraine, as well as favourable harvest prospects in Brazil and worries over an economic slowdown as policymakers battle inflation. Prices at 1047 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 773.00 -1.00 -0.13 770.75 0.29 CBOT corn 679.00 -0.50 -0.07 593.25 14.45 CBOT soy 1527.75 11.50 0.76 1339.25 14.08 Paris wheat 306.75 -1.25 -0.41 276.75 10.84 Paris maize 295.25 -0.75 -0.25 226.00 30.64 Paris rape 579.50 -2.50 -0.43 754.00 -23.14 WTI crude oil 78.35 -0.05 -0.06 75.21 4.17 Euro/dlr 1.07 0.00 0.11 1.1368 -6.11 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V, Vinay Dwivedi and David Evans)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease after rally, Argentine dryness in focus
SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for the first time in four sessions on Thursday as the market took a breather, although dry weather in Argentina limited losses. Wheat fell after closing around 1.5% higher on Wednesday on support from cold weather across North America which is...
Agriculture Online
USDA November soybean crush seen at 190.2 million bushels
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean crushings likely fell in November to 5.706 million short tons, or 190.2 million bushels, according to the average forecast of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The November crush would be down from the...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise amid year-end trader positioning
CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday, after rallying earlier in the day to the highest level since June, as investors keep a close eye on upcoming forecasts for much-needed rain across Argentine crops and the potential impacts of China's dropping strict COVID-19 measures. * Investors also sought to capture some profits and began shifting their positions before the end of the year, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 2 cents to settle at $15.16-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal fell $2.80 to $458.50 a ton while nearby January soymeal fell $2.20 to $464.10 a ton. * January soyoil futures rose 0.6 cent to 66.4 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures rose 1.39 cents to 66.36 cents per lb. * Drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, is threatening prospects for next year's soybean harvest. After less-than-expected rainfall last weekend in the country's main growing belt, attention has turned to showers forecast in the week ahead. * Union Pacific Corp and CSX Corp have warned of some shipment delays extending into the next few days as the U.S. railroad operators looked to normalize operations buffeted by a winter storm. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan 11-17
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Jan 11-17 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Agriculture Online
The most Interesting Iron that I never got to write about in 2022 (Part 2)
Let’s pick up where we left off on the list of 2022's most Interesting Iron that I never got to write about. Shall we?. Every year, there are dozens of tractors, trucks, and pickups that just seem to slip through the cracks. Usually, it's a case of bad timing: it falls on a week where I don't write a column, or it's a late arrival to Tractor Zoom. It's the nature of the beast, and there's not much I can do to get around it. Still, these machines deserve a mention, so every December I try to put together a wrap-up list. (You can see the first half of 2022's most Interesting Iron here.)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise on Argentine weather concerns, export demand
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday amid technical buying, export demand and as drought in major exporter Argentina kept investor focus on supply tensions in the oilseed market. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 7-1/2 cents to settle at $15.24 a bushel. * For the year, most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up nearly 13.8%, for a fourth straight annual gain. * Concerns over drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, and strong export demand drove Chicago Board of Trade soymeal futures to the highest prices since March 31. * It also pushed January , March and May soymeal futures to new contract highs on Friday. * CBOT March soymeal rose $12.50 to $471.00 a ton while nearby January soymeal rose $14.40 to $478.50 a ton. * January soyoil futures fell 2.59 cents to settle at 63.81 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures fell 2.29 cents to 64.07 cents per lb. * In Argentina, traders were monitoring weather forecasts pointing to high temperatures and light showers in coming days, along with concerns over planting delays. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday that 500,000 hectares of soybeans may go unplanted if further rain prevents the progress of field work. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported U.S. soybean export sales for the week ended Dec. 22 at 705,800 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 500,000 to 950,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting scheme, the USDA confirmed private sales of 186,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2022. * The CBOT reported no deliveries against January soybean or soymeal futures contracts on first notice day, in line with trader expectations, but January soyoil deliveries totaled 779 contracts, more than expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Grant McCool)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures firm as investors track Argentine weather
Investors wrestle with China's COVID-19 infection surge. (Adds new first and second graphs, new headline; updates with closing prices) Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday, after rallying earlier in the day to the highest price since June, as investors tracked forecasts for much-needed rain across Argentine crops and China's dropping of strict COVID-19 measures.
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat futures slide on profit taking, waning weather rally
CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking and as the weather rally from earlier this week showed signs of fading, traders said. * Wheat eased from multi-week highs struck in the previous session, as traders awaited a clearer assessment of frost damage to U.S. wheat crops. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract fell 11-1/2 cents, settling at $7.74 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded down 14-1/2 cents at $8.67-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was down 21-1/2 cents to $9.12-1/2 a bushel. * Egypt's purchase of Russian wheat, along with continued availability of competitively priced Russian and Ukrainian supplies, was allaying concerns about war disruption to Black Sea trade, traders said. * U.S. wheat markets remained capped by Russian competition in export markets, highlighted by a purchase of 200,000 tonnes of Russian wheat by Egypt this week. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
Czech Republic reports bird flu at large poultry farm
PRAGUE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's State Veterinary Administration (SVS) on Friday reported bird flu of the H5N1 type at a poultry farm with around 750,000 hens in the west of the country. The detection of bird flu was reported after the farm registered an increase in deaths...
Agriculture Online
Vietnam 2022 rice exports at 7.2 mln T, up 15.7% y/y- stats office
HANOI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in 2022 are estimated to have risen about 15.7% from a year earlier to 7.22 million tonnes, government data showed on Thursday. Revenue from rice exports in the period is seen up 7% to $3.5 billion. December rice exports from Vietnam, one...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans close up 25¢ | Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Soybeans close up 25¢: 3:00 p.m. The grain bulls closed out trading on Wednesday in control with the exception of soybean oil, which closed over 2% lower on the day. March corn was up 8¢, while January soybeans were up 25 cents. Wheat settled the day steady to...
Agriculture Online
Grain prices close mostly higher | Friday, December 30, 2022
Grain prices closed mostly higher today with corn, soybeans, and wheat posting higher closes for the week. The USDA export sales report was close to trade estimates, and the USDA reported another sale of 6.6 million bushels of China this morning. Today, nearby corn fell into the close, closing 1¢...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, December 29, 2022
Max Armstrong shares that the labor situation for tomato growers is as much about market share as it is cost of production. Florida is losing market share to Mexico due to the farm labor situation and the overlapping season. Even Canada is a growing competitor with greenhouse tomatoes. Max shares insights on the cost-price squeeze that’s impacting tomato producers. From rising input prices to truck driver shortages, the nation’s tomato industry is being squeezed. Max also shares insights on consumer issues surrounding fresh produce.
