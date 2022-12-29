Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joan L. MacGregor
Joan L. MacGregor of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 88. She was born in Chicago on April 30, 1934, the only child of William and Anita (nee Kerrigan) Lamberty. Joan was a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beverly Stoll
Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alice M. Schulteis
Alice M. Schulteis (nee Kohl), formerly of Richfield, was called home to be with the lord on December 26, 2022 at Serenity Villa in Slinger at the age of 94. Alice was a faith-filled woman and a spiritual inspiration to all who loved her. Alice was born on November 30, 1928, to Joseph and Anna (nee Schmitt) Kohl. Alice attended St. Boniface grade school and graduated from Menomonee Falls High School. She was united in marriage to Albert T. Schulteis on October 22, 1947, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Alice was ambitious and full of energy. Along with raising their five children, Alice also worked tirelessly alongside Albert on their family farm in Richfield and hauling milk. In addition, Alice and Albert owned vacation rentals (Memory Lane Cottages) on North Twin Lake in Conover. For 30 years they treated their guests like family, whether it was an afternoon of watersports or enjoying a cocktail overlooking the lake or snowmobiling in God’s country. Alice and Albert also enjoyed traveling abroad to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Ireland. Their travels also took them to Mexico, Florida, California and Branson, Missouri. Dancing was also something the inseparable couple enjoyed. Alice and Albert were known to tear up the dance floor, dancing the polka like no others. Some of Alice’s fondest memories were spending time with her children, grandchildren and great=grandchildren. Holidays were very important to Alice and she made sure there was an opportunity for all to gather.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michael J. Cherveny, 74
Michael J. Cherveny of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 74 years. Mike was born on May 6, 1948, in Sheboygan Falls, the son of the late Gilbert Cherveny and the late Dorothy (nee Nagel) Cherveny. He was later united in marriage to the late Judy Picard on February 15, 1969, in Sheboygan Falls. Together their marriage was blessed with three sons, Patrick, Eric, and Nathan.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joseph William Lidington ‘Joe’
Joe passed away on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, 2022, with his loving wife, Linda, at his side at the age of 70. Ever the gentleman, he went to escort his mother, Peg, who passed away a day earlier, into heaven. Joe grew up in Slinger and attended Slinger schools....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Geoffrey Grinols
Geoffrey Grinols passed away the morning of October 1, 2022, at the age of 69, due to complications from dementia. Geoff was born in Waukesha in September 1953 to (Norman) Neil and Norma Grinols. Most of Geoff’s childhood was spent in Waukesha where he made lifelong friends. His parents relocated to Saratoga, Calif.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alvina M. Kesy
Jan. 26, 1929 - Dec. 22, 2022. Alvina M. Kesy of Waukesha died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Matthews of Pewaukee at the age of 93. She was born in Town of Vernon on January 26, 1929, the daughter of Ernst and Marie Lartz. Alvina loved music and singing...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nilus Lawrence Willkom, 96
Nilus Willkom passed away at his home on December 22, 2022. He was born on June 30, 1926, in Boyd to Lawrence and Catherine Willkom. He graduated from Boyd High School in 1944. Following high school, he was proud to serve in World War II in the United States Army from October 1944 until August 1946. Working his way to the rank of Staff Sergeant, he was awarded the following medals and honors: Combat Infantry Badge, European Theater Ribbon w/Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, and Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). At the age of 15 he met Bernadette Dzienkowski. They were married on October 27, 1949, and were blessed with three children.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Carl Koepke
Carl Koepke, 86, was carried home to heaven, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a spontaneous brain hemorrhage. He is celebrating his eternal victory with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Carl was born in the Town of Kewaskum to the late Carnel and Angeline (nee Peters)...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fred A. Thompson
July 15, 1926 - Dec. 20, 2022. Fred A. Thompson of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Lake Country Health and Rehab at the age of 96. He was born in Waukesha on July 15, 1926 the son of Fred and Susan (nee Noll) Thompson. Fred loved music and spending the holidays with his family. He always had a positive outlook on life despite life’s challenges.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Thomas Herman Frentzel
Thomas Herman Frentzel, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Christmas evening at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Married for 59 wonderful years to Nancy (Weaver) Frentzel. Beloved father to Bob (Jenny Dunn) Frentzel and Tom (Anne Cibula) Frentzel. Cherished “Buppa” to Katie, Kelly, Megan, Lilly, Hayden, Chloe and Phoebe. Brother to Herman Frentzel and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dog whisperer to Oliver and Eddie.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Velma L. Olsen
Dec. 26, 1930 - Dec. 24, 2022. Velma LaVerne Olsen (nee Rose) of Hartford died on December 24, 2022, at the Hartford Aurora Hospital. She was born in Fond du Lac on December 26, 1930, to Henry Rose and Vernal (nee Johnson) Rose. In 1949, Velma graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac. She married Wallace Weller Jr. in 1950, and later married Curtis Melius of Hartford in 1960, who died in 1963.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Heidi Leigh Mitchell
Heidi Leigh Mitchell (nee Holle), 65, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center, with her husband by her side. Heidi was born on November 3, 1957, and was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marian E. Martin
May 20, 1935 - Dec. 22, 2022. Marian E. Martin (nee Beine), age 87, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend. Marian was born on May 20, 1935, in Hartford to Andrew and Eleanore (nee Kraemer) Beine. She was united in marriage to Douglas Martin on October 31, 1956, at St. Kilian Catholic Church.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Arleen D. Wetzel, 95
Arleen D. Wetzel of Mequon passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Luther Manor at River Oaks in Mequon at the age of 95 years. Arleen was born in Cedarburg on August 21, 1927, to the late Loretta (nee Pantzlaff) and Paul Dietrich and married Wilmer Wetzel in 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Charles Nathan Kenney
Charles “Chuck” Kenney, 81, of West Bend passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, from medical issues related to Parkinson’s disease. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 59 years, Jeanne Edmonds Kenney; his son, Mark (Diane); daughter, Christi (Dave); son-in law Peter; granddaughters Ashley, Katie, Haley, Meredith, Ava, Ella; grandsons Kyle and Ben; and his sister, Vera Abbott. Chuck’s daughter Jennifer preceded him in death as well as his parents, Gilbert and Myrtle (Weatherford) Kenney, and his other siblings Ronald, Harold, Paul and Carolyn.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Howard Turner
Aug. 24, 1939 - Dec. 26, 2022. Howard Turner, 83, of Sheboygan passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Gables on the Pond in Random Lake. He was born on August 24, 1939 in West Virginia, the son of Conley and Texie (nee Pennington) Turner. Howard served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. On January 31, 1964, Howard married Ruth Hammes in Heidelberg, Germany. He worked as a machinist at Mercury Marine for many years before retiring. He was an avid bowler in his earlier years and enjoyed his yard, exercising and long walks. Howard was “Poppop” to his beloved family.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Larry Eugene Leskovsek
Aug. 7, 1946 - Dec. 16, 2022. Larry Eugene Leskovsek, age 76, sadly passed away on December 16, 2022. Larry was born in Milwaukee on August 7, 1946, to William and Edith (nee Keilhofer) Leskovsek. Larry is survived by his beloved daughter, Jennifer (Brigham) Green; his grandchildren, who were the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert Richard Lapointe
April 5, 1946 - Dec. 13, 2022. Robert Richard Lapointe, age 76, passed away at home surrounded by his family and dogs on December 13, 2022, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on April 5, 1946, to Philippe and Isobel (nee McAuley).
Greater Milwaukee Today
Florence McCutchin
July 20, 1948 - Dec. 24, 2022. Florence McCutchin, 74, of Eagle, passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Florence was born on July 20, 1948, in Milwaukee, the daughter of James and Florence (Poznanski) Callahan. After high...
