Feb. 19, 1933 - Dec. 26, 2022. Dexter A. Badinger Jr., 89, of Mukwonago and previously of Eagle, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Dexter was born on February 19, 1933, in Waukesha, the son of Dexter and Erla (Rhoads) Badinger. He moved to Eagle at a young age and would remain there for the majority of his life. On June 28, 1958, Dexter was united in marriage to Marlys Knowlton at the Eagle United Methodist Church where he was a lifelong member and choir member. The Lord blessed Dexter and Marlys with a loving daughter, Cindy. Dexter owned and operated Dexter’s Mat Service for the majority of his working career. He was a hard worker and took pride in providing for his family. Dexter was social and loved to gather with friends and family to enjoy their company. He was a member of the Eagle Lions Club and served as the Lions District Governor in 1996 through 1997. He also loved sports such as Bowling, Golf and both Baseball and Softball. Dexter was also a member of the Flying Crown Riders motorcycle club and he enjoyed his riding very much. Dexter had a big laugh that he was locally famous for and greeted everyone he met with kindness. He was passionate about being outdoors and enjoying God’s creation. Whether it was going for a walk, working in the yard or other household chores, he was happiest outside. He was a loving husband, father and friend and will be dearly missed.

MUKWONAGO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO