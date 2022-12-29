Something to look forward to: If you've been wondering when (or if) Amazon would start dropping packages in your backyard via drone, the wait is over --- well, sort of. During the run-up to Christmas, the company took some time to test its autonomous drones in a couple of US towns. The program only ran in small areas in California and Texas, but Amazon said it would expand drone deliveries to other locations in the coming months.

