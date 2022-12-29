Read full article on original website
Apple faces class-action lawsuit alleging 'racial bias' in watch's blood oximeter
Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit that alleges the Apple Watch's blood oximeter has a "racial bias" against individuals with darker skin tones.
Apple sued over ‘racial bias’ of Apple Watch blood oxygen reader
Apple has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit filed in New York which alleges that the blood oxygen reader in the Apple Watch provides inaccurate results for people of colour.The lawsuit, filed on Saturday on behalf of a group of New York residents and Apple users, alleges the pulse oximeter technology that measures blood oxygen levels is “significantly less accurate in measuring blood oxygen levels based on skin colour”.It is based on studies conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic that confirmed the clinical significance of “racial bias” of pulse oximetry.Pulse oximeters work by shining visible and infrared light through the...
lawstreetmedia.com
Apple Receives Consumer Complaint Over Skin Color Bias in Apple Watch’s Pulse Oximeter
A consumer class action filed in the Southern District of New York by a state resident last week alleges that Apple Inc.’s Apple Watch has a blood oxygen monitor whose efficacy varies depending on the wearer’s skin color, despite company representations that it is effective for all. The filing claims that the plaintiff paid more for his Apple Watch than he would have, had he known about its alleged inability to work as well for Black wearers.
