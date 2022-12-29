Read full article on original website
Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
Quieter end to 2022, but look what’s lurking early in 2023
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quieter weather will prevail for the next couple of days. The only issue this morning is some patchy shallow fog in parts of Eastern Nebraska. Otherwise, most of the area will see partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Highs will mostly be somewhere between the mid 30s and the mid 40s. The coldest areas are where snow will likely remain on the ground all day. We’ll see skies become partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday should be a fairly quiet day, but with a few more clouds. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will mostly top out in the 40s. It might get to 50° in Northern Kansas. Ringing in the new year shouldn’t be a problem with increasing clouds Saturday night. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s again. Early Sunday morning, there may be some light rain or snow in Northwest Nebraska and perhaps a little rain north of the Tri-Cities Sunday, but most areas will just see mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs from the mid 30s northwest to the mid/upper 40s southeast.
Wide range in temperatures for Thursday afternoon
Partly to mostly cloudy weather overnight with a continued breeze. Expect the wind to remain southerly at 10-20mph throughout the night. The wind will help to keep temperatures up a bit with lows only falling into the middle 30s to lower 40s by Wednesday morning. The wind will be fairly...
Northwest Kansas snowfall reports
The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has received some snowfall reports from northwest Kansas.
Kansas families may be in need of energy assistance due to cold snap
Lower-income families who are struggling to heat their homes and pay their bills can still get assistance through the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
Come see what's at the top of Mt. Sunflower
I’ve been preparing for this hike for weeks, and I’m finally about to set out. Ropes? Check. Water? Check. Oxygen? Altitude sickness pills? Yup, all here. And so I begin my ascent of … Mount Sunflower. OK, it’s not exactly a climb. More of a stroll. In...
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
Warmer weather not enough to keep nationwide travel woes out of Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While Kansas is thawing out after a recent blast of winter weather, holiday travel is taking a major blow from storms that caused extensive problems across the U.S. The weather played a role in a disastrous scenario for Southwest Airlines which had to cancel a majority of its flights. Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is among the travel hubs at which disruptions are grounding some travelers, keeping them from moving on to their destinations.
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Farm kid rabbit hunting
During the 1960s, there was an oil boom in Morrow County, Ohio, where we grew up, and either there were no regulations on anything or no one followed them, because oil rigs appeared on tiny podunk patches of ground barely big enough to contain the equipment, and the drilling rigs were so thick and close together, that at night the countryside looked like the Emerald City. A company drilled a well on our place and told dad they hit oil, but one morning we awoke to find everything gone, oil tank and oil included, without him every seeing a cent. The area was left a mess, with lengths of oil well pipe, huge wooden timbers and chunks of steel cable laying everywhere in the weeds. The oil company never came back to clean up their mess, but Dad had decided to get something for our trouble in case they did, so he hooked onto several long well-casing pipes and drug them to a fencerow a ways behind the barn.
Fatal crashes in Kansas claim more than 400 lives in 2021
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It was another deadly year for motorists on Kansas roads according to updated crash statistics released by the Kansas Department of Transportation. 27 News obtained crash data from KDOT for 2021 and 2022 showing that hundreds lost their lives while traveling on Kansas roads. The data for 2021 shows that it was […]
Wind energy is not enough: Winter storms show renewables alone can’t power Kansas
When it gets as cold as it’s been the past week and a half, wind and solar can’t meet our electrical demands. | Opinion
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
Groundwater Levels in Western Kansas to be Measured
A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its Keystone pipeline in northeast […]
Food sales tax cut will start soon in Kansas; here’s what to know
The food sales tax for Kansas will be dropping significantly at the beginning of 2023, giving local residents more money in pocket.
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
