HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quieter weather will prevail for the next couple of days. The only issue this morning is some patchy shallow fog in parts of Eastern Nebraska. Otherwise, most of the area will see partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Highs will mostly be somewhere between the mid 30s and the mid 40s. The coldest areas are where snow will likely remain on the ground all day. We’ll see skies become partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday should be a fairly quiet day, but with a few more clouds. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will mostly top out in the 40s. It might get to 50° in Northern Kansas. Ringing in the new year shouldn’t be a problem with increasing clouds Saturday night. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s again. Early Sunday morning, there may be some light rain or snow in Northwest Nebraska and perhaps a little rain north of the Tri-Cities Sunday, but most areas will just see mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs from the mid 30s northwest to the mid/upper 40s southeast.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO