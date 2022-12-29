ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kadn.com

Strong Storms This Morning, Lingering Showers This Afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms are moving through Acadiana this morning with heavy rain, plentiful lightning, and gusty winds. These storms will continue through midday before moving eastward. A few storms could produce damaging winds and a spin-up tornado. Showers will linger through the afternoon. Highs reach the lower 70s. Overnight, a few sprinkles or even a passing shower will be possible. Fog develops around midnight as temperatures settle into the upper 50s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Heavy Rain Likely Tomorrow Night

Gusty southerly winds have brought warmer temperatures and plenty of clouds to Acadiana this afternoon, and a few showers could occur as soon as this evening. However, much heavier rain is expected to move through the region later Thursday evening before showers taper off Friday night. Gusty winds out of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?

A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDAM-TV

Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
WOODVILLE, MS
theadvocate.com

Letters: Grinch-like Entergy arrived unwelcome through a holiday text

The text from the Grinch, aka Entergy, on Christmas Eve was fascinating to read. Adjust your thermostats (we don't care how old or young you are), turn off nonessential lights (that Christmas tree has got to go), don't bake those Christmas cookies and you really don't need to watch that movie right now. We may exceed the power supply!
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Outages reported along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Several businesses and homes lost power along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night. The outages were first reported shortly before 10 p.m. just off College Drive. Entergy reported that more than 100 customers were without electricity in the area predominantly made up of hotels and other businesses. Some...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WAFB

Several areas under boil water advisory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26. Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish. French Settlement is also under a boil water advisory. Officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
TheDailyBeast

Store Worker Fired for Dumping Water on Homeless Woman in Freezing Weather

A Louisiana convenience store employee was fired after confronting a homeless woman and dumping water on her during freezing weather over the Christmas weekend. The Triple S Food Mart worker, 44-year-old Kasey Young, is seen on video—which she reportedly posted herself to Facebook—approaching the homeless woman and yelling at her to “move” before throwing water at her in 26 degree weather. The Baton Rouge store’s owner said Young was fired “because we do not handle situations like that.” Young was also issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. The city’s Behavioral Health Homeless Outreach Team located the homeless woman and connected her with services in the area, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said.Read it at PennLive
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Professional football team to play in Gonzales this April

Energy company ordered to refund millions of dollars to customers, officials say. The Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) was pleased with two recent decisions that found System Energy Resources, Inc. (“SERI”), an Entergy subsidiary, overcharged customers. Hazardous materials, think before you toss. Updated: 6 hours ago.
GONZALES, LA
WJTV 12

Man killed after crashing into tree in Wilkinson County

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Woodville man was killed in a car crash that happened on a Wilkinson County highway on Tuesday, December 27. Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the scene around 10:43 p.m. on Highway 563. They said a 1995 Ford F-150 driven by Jason Coco, 43, […]
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS

