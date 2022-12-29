A Louisiana convenience store employee was fired after confronting a homeless woman and dumping water on her during freezing weather over the Christmas weekend. The Triple S Food Mart worker, 44-year-old Kasey Young, is seen on video—which she reportedly posted herself to Facebook—approaching the homeless woman and yelling at her to “move” before throwing water at her in 26 degree weather. The Baton Rouge store’s owner said Young was fired “because we do not handle situations like that.” Young was also issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. The city’s Behavioral Health Homeless Outreach Team located the homeless woman and connected her with services in the area, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said.Read it at PennLive

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO