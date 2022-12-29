Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
NFL Rumors: How Patriots Will Handle Matt Patricia, Joe Judge Going Forward
If Bill Belichick is the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2023, it sounds like both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will be on his staff. The only question is: What will be their roles next season?. The pair of Patriots staffers, who returned to Foxboro in the...
Bill O'Brien Responds To Patriots, NFL Rumors
Given how things have transpired offensively in New England, Alabama's Bill O'Brien once again finds himself embroiled in NFL/Patriots rumors. O'Brien is singularly focused on his job right now, he says. But didn't exactly close the door on returning to Foxborough. "The focus for me and this coaching staff is...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr
With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Cris Collinsworth Drama
Cris Collinsworth's Sunday Night Football comment about Tom Brady went viral on social media this week. The longtime NBC broadcaster took a shot at Brady, following a bad pass by the legendary NFL quarterback. "I got nothing. I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN's Predictions for Monday Night Football
ESPN's Football Power Index delivered quite the bold prediction for Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Davante Adams Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr’s Benching Very Clear
Davante Adams has finally broken his silence on the Wednesday benching of veteran Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr. Traded to the Las Vegas franchise this past offseason, Adams has made it well known that he and Carr - former college teammates at Fresno State - are good friends. In an ...
Raiders May Lose Davante Adams over Derek Carr’s Benching
It’s not a stretch to think he might demand a trade if his good friend Derek Carr is no longer with the team.
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement
The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
CBS News
Patriots 1st Down: Will Pats keep season alive with win over Dolphins?
Mike Reiss said that there was a different feeling down at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, with Bill Belichick taking an "all business" approach to everything. New England's season is on the line -- will they keep it alive with a win over the Dolphins on Sunday?
Tom Brady sends funny warning in response to Cris Collinsworth quote
Tom Brady is well aware of what NBC’s Cris Collinsworth said about one of his plays on Sunday night, and it sounds like he will be filing it away for future reference. Collinsworth gained some attention for a comment he made about one of Brady’s passes Sunday, which he compared to “watching LeBron James miss... The post Tom Brady sends funny warning in response to Cris Collinsworth quote appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bill O’Brien Addresses Patriots Offensive Coordinator Job Rumors
The Patriots offense has made headlines throughout the season, but for all the wrong reasons. It’s why New England reportedly could bring back former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The current Alabama offensive coordinator reportedly is seen as a “strong option” for the position, and the 53-year-old reportedly is “waiting” for a call from Bill Belichick.
There Are 5 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The 2022 college football bowl season rolls on with five more games on Friday. Six ranked teams will be in action on Friday, including two top-10 teams that will battle it out in the final game of the night. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson highlight the day with an all-orange matchup in the (fittingly) Orange Bowl.
Comments / 1