ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
The Spun

Bill O'Brien Responds To Patriots, NFL Rumors

Given how things have transpired offensively in New England, Alabama's Bill O'Brien once again finds himself embroiled in NFL/Patriots rumors. O'Brien is singularly focused on his job right now, he says. But didn't exactly close the door on returning to Foxborough. "The focus for me and this coaching staff is...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr

With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Cris Collinsworth Drama

Cris Collinsworth's Sunday Night Football comment about Tom Brady went viral on social media this week. The longtime NBC broadcaster took a shot at Brady, following a bad pass by the legendary NFL quarterback. "I got nothing. I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement

The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

Patriots 1st Down: Will Pats keep season alive with win over Dolphins?

Mike Reiss said that there was a different feeling down at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, with Bill Belichick taking an "all business" approach to everything. New England's season is on the line -- will they keep it alive with a win over the Dolphins on Sunday?
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady sends funny warning in response to Cris Collinsworth quote

Tom Brady is well aware of what NBC’s Cris Collinsworth said about one of his plays on Sunday night, and it sounds like he will be filing it away for future reference. Collinsworth gained some attention for a comment he made about one of Brady’s passes Sunday, which he compared to “watching LeBron James miss... The post Tom Brady sends funny warning in response to Cris Collinsworth quote appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Bill O’Brien Addresses Patriots Offensive Coordinator Job Rumors

The Patriots offense has made headlines throughout the season, but for all the wrong reasons. It’s why New England reportedly could bring back former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The current Alabama offensive coordinator reportedly is seen as a “strong option” for the position, and the 53-year-old reportedly is “waiting” for a call from Bill Belichick.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy