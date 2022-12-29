BARNSTABLE - Police on Cape Cod are looking for two "violent fugitives" after a teenager was shot during a reported robbery.Barnstable police said they responded to Crocker Street in Hyannis Wednesday evening, where they found the 19-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in both arms. He was taken to a Boston hospital for his injuries.Police are seeking 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both from Hyannis. They are wanted on charges including assault to murder, and armed and masked robbery."There have been no firearms recovered from this incident and both parties should be considered armed and dangerous," Barnstable police said.Police describe Mugford as about 6 feet tall and weighing between 225 and 250 pounds. They say Gonsalves is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs between 100 and 125 pounds. Anyone who knows where the suspects are should contact police.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO