22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; Watertown man faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, RI — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a crash in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, 2022, a little after 2:34 a.m., Rhode Island State Police and Lincoln Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
Boston teen charged after 'sucker punching' referee during basketball game: 'It's a shame'
A high school basketball player in Massachusetts is charged with assault and battery after allegedly sucker punching a ref during a game at Cohasset Middle-High School.
whdh.com
Stoughton police mourning sudden death of officer
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara has announced the sudden death of Officer Christopher A. Davis. Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department and died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.
Boy, 16, facing assault charge for ‘vicious attack’ on ref at high school basketball game
A high school basketball player allegedly sucker punched a referee during a game in what was described by authorities as a “vicious attack.” The 16-year-old athlete at Excel High School in South Boston had been playing in a game in Cohasset, Mass., on Wednesday when he reportedly pounced on the ref, causing the game to be immediately cancelled, WCVB reported. Photographer Dan Leahy witnessed the incident and described it in harrowing detail in an interview with Boston 25 News. “Out of my peripheral I see a South Boston player coming over to the baseline, I assumed to take the ball...
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, state police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Sunday, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, at mile marker 88 on I-495. A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle crossed from the northbound side and...
WCVB
New safety protocols at Medford High School as students return from break
MEDFORD, Mass. — Students at Medford High School can expect a number of new security protocols when they return to school Tuesday after a violent incident inside a bathroom at the school. The school district's superintendent sent a letter to parents explaining the extra precautions after a student was...
Family of man killed in Mattapan New Year’s Day double shooting searching for justice
BOSTON, Mass.--Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Mattapan. Investigators say two people were shot on Blue Hill Avenue early Sunday morning. One of the victims died. Family says the victim is 33-year-old Jymall Cox. The new year ended just after it began for 33-year-old Jymall Cox. Police haven’t...
WCVB
Police seek men wanted in Cape Cod robbery, shooting
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are looking for two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting in Hyannis. Police said a 19-year-old was shot in both arms on Crocker Street, Wednesday. He underwent surgery on Cape Cod before being taken to a Boston-area trauma center.
First baby born at South Shore Hospital shares Jan. 1 birthday with grandparents
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Little Amina holds the record as First Baby born at South Shore Hospital in 2023. She also has something in common with her paternal grandparents, both of whom also share Jan. 1 birthdays, hospital officials said. Baby girl Amina was born to mother Morgan Lavange and...
whdh.com
Police respond to crash overnight in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a crash on New Year’s Eve. The crash on Atlantic Avenue left a vehicle badly damaged and against a building. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
WCVB
Teen charged with punching referee in face during high school basketball game in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — A high school student-athlete is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say he punched a referee in the face during a basketball game in Cohasset on Wednesday. The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday during a game between Boston's Excel High School and Cohasset High...
Police on Cape Cod seek 'violent fugitives' after teen shot
BARNSTABLE - Police on Cape Cod are looking for two "violent fugitives" after a teenager was shot during a reported robbery.Barnstable police said they responded to Crocker Street in Hyannis Wednesday evening, where they found the 19-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in both arms. He was taken to a Boston hospital for his injuries.Police are seeking 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both from Hyannis. They are wanted on charges including assault to murder, and armed and masked robbery."There have been no firearms recovered from this incident and both parties should be considered armed and dangerous," Barnstable police said.Police describe Mugford as about 6 feet tall and weighing between 225 and 250 pounds. They say Gonsalves is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs between 100 and 125 pounds. Anyone who knows where the suspects are should contact police.
GoLocalProv
Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence
A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
WCVB
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
WCVB
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
WCVB
Thursday, January 5: Restoring New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Dartmouth, Ted Reinstein meets a brass finisher who makes “cruddy stuff” gleam again – including the foghorn from the sunken ship, Andrea Doria. Anthony Everett steps inside a Boston church where Tiffany-designed stained glass windows are shedding centuries of grime to shine once more. And in Lowell, efforts are underway to restore a Skinner organ to its musical glory.
whdh.com
Police: Boston man arrested after traffic stop uncovers loaded gun
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police say a loaded gun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Saturday. Officers conducting a traffic stop on Erie Street around 12:35 p.m. arrested the driver, Tamari Tubbs, of Dorchester, after a Smith & Wesson SD9 VE 9mm was found, according to Boston police.
