Cohasset, MA

whdh.com

Stoughton police mourning sudden death of officer

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara has announced the sudden death of Officer Christopher A. Davis. Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department and died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.
STOUGHTON, MA
New York Post

Boy, 16, facing assault charge for ‘vicious attack’ on ref at high school basketball game

A high school basketball player allegedly sucker punched a referee during a game in what was described by authorities as a “vicious attack.” The 16-year-old athlete at Excel High School in South Boston had been playing in a game in Cohasset, Mass., on Wednesday when he reportedly pounced on the ref, causing the game to be immediately cancelled, WCVB reported. Photographer Dan Leahy witnessed the incident and described it in harrowing detail in an interview with Boston 25 News. “Out of my peripheral I see a South Boston player coming over to the baseline, I assumed to take the ball...
COHASSET, MA
WCVB

New safety protocols at Medford High School as students return from break

MEDFORD, Mass. — Students at Medford High School can expect a number of new security protocols when they return to school Tuesday after a violent incident inside a bathroom at the school. The school district's superintendent sent a letter to parents explaining the extra precautions after a student was...
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Police seek men wanted in Cape Cod robbery, shooting

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are looking for two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting in Hyannis. Police said a 19-year-old was shot in both arms on Crocker Street, Wednesday. He underwent surgery on Cape Cod before being taken to a Boston-area trauma center.
BARNSTABLE, MA
whdh.com

Police respond to crash overnight in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a crash on New Year’s Eve. The crash on Atlantic Avenue left a vehicle badly damaged and against a building. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police on Cape Cod seek 'violent fugitives' after teen shot

BARNSTABLE - Police on Cape Cod are looking for two "violent fugitives" after a teenager was shot during a reported robbery.Barnstable police said they responded to Crocker Street in Hyannis Wednesday evening, where they found the 19-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in both arms. He was taken to a Boston hospital for his injuries.Police are seeking 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both from Hyannis. They are wanted on charges including assault to murder, and armed and masked robbery."There have been no firearms recovered from this incident and both parties should be considered armed and dangerous," Barnstable police said.Police describe Mugford as about 6 feet tall and weighing between 225 and 250 pounds. They say Gonsalves is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs between 100 and 125 pounds. Anyone who knows where the suspects are should contact police.
BARNSTABLE, MA
GoLocalProv

Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence

A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized

A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
EASTON, MA
WCVB

60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Thursday, January 5: Restoring New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Dartmouth, Ted Reinstein meets a brass finisher who makes “cruddy stuff” gleam again – including the foghorn from the sunken ship, Andrea Doria. Anthony Everett steps inside a Boston church where Tiffany-designed stained glass windows are shedding centuries of grime to shine once more. And in Lowell, efforts are underway to restore a Skinner organ to its musical glory.
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Police: Boston man arrested after traffic stop uncovers loaded gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police say a loaded gun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Saturday. Officers conducting a traffic stop on Erie Street around 12:35 p.m. arrested the driver, Tamari Tubbs, of Dorchester, after a Smith & Wesson SD9 VE 9mm was found, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA

