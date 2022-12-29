Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch issued for Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Yuma County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma County. In Kansas, Cheyenne County. In Nebraska, Dundy County. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Logan County, Morgan County, Northeast Weld County by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Logan County; Morgan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and light freezing rain possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible, as well as a light glaze of ice. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Colorado. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
