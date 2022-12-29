ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Tribune

NAACP’s Branch Officers’ Inauguration Dec. 29

NASHVILLE, TN — The NAACP’s next branch president here slept on concrete for nearly two months to protest George Floyd’s murder. Demonstrators called her Queen Mother at Tennessee’s Legislative Plaza. On-line balloting Nov. 16-17 elected the Rev. Venita Lewis to succeed Nashville NAACP Branch President Sheryl...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville Symphony Appoints Alison Bolton as New VP of Artistic Administration

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Symphony Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tonya McBride Robles has announced the appointment of Alison Bolton as the organization’s new Vice President of Artistic Administration, effective February 2023. Working closely with Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero and Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, Bolton will oversee the full scope of artistic planning for the Nashville Symphony’s vast array of programming that includes the institution’s Classical, Pops, Movie, Family and Jazz series as well as special events and presentations without the orchestra.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant

Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
COLUMBIA, TN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do In Murfreesboro, TN

Originally named Cannonsburgh, the city of Murfreesboro is the county seat of Rutherford County, just 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Murfreesboro became a settlement area towards the end of the American Revolution. The city is also named after a friend of Colonel William Lytle and a donator of the land,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU, Local Non-Profit’s Toy Distribution Event Benefits Nearly 5,000 Area Children and Their Families

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service)— Tennessee State University and a local non-profit were able to spread lots of cheer during the holiday season. The university and Simply United Together partnered again to host Toys for Tots on the campus to make sure hundreds of Nashville children awoke Christmas morning with smiles on their faces. On December 17, nearly 2,000 parents were able to select gifts for their children during the annual toy distribution organized by TSU and Simply United Together, a nonprofit that coordinates the pickup of donated toys.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville

In Nashville, mom-and-pop businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandgure’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to hear why people...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family, faith fuel country music artist’s passion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is family and faith that’s fueling the dreams of country music artist Brei Carter. After the release of her debut album, Carter sat down with WSMV 4′s Marius Payton to discuss the obstacles she faces as not only a woman in country music, but a woman of color in search of country music stardom.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Arnold’s Country Kitchen to close after more than 40 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another Nashville dining institution has plans to close after more than 40 years serving up good eats. Arnold’s Country Kitchen, 605 8th Ave., will close next week, according to a Facebook post. “We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away...
NASHVILLE, TN
jambroadcasting.com

Peter Frampton announces free Nashville concert next month

In 2019 Peter Frampton announced he was retiring from touring due to a progressive muscle disorder, but apparently that doesn’t mean he’s ready to give up playing live altogether. In fact, he’s already lined up a new show for next month. The guitar great just announced he’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA

Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

More than 40 homeless residents at Brookmeade Park relocated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 40 people who previously lived at Brookmeade Park are now in housing, according to the Metro Homeless Impact Division. About 42 had already been relocated to temporary or permanent housing in the month of December. But on Thursday afternoon, Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) told WSMV 4 the remaining 3 to 5 people still living there were relocated that day.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

