Charles Barkley Was Shocked At How Tiger Woods Ended Their Friendship

Charles Barkley once revealed how his friendship with Tiger Woods ended.

When Charles Barkley was in the NBA, he was one of the best players in the league for several years. Barkley was obviously extremely talented at what he did and won several accolades in his illustrious career, apart from the NBA Championship.

While Barkley's livelihood depended on his ability to play basketball, there is another sport that Chuck loves a lot. It's none other than golf. He has expressed his love for golf several times over the years. So much so that recently there were rumors that Charles Barkley could even leave his job as an NBA insider to join LIV Golf. Thankfully, he didn't leave, and the 'Inside The NBA' crew is still intact .

Tiger Woods Ended His Friendship With Charles Barkley

Considering the fact that Barkley loves golf so much, there is no doubt that he loved the game of Tiger Woods. The two were even friends, but the friendship is no longer there.

In an old interview, the NBA legend explained how Woods ended their friendship out of the blue, and it left him completely surprised.

“I could understand if he was trying to get back with his wife at the time and she said, ‘Hey, get rid of all your old friends,’ and he called and said, ‘This is the situation.’ I would’ve understood that. But I just wish he would have been man enough to call and say that. To just disappear totally was disappointing."

Considering the two were close friends, Woods essentially ghosting him must have hurt Barkley a lot. But this is not the first time that Chuck has lost a close friend. He used to be good friends with none other than the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan . But Jordan and Barkley aren't even on talking terms right now .

Hopefully, in the future, Barkley can salvage at least one of his close friendships. After all, we all need good friends as we grow older.

