ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenduskeag, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
MICHIGAN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota

The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Ice Fishermen Reel in Fish While Relaxing in Inflatable Hot Tub in Middle of Lake

Who needs an ice fishing tent when you have an inflatable hot tub? And, who needs any winter gear, for that matter? Apparently, warm bubbly water is all one needs when spending an evening ice fishing. Or, at least, this is all this pair of fishermen need as they kick back with a case of Bud Light, an inflatable hot tub, and their fishing rods. It’s a formula that works too, a recent video shows as the pair score at least one decent-sized catch!
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Mesmerizing ‘Pancake Ice’ Forms Beneath Michigan Waterfall

Pancake ice—two words that we don’t normally see in a sentence together. The strange pairing of words, though, actually does describe a real-life weather phenomenon, one that occurs only in frigid cold waters. Photos of pancake ice beneath a Michigan waterfall began circulating online recently as vast regions of the U.S. endured harsh winter weather over the holiday weekend.
MICHIGAN STATE
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy