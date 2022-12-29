ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tinyhousetalk.com

30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
TEXAS STATE
Apartment Therapy

This Ingenious Clothes Drying Rack Takes Up Zero Floor Space in My Bedroom (and It’s on Sale Right Now)

Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
thespruce.com

Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?

The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
msn.com

Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm

Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
ktalnews.com

Best kids table and chairs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Giving kids their own space to draw or write is a wonderful way to nurture their creativity and save your adult tables from craft-related accidents. The best table and chairs for kids looks great in any room and is durable enough to withstand glue spills, melting crayons and the occasional scratch from the family pet. The top pick, the Melissa & Doug Table and Chairs 3-Piece Set, combines beautiful design with functional safety features. Whether you’re buying for one child or a whole classroom, here’s what to consider when shopping for a kids table and chairs.
POPSUGAR

This Cozy Comforter Set From Target Transformed My Bed

There's nothing better than feeling cozy, and Target has proved itself to be the go-to retailer for affordable cozy finds. Whether it's the editor-favorite and viral Cozy Feather Yarn Wide Leg Pants and Top Set or the Cozy Chenille Bed Blanket, who wouldn't want to feel snuggly and look cute while doing so?! If you've ever felt an extremely soft sweater or a plush throw and wished you had bedding made out of it, here's your chance. The Threshold Cozy Chenille Comforter & Sham Set ($59) is the epitome of cozy vibes. When I came across this on the brand's site, I immediately added it to my cart without thinking twice. I knew I had to try this out, and after spending plenty of blissful nights underneath this soft and cozy comforter set, it's worth every penny.
ktalnews.com

Best laser tag sets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Laser tag offers people of all ages a safe way to play an adrenaline-fueled tactical battle game. Rather than using potentially painful paintballs, these guns use infrared light to track hits. Most laser tag sets offer automatic score tracking and...
dcnewsnow.com

Best narrow bookcase

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you need more space to store your books but floor space is tight, a narrow bookcase is the ideal solution. You can find them in a range of types, styles and widths, so it’s easy enough to find one that meets your particular requirements.
ktalnews.com

Planning to read more in the new year? Here are 8 recommendations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Reading more is a goal for many people, but how do you turn it from a New Year’s resolution into a reality? You can start by carving out some dedicated time to read, and you may choose to make reading goals, but you’ll also need decent books to keep you turning those pages.

