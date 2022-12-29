Read full article on original website
Early morning Friday fire results in $30,000 damages
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 233 County Rd. 16 SE at 2:09 Friday morning. When RFD arrived on the scene, they said found a large abandoned house that was fully engulfed and proceeded to conduct a defensive fire attack. It took several hours to get the fire under control.
Sunrise Smart Start: Abandoned hotel arrests, Title 42
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, December 29, 2022.
Rochester man shot overnight on Cameron St., RPD investigating
According to RPD, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
Sunrise Smart Start: RPD officer injured, missing teenager
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 30, 2022.
RPD: Man shot on Portland Avenue after attempted robbery
Police began life-saving measures before he was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
RPD: Officer was dragged by a stolen car and shot at theft suspect on Culver Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an officer shot a suspect on Thursday night after the officer was dragged by a car that was reported stolen. Police say the suspect, a man in his 30s, was accused of stealing from a gas station at Culver Road and University Avenue.
Multiple vehicles impacted during accident on Glenwood and Dewey Ave; one vehicle involved was stolen
The RPD says they responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident involving multiple cars Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Glenwood Ave and Dewey Ave.
How to prepare for freezing pipes in your home when temperatures plunge
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – When the bitter cold strikes even with enough warning, it can catch certain aspects of our life off guard, one of those things being the pipes in your home freezing and causing water damage as first responders have been called to a number of burst pipes over the last couple days.
For the dogs: New play area coming to Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. – There’s going to be a new place to spend time with your furry friends. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday that a new dog park is going to be built in Webster Park. The nearly 2-acre grass park will include features like agility equipment...
16-year-old missing; last seen at Villa of Hope
The family of Kerr says Inaya was last seen walking down Dewey Ave towards Ridge Rd. on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. She is described as having red streaks in her hair, tattoos of feathers on right arm, and was wearing gray jeans, gray Jordans sneakers, and a Timberland jacket — a similar jacket is pictured in the poster below.
Engine 16 firefighters free terrier stuck in bathtub drain
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters freed Foxy from a bathtub, after her paw got stuck in the drain. Hopefully she got a good bath before, since she may not want to get back in there again.
RPD: Missing six-week-old child found safe in Rochester home
Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911.
Rochester Man Wounded in Late Night Shooting
A Rochester man is recovering, after a late-night shooting on the city's northwest side. Police say the 27-year-old man was hit by gunfire in the leg on Cameron Street, between Lyell Avenue and Otis Street, shortly before 11pm. He was taken to Strong Hospital, but is expected to survive. There...
Abandoned hotel now site of TikTok craze in Gates – and police aren’t happy
GATES, N.Y. – Don’t do it. That’s the message from Gates Police, who Wednesday announced they have arrested five young adults for breaking into the old, vacant Holiday Inn on Brooks Avenue. Sgt. James Coughlin says a challenge on the social media app TikTok is to blame....
Five people arrested for entering abandoned hotel in Rochester after viral video
The hotel was closed after it was determined to be unfit for residents. The building was marked and secured by a gate.
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
Rochester organizations donating for Buffalo in city’s time of need
The Red Cross is also looking for donations and they are ready to send in whatever is needed.
First responders from Rochester area continue to help Buffalo after deadly snowstorm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The death toll from the monster storm sits at 30 on Tuesday. Now that most life-saving searches have been completed, the focus is turning to clean up. Resources are coming in from across the state to help, including a lot from the Rochester community. The blizzard...
Rochester Police sound alarm on car thefts – and ages of suspects
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Car thefts in Rochester aren’t new, but the ages of the drivers behind the wheel keep getting younger and younger. And police say the moment they steal a car, they’re putting all of us at risk. Tuesday night, police tried to stop a 2016...
