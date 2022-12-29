ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

KIMT

Early morning Friday fire results in $30,000 damages

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 233 County Rd. 16 SE at 2:09 Friday morning. When RFD arrived on the scene, they said found a large abandoned house that was fully engulfed and proceeded to conduct a defensive fire attack. It took several hours to get the fire under control.
ROCHESTER, MN
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

How to prepare for freezing pipes in your home when temperatures plunge

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – When the bitter cold strikes even with enough warning, it can catch certain aspects of our life off guard, one of those things being the pipes in your home freezing and causing water damage as first responders have been called to a number of burst pipes over the last couple days.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

For the dogs: New play area coming to Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. – There’s going to be a new place to spend time with your furry friends. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday that a new dog park is going to be built in Webster Park. The nearly 2-acre grass park will include features like agility equipment...
WEBSTER, NY
News 8 WROC

16-year-old missing; last seen at Villa of Hope

The family of Kerr says Inaya was last seen walking down Dewey Ave towards Ridge Rd. on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. She is described as having red streaks in her hair, tattoos of feathers on right arm, and was wearing gray jeans, gray Jordans sneakers, and a Timberland jacket — a similar jacket is pictured in the poster below.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Wounded in Late Night Shooting

A Rochester man is recovering, after a late-night shooting on the city's northwest side. Police say the 27-year-old man was hit by gunfire in the leg on Cameron Street, between Lyell Avenue and Otis Street, shortly before 11pm. He was taken to Strong Hospital, but is expected to survive. There...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three arrested after chase across two counties

New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
ROCHESTER, NY

