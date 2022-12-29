Jan. 6 report: Florida extremist groups formed an alliance ‘to work together to shut this sh** down’

Read full article on original website
Nunya
1d ago
This report gets better and better every day. MAGAts are undeniably traitors and should be deported for it. We have a few million South American refugees who would appreciate this country a LOT more than the Terrorist MAGAt Cult does. Like the republicans love to say, if you don’t like America, just leave.
22
nevermind
1d ago
They trained right here in Florida and what does that say about that.Desanta hired someone who had something to do with Jan 6 and Publix sent buses and money for Jan 6 so it was stated
4
Marconews.com
Gov. DeSantis embarks on a second term next week with bigger political ambitions
TALLAHASSEE – After winning re-election by the widest margin in a Florida governor’s race in 40 years, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be sworn-in Tuesday for a second term widely viewed as a platform for his expected White House bid. DeSantis will take the oath of office around noon...
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House
About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
Governor DeSantis Announces Drag Show Investigation
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced on December 28 that it is conducting an investigation into a holiday-themed drag show that took place in South Florida.
The Craziest Florida Stories We Found In 2022
Strange crimes, rare encounters, and shocking testimonies are all part of the line-up for the weirdest Florida stories this year.
NBC News
Duval County showed Florida's shift to the right
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the “County to County” project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here’s some of what they learned. Democratic over-performance in the 2022 midterm elections did not extend to the state of Florida, where Republicans won big. And Duval County can help explain what happened throughout the Sunshine State.
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
Washington Examiner
Sarah Sanders taps DeSantis aide for top Arkansas education job
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders has nominated a Florida Department of Education official for secretary of education as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's influence in conservative education policy grows. Sanders, who served as White House press secretary for then-President Donald Trump and was elected governor of Arkansas in November, has tapped Florida...
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Democrat warns the state may ramp up anti-LGBT legislation
ORLANDO, Fla. - State Representative Anna Eskamani said Thursday night’s protest outside a drag queen Christmas show at The Plaza Live in Orlando is just the beginning. "I am preparing for a legislative session in 2023 that will not only attack access to healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community, but there will also be efforts to ban drag shows, restrict drag shows," said the democrat.
Florida business owner sentenced to 9 years in prison for exploiting Mexican farmworkers
The owner of a Florida-based farmworker company has been sentenced to 118 months in prison on racketeering and forced-labor conspiracy charges.
captimes.com
Letter | The cruelty of Abbott and DeSantis
Gov. Greg Abbott and Gov. Ron DeSantis are sick Republican human beings who use the immigrants as pawns on a game board. While I was playing games in a cozy house with family members on Christmas Eve, these two governors were busing people around the country and dropping them off in the nationwide cold wave. Their cruelty is boundless, and they will try to tell us Christians that they are good people. They are sick, deranged, heartless and cruel people with no morals, especially in this season of giving to and sharing our wealth with those who don't have it as nice as we do.
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
wmfe.org
Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag
Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
wlrn.org
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for driving, a recent report shows
A recently published report from the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety shows Florida has some of fewest roadway safety laws in the country. On a scale of 1 to 10, Florida scored a 2 for optimal roadway safety laws. Only Montana and Wyoming scored lower. Tara Gill is the...
floridapolitics.com
Florida officials endured a disastrous 2023— and delivered record response
Two hurricanes demanded vigilance and spotlighted efforts at resilience. Emergency responders in Florida are happy to close out a year marked by disaster, and say they are proud of the state’s response. With Hurricane Ian bringing record damage to the state weeks before another storm hit, officials say 2022...
Florida toll relief program goes into effect Sunday; here’s how it works
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers who frequent Florida’s toll roads can expect to start getting some of that money back in the new year. The state recently set aside $500 million for a new toll relief program that Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law this month. It goes into effect Sunday.
Gov. DeSantis expects lawmakers to pass a permitless gun carry law in 2023
"Constitutional Carry" could be coming to Florida in 2023
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
