Florida State

Jan. 6 report: Florida extremist groups formed an alliance ‘to work together to shut this sh** down’

By Florida Phoenix
floridapolitics.com
 1 day ago
Nunya
1d ago

This report gets better and better every day. MAGAts are undeniably traitors and should be deported for it. We have a few million South American refugees who would appreciate this country a LOT more than the Terrorist MAGAt Cult does. Like the republicans love to say, if you don’t like America, just leave.

nevermind
1d ago

They trained right here in Florida and what does that say about that.Desanta hired someone who had something to do with Jan 6 and Publix sent buses and money for Jan 6 so it was stated

FLORIDA STATE

