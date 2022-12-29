Read full article on original website
i81b4u
1d ago
great job Wyoming.. at least he'll get to stay in the country now. should be rotting in a ditch but at leat he won't be coming back. Hurts my heart for that little girl.
Reply
22
Sleeping Deer
1d ago
Not necessary to lock this gentleman up for 125 years. Give me 15 minutes with him. 15 minutes in a small room with just him, me, and my Louisville Slugger.
Reply(6)
20
....waitingalwayswaiting
1d ago
Good job Wyoming & Sheriff Grossnickel! That creep will never hurt anyone again thanks to you. Just to think all Biden wanted to do was deport him again! How many breaks did he already get? How many is enough? Well we the people say enough is enough.
Reply
15
Comments / 24