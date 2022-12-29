Read full article on original website
2 more bodies recovered after three fall into Woods Canyon Lake
Authorities with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office say they have recovered all three victims who drowned Monday after falling through the ice into Woods Canyon Lake on the Mogollon Rim. In a press release Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office identified the victims as 49-year-old Narayana Muddana, 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti,...
Numerous northern Arizona cities plan New Year's Eve festivities
Numerous northern Arizona cities are planning New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday. Flagstaff’s annual Great Pine Cone Drop is back in-person this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tradition began in 1999 and draws hundreds of people to downtown Flagstaff for two New Year’s Eve celebrations, at 10:00 p.m. and again at midnight.
City of Flagstaff's annual Christmas tree recycling begins in January
The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office and Solid Waste Section will begin recycling Christmas trees in January, 2023. The city will offer curbside pickup of real trees January 2 through 6 as long as they’re placed on the curb by 6 a.m. Monday and are free of any decorations.
