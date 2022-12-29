ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAACP’s Branch Officers’ Inauguration Dec. 29

NASHVILLE, TN — The NAACP’s next branch president here slept on concrete for nearly two months to protest George Floyd’s murder. Demonstrators called her Queen Mother at Tennessee’s Legislative Plaza. On-line balloting Nov. 16-17 elected the Rev. Venita Lewis to succeed Nashville NAACP Branch President Sheryl...
Healing Minds and Souls a Community Healing Trauma

NASHVILLE, TN — The Christmas season brings people from all walks of life together to rejoice regardless of color, circumstance, or class. At Historic First Community Church Pastor Ella Clay and staff work to bring Nashville locals together through workshops offered by Healing Minds and Souls, a faith-based community that provides educational classes to address trauma.
Jimmie Allen Among Hosts for Nashville’s Big New Year’s Eve Show

NASHVILLE, TN — In another indicator of his stature among top country music artists, Jimmie Allen will be one of the co-hosts this weekend for the “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” celebration. The event will be held at Bicentennial Mall State Park and televised on CBS (locally WTVF-5). It will air from 7-9 p.m. and 9:30 -12:30 a.m. (both central). It will be both broadcast live and streamed on Paramount ).ea.
TSU, Local Non-Profit’s Toy Distribution Event Benefits Nearly 5,000 Area Children and Their Families

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service)— Tennessee State University and a local non-profit were able to spread lots of cheer during the holiday season. The university and Simply United Together partnered again to host Toys for Tots on the campus to make sure hundreds of Nashville children awoke Christmas morning with smiles on their faces. On December 17, nearly 2,000 parents were able to select gifts for their children during the annual toy distribution organized by TSU and Simply United Together, a nonprofit that coordinates the pickup of donated toys.
