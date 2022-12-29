ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
proclaimerscv.com

Stepson Brutally Kills His Stepfather On Christmas In Gilbert, Arizona

Man Kills His Stepfather On Christmas And Said He Should Have Done It Years Ago. A 48-year-old man was put into jail and charged due to brutally shooting his 80-year-old stepdad on Christmas. On the 25th of December, at about 4:30 PM., The authorities of Gilbert got a call saying that a car had backed into a house near Recker and Warner roads, based on the announcement of the department in a news release.
GILBERT, AZ
12news.com

Remains of kidnapped teenager found in rural Maricopa County

PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. The remains of 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho, who was kidnapped from his home by armed gunmen earlier in the month, were found in a remote area of Maricopa County, Phoenix police announced. Authorities said the teenager's body...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
WGAU

Remains of teen kidnapped during armed home invasion found: Police

PHOENIX — The remains of an Arizona teenager were found a week after he was kidnapped during an armed home invasion, police said Wednesday. A homicide investigation is now underway. Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken from his Phoenix home on Dec. 19 by "two armed suspects," police said. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Have you seen Joanne Dudek? Loved ones searching for missing Anthem woman

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search is on for a missing Anthem woman last seen on Nov. 13. The friends of 64-year-old Joanne Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. She's been missing for six weeks now, without a word...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Extended interview with the mother of the woman who gave birth at Hacienda HealthCare

In 2018, a woman with profound intellectual and physical disabilities gave birth after being raped in a state-funded care facility in Phoenix called Hacienda HealthCare. The woman’s mother, Mildred, shared her story in the first time as part of KJZZ's UNSAFE series, an investigation into the the physical and sexual abuse of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa county constable under investigation resigns

Fans driving, making last-minute flights for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Because of the Southwest Airlines fiasco, fans are coming up with unique ways to make it to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp. Ex-teacher sues...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Teen arrested in deadly shooting of convenience store customer

PHOENIX — A teen has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department. A customer at a 7-Eleven was shot and killed Tuesday, just after midnight near 75 Avenue and Camelback Road, police said. Investigators looked at the store's...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy

New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace will offer alcohol that can be consumed while shopping. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. Benjamin...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly shooting at apartment complex was case of self-defense, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday evening in what appears to be a case of self-defense. Officers were called out to Montelano Apartments near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:45 p.m. following multiple 911 calls about a shooting. When they arrived, they detained a man who admitted to being involved in the shooting, then located another man with a gunshot wound. The man who was shot, since identified as 40-year-old Brian West, was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
azgovernor.gov

Governor Ducey Appoints Six New Judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Teen accused of shooting, killing man at west Phoenix 7-Eleven

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and a teen is in custody after a shooting at a west Phoenix 7-Eleven convenience store Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting around midnight at a 7-Eleven near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers arrived and found 44-year-old Guadalupe Mercado shot inside the store. Mercado died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ

