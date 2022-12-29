Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Related
proclaimerscv.com
Stepson Brutally Kills His Stepfather On Christmas In Gilbert, Arizona
Man Kills His Stepfather On Christmas And Said He Should Have Done It Years Ago. A 48-year-old man was put into jail and charged due to brutally shooting his 80-year-old stepdad on Christmas. On the 25th of December, at about 4:30 PM., The authorities of Gilbert got a call saying that a car had backed into a house near Recker and Warner roads, based on the announcement of the department in a news release.
AZFamily
One year later: where does the investigation into the unsolved murder of Benjamin Anderson stand?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A missing person, a car pursuit, and a body found burned in the rural desert. The bizarre disappearance and murder of Benjamin Anderson have now gripped the Phoenix community for one year. It was last New Year’s Eve when this crazy case began. With no arrests...
12news.com
Remains of kidnapped teenager found in rural Maricopa County
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. The remains of 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho, who was kidnapped from his home by armed gunmen earlier in the month, were found in a remote area of Maricopa County, Phoenix police announced. Authorities said the teenager's body...
KTAR.com
Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
WGAU
Remains of teen kidnapped during armed home invasion found: Police
PHOENIX — The remains of an Arizona teenager were found a week after he was kidnapped during an armed home invasion, police said Wednesday. A homicide investigation is now underway. Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken from his Phoenix home on Dec. 19 by "two armed suspects," police said. The...
Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless
Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
fox10phoenix.com
$400K worth of meth found during Phoenix traffic stop; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Mesa Police say a suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in led to the discovery of 200 pounds of methamphetamine. According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix. The suspect, 36-year-old Eric Leon,...
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen Joanne Dudek? Loved ones searching for missing Anthem woman
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search is on for a missing Anthem woman last seen on Nov. 13. The friends of 64-year-old Joanne Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. She's been missing for six weeks now, without a word...
Fronteras Desk
Extended interview with the mother of the woman who gave birth at Hacienda HealthCare
In 2018, a woman with profound intellectual and physical disabilities gave birth after being raped in a state-funded care facility in Phoenix called Hacienda HealthCare. The woman’s mother, Mildred, shared her story in the first time as part of KJZZ's UNSAFE series, an investigation into the the physical and sexual abuse of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Records detail why PCSO arrested parents of 12-year-old who disappeared
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A former Arizona Department of Corrections employee allegedly handcuffed his children and barricaded them inside a bedroom that would lock from the outside, according to records filed by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. Kelly Conklin, 46, and his wife Melissa were arrested last week...
AZFamily
Maricopa county constable under investigation resigns
Fans driving, making last-minute flights for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Because of the Southwest Airlines fiasco, fans are coming up with unique ways to make it to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp. Ex-teacher sues...
AZFamily
Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
Police find man dead in another person's house
The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home which wasn't his.
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral held for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's family following crash in Gilbert: 'We are not angry'
A funeral was held 2 weeks after a crash in Gilbert that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his son's fiancée, and granddaughter dead. "Nobody's guaranteed a minute in this life, so every minute that we have is cherished even more now," the sheriff said.
12news.com
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of convenience store customer
PHOENIX — A teen has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department. A customer at a 7-Eleven was shot and killed Tuesday, just after midnight near 75 Avenue and Camelback Road, police said. Investigators looked at the store's...
AZFamily
Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy
New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace will offer alcohol that can be consumed while shopping. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. Benjamin...
AZFamily
Deadly shooting at apartment complex was case of self-defense, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday evening in what appears to be a case of self-defense. Officers were called out to Montelano Apartments near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:45 p.m. following multiple 911 calls about a shooting. When they arrived, they detained a man who admitted to being involved in the shooting, then located another man with a gunshot wound. The man who was shot, since identified as 40-year-old Brian West, was pronounced dead at the scene.
azgovernor.gov
Governor Ducey Appoints Six New Judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
Kari Lake appeals election lawsuit
In the appeal, Lake is asking Arizona's Court of Appeals to reverse the lower court's decision to throw her case out.
AZFamily
Teen accused of shooting, killing man at west Phoenix 7-Eleven
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and a teen is in custody after a shooting at a west Phoenix 7-Eleven convenience store Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting around midnight at a 7-Eleven near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers arrived and found 44-year-old Guadalupe Mercado shot inside the store. Mercado died at the scene.
Comments / 1