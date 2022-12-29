ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Single Site Experience of COVID-19 Treatment with Monoclonal Antibodies in High-Risk Pediatric and Young Adult Patients

TODAY.com

Woman, 36, almost passed out while walking. She was in heart failure due to COVID-19

When Jamie Waddell tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time in August, she was much sicker than she expected. After 10 days, she felt better and returned to school and work. But a few weeks later, she noticed she struggled to walk down the street without feeling faint. Soon, she couldn’t talk without getting winded. By Labor Day, she was so sick that she visited the emergency room, where she learned she had sepsis, pneumonia and heart failure.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
aao.org

Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy

Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
ajmc.com

Symptoms of DED Have Increased in Pediatric Population Due to Screen Time

A new study has found that prolonged screen time may cause increased symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) in children. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have caused an increase in dry eye disease (DED) symptoms in children due to prolonged screen time, according to a study published in Cureus.
physiciansweekly.com

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
MedicalXpress

HPV-related cancers are on the rise in men

As a group, human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Some forms of the virus are capable of causing cancer in both men and women. While cervical cancer in women has historically been the most common form of HPV-related cancer, CDC data show...
physiciansweekly.com

COVID-19 Pandemic: Telehealth Access for Colorectal Cancer Patients in the United States

The following is a summary of the “Access to telehealth services for colorectal cancer patients in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Marks et al. Rapid telehealth adoption resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating better access to healthcare,...
scitechdaily.com

Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease

New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
MedicalXpress

Liver cancer study encourages caution with certain gene therapies

Research led by Randal J. Kaufman, Ph.D., has found that misfolded proteins in liver cells contribute to the development of liver cancer, shedding new light on the mysterious origins of one of the world's deadliest diseases. The findings, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, could also help improve the safety of certain gene therapies for hemophilia.
labroots.com

Blood Pressure Drug and Antioxidant May Treat Long COVID Brain Fog

Two FDA-approved drugs mitigate and may even eliminate brain fog in people with long COVID. The corresponding case report was published in Neuroimmunology Reports. ‘Brain fog’ is a colloquial term that signifies significant, persistent cognitive deficits alongside consistent executive functioning and working memory impairment. Symptoms include lack of mental clarity, poor focus and concentration, memory problems, and more. Currently, there are no treatments for the condition.
The Associated Press

Sunlenca® (lenacapavir) Receives FDA Approval as a First-in-Class, Twice-Yearly Treatment Option for People Living With Multi-Drug Resistant HIV

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Sunlenca ® (lenacapavir), in combination with other antiretroviral(s) (ARV), has been granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) adults with multi-drug resistant (MDR) HIV-1 infection. Sunlenca has a multi-stage mechanism of action distinguishable from other currently approved classes of antiviral agents and no known cross resistance exhibited in vitro to other existing drug classes. Sunlenca offers a new, twice-yearly treatment option for adults with HIV that is not adequately controlled by their current treatment regimen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005541/en/ Sunlenca Packaging (Photo: Business Wire)
Prevention

What Makes Being Diagnosed with CLL So Surprising

Having someone say the words “you have cancer” can be one of the most surreal moments of your life—especially if that cancer is chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL. A slow-growing blood cancer, CLL is defined by a build-up of lymphocytes (a type of white blood cells) in bone marrow, and, over time, other parts of the body. Because CLL is relatively rare—only about 20,000 new cases are diagnosed every year—many people won’t have heard of it before getting their diagnosis.
curetoday.com

Novel Drug May Provide New Treatment Option for Pretreated Relapsed-Refractory Lymphoma

Data demonstrate that iberdomide alone or in combination with other treatments may be a promising option for patients with relapsed/refractory lymphoma. The use of iberdomide alone or in combination with an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody was well tolerated in patients with relapsed/refractory lymphoma, according to early results from a phase 1/2 study.
curetoday.com

Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit Immunotherapy Presentation: November 13, 2022

Compared to cytotoxic chemotherapies, the introduction of immunotherapy has changed the paradigm of treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, according to an expert. Dr. Dickran Kazandijan, a professor of medicine in the myeloma division at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami in Florida, discussed immunotherapy treatment for patients with multiple myeloma further at the CURE® Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit.
FLORIDA STATE
curetoday.com

Top Blood Cancer News from 2022

From updates on clinical trials to a podcast where an oncology nurse shares how her son’s leukemia diagnosis changed her life, here are CURE®’s top blood cancer articles from the year 2022. The blood cancer space has changed in 2022, and ongoing clinical trials will continue to...
physiciansweekly.com

Opioids Frequently Prescribed to Patients With Cirrhosis

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of...

