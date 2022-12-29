Single Site Experience of COVID-19 Treatment with Monoclonal Antibodies in High-Risk Pediatric and Young Adult Patients

Read full article on original website
Related
FDA approved a 1st-of-its-kind treatment made from human poop. What does it do?
The treatment Rebyota contains gut bacteria and is approved to prevent a dangerous bacterial infection.
TODAY.com
Woman, 36, almost passed out while walking. She was in heart failure due to COVID-19
When Jamie Waddell tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time in August, she was much sicker than she expected. After 10 days, she felt better and returned to school and work. But a few weeks later, she noticed she struggled to walk down the street without feeling faint. Soon, she couldn’t talk without getting winded. By Labor Day, she was so sick that she visited the emergency room, where she learned she had sepsis, pneumonia and heart failure.
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
ajmc.com
Symptoms of DED Have Increased in Pediatric Population Due to Screen Time
A new study has found that prolonged screen time may cause increased symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) in children. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have caused an increase in dry eye disease (DED) symptoms in children due to prolonged screen time, according to a study published in Cureus.
physiciansweekly.com
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
MedicalXpress
HPV-related cancers are on the rise in men
As a group, human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Some forms of the virus are capable of causing cancer in both men and women. While cervical cancer in women has historically been the most common form of HPV-related cancer, CDC data show...
physiciansweekly.com
COVID-19 Pandemic: Telehealth Access for Colorectal Cancer Patients in the United States
The following is a summary of the “Access to telehealth services for colorectal cancer patients in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Marks et al. Rapid telehealth adoption resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating better access to healthcare,...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer study encourages caution with certain gene therapies
Research led by Randal J. Kaufman, Ph.D., has found that misfolded proteins in liver cells contribute to the development of liver cancer, shedding new light on the mysterious origins of one of the world's deadliest diseases. The findings, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, could also help improve the safety of certain gene therapies for hemophilia.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as new variant emerges
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across the United States, as a new variant emerges.
labroots.com
Blood Pressure Drug and Antioxidant May Treat Long COVID Brain Fog
Two FDA-approved drugs mitigate and may even eliminate brain fog in people with long COVID. The corresponding case report was published in Neuroimmunology Reports. ‘Brain fog’ is a colloquial term that signifies significant, persistent cognitive deficits alongside consistent executive functioning and working memory impairment. Symptoms include lack of mental clarity, poor focus and concentration, memory problems, and more. Currently, there are no treatments for the condition.
Sunlenca® (lenacapavir) Receives FDA Approval as a First-in-Class, Twice-Yearly Treatment Option for People Living With Multi-Drug Resistant HIV
FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Sunlenca ® (lenacapavir), in combination with other antiretroviral(s) (ARV), has been granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) adults with multi-drug resistant (MDR) HIV-1 infection. Sunlenca has a multi-stage mechanism of action distinguishable from other currently approved classes of antiviral agents and no known cross resistance exhibited in vitro to other existing drug classes. Sunlenca offers a new, twice-yearly treatment option for adults with HIV that is not adequately controlled by their current treatment regimen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005541/en/ Sunlenca Packaging (Photo: Business Wire)
CDC tracking rise of new XBB.1.5 COVID variant, already more than 40% of U.S. cases
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is tracking a new variant of concern dubbed XBB.1.5. According to new figures published Friday, it estimates XBB.1.5 makes up 40.5% of new infections across the country. XBB.1.5's ascent is overtaking other Omicron variant cousins BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, which had...
Prevention
What Makes Being Diagnosed with CLL So Surprising
Having someone say the words “you have cancer” can be one of the most surreal moments of your life—especially if that cancer is chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL. A slow-growing blood cancer, CLL is defined by a build-up of lymphocytes (a type of white blood cells) in bone marrow, and, over time, other parts of the body. Because CLL is relatively rare—only about 20,000 new cases are diagnosed every year—many people won’t have heard of it before getting their diagnosis.
curetoday.com
Novel Drug May Provide New Treatment Option for Pretreated Relapsed-Refractory Lymphoma
Data demonstrate that iberdomide alone or in combination with other treatments may be a promising option for patients with relapsed/refractory lymphoma. The use of iberdomide alone or in combination with an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody was well tolerated in patients with relapsed/refractory lymphoma, according to early results from a phase 1/2 study.
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit Immunotherapy Presentation: November 13, 2022
Compared to cytotoxic chemotherapies, the introduction of immunotherapy has changed the paradigm of treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, according to an expert. Dr. Dickran Kazandijan, a professor of medicine in the myeloma division at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami in Florida, discussed immunotherapy treatment for patients with multiple myeloma further at the CURE® Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit.
Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years
Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.
SFGate
CDC warns of serious strep throat infections as CT monitors situation
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an increase in a dangerous form of strep among children nationwide amid a shortage of the medication most commonly used to treat the infection, though the strep season has been standard in Connecticut so far. Earlier this year, public health...
curetoday.com
Top Blood Cancer News from 2022
From updates on clinical trials to a podcast where an oncology nurse shares how her son’s leukemia diagnosis changed her life, here are CURE®’s top blood cancer articles from the year 2022. The blood cancer space has changed in 2022, and ongoing clinical trials will continue to...
physiciansweekly.com
Opioids Frequently Prescribed to Patients With Cirrhosis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of...
Comments / 1