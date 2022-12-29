Read full article on original website
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
MedicalXpress
Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued
Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
Gizmodo
A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds
Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
The Harmful Effects Of Taking Ativan
Ativan is a commonly prescribed medication for a variety of conditions, including anxiety. Learn about the potentially harmful effects of the drug.
physiciansweekly.com
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
ajmc.com
Symptoms of DED Have Increased in Pediatric Population Due to Screen Time
A new study has found that prolonged screen time may cause increased symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) in children. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have caused an increase in dry eye disease (DED) symptoms in children due to prolonged screen time, according to a study published in Cureus.
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
physiciansweekly.com
Opioids Frequently Prescribed to Patients With Cirrhosis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of...
physiciansweekly.com
Recommendations Updated for Radiation Therapy in Endometrial Cancer
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology and published online Oct. 21 in Practical Radiation Oncology, recommendations are presented for the use of adjuvant radiation therapy (RT) for endometrial cancer. Matthew M. Harkenrider, M.D., from Loyola...
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial leads to atezolizumab approval for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma
A clinical trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, has resulted in the first approval of a treatment for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). The immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and children 2 years and older with ASPS that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
physiciansweekly.com
Emergency department crowding negative influences outcomes for adults presenting with asthma
1. Amongst patients presenting to the emergency department with acute asthma exacerbations, crowding negatively impacted the care provided in all triage groups. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Crowding in the emergency department, a state where demand for care services exceeds the capacity of providers, has been a longstanding healthcare concern....
targetedonc.com
ZB131 Receives FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment
The CSP-targeting antibody, ZB131, is being investigated in a phase 1/2 study of patients with pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to ZB131 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. "More than 62,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with pancreatic...
Simple blood test developed to detect Alzheimer's in potential gamechanger for early detection
Scientists have devised a new blood test to detect signs of Alzheimer's disease, paving the way for easier diagnostics that could help millions of Americans begin treatment for the disease sooner.
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Cough Rate and Inflammation Markers in Severe Asthma
The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
physiciansweekly.com
No significant differences in postoperative complications found between open repair with local anesthesia and laparoscopic repair of inguinal hernias
1. In this retrospective cohort study, among 107 073 patients, no significant difference was found in complications between patients undergoing laparoscopic surgery and open repair with local anesthesia. 2. Operative time for laparoscopic repair was significantly longer, with a difference of 10.42 minutes compared to open repair with local anesthesia.
physiciansweekly.com
Comparison of resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta versus resuscitative thoracotomy for aortic occlusion
1. This multicentre, comparative effectiveness study demonstrated that aortic occlusion via resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta (REBOA) zone 1 was significantly associated with reduced mortality compared to aortic occlusion via resuscitative thoracotomy. 2. Future research through randomized controlled trials is warranted to verify whether REBOA zone 1 is...
physiciansweekly.com
Dexemedomidine premedication increases preoperative sedation and inhibits stress induced by tracheal intubation
1. The use of oral dexmedetomidine as premedication prior to neurosurgery increased preoperative sedation and reduced the stress reaction induced by tracheal intubation under general anesthesia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Preoperative anxiety can significantly impact an individual’s experience prior to surgery and cause many physical manifestations such as increased...
physiciansweekly.com
Ferric derisomaltose may reduce heart failure-related hospitalizations
1. Risk of hospital admission was lower in the ferric derisomaltose group versus usual care. 2. Treatment-related adverse events were comparable between both groups, with no deaths. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Iron deficiency is a common complication in patients with heart failure and may lead to worse...
physiciansweekly.com
Weekly semaglutide associated with reduced BMI in adolescents with obesity
1. In adolescents with obesity, semaglutide plus lifestyle intervention resulted in a significant body mass index (BMI) reduction compared to lifestyle intervention alone. 2. The semaglutide group had a greater reduction in waist circumference and levels of glycated hemoglobin compared to lifestyle intervention alone. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study...
physiciansweekly.com
Vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers leads to improved airway function in offspring
1. In this multi-center randomized controlled trial, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant women, who were current smokers, was associated with better lung function in offspring at the age of five. 2. Additionally, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers was also associated with decreased occurrence of wheezing in offspring. Evidence Rating...
