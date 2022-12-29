Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
jambroadcasting.com
Peter Frampton announces free Nashville concert next month
In 2019 Peter Frampton announced he was retiring from touring due to a progressive muscle disorder, but apparently that doesn’t mean he’s ready to give up playing live altogether. In fact, he’s already lined up a new show for next month. The guitar great just announced he’s...
Tennessee Tribune
Two Nashville Residents Honored at Giants of Broadcasting and the Electronic Arts Award Luncheon
NASHVILLE, TN — Bayard “Bud” Walters, president, Cromwell Group, Inc., and Deborah A. McDermott, CEO, Standard Media Group, both of Nashville, were honored by the Library of American Broadcasting during its annual Giants of Broadcasting and the Electronic Arts Award Luncheon on Tuesday, November 15, at Gotham Hall in New York City.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Spotlight Honorees at Mrs. Gwendolyn Vincent Holiday Brunch
NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee State University Nashville Alumnae Association Nashville Chapter held their annual Mrs. Gwendolyn Vincent Holiday Brunch on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at TSU’s Avon Williams Campus downtown. This year’s brunch was a spotlight on honorees, the amazing Mrs. Sonya Smith, Assistant Director of Alumni...
Tennessee Tribune
Jimmie Allen Among Hosts for Nashville’s Big New Year’s Eve Show
NASHVILLE, TN — In another indicator of his stature among top country music artists, Jimmie Allen will be one of the co-hosts this weekend for the “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” celebration. The event will be held at Bicentennial Mall State Park and televised on CBS (locally WTVF-5). It will air from 7-9 p.m. and 9:30 -12:30 a.m. (both central). It will be both broadcast live and streamed on Paramount ).ea.
wpln.org
5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville
In Nashville, mom-and-pop businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandgure’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to hear why people...
WSMV
Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Musician’s Hall of Fame flooded
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to dry out the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Officials there say two pipes broke on their fire sprinkler system. The busted pipe flooded all three levels of the auditorium and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Christmas Day.
Local Video Company Owner Hopes to Make Feature Film in Murfreesboro
Allan McCall, owner of Green Hill Motion Picture Company, has been wanting to make a feature-length film since his parents bought him a Super 8 camera when he was a kid. With it, he and his buddies made lots of bad horror and sci-fi movies. His childhood fascination with film led him to a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film from University of Central Florida in Orlando. From there, he got into video production. But that childhood desire has never gone away.
Raising Cane’s Making Entry into Nashville Market in 2023
Chicken Finger Chain Setting Up in West Nashville
2 Tennessee Restaurants Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in Tennessee.
Tennessee Tribune
NAACP’s Branch Officers’ Inauguration Dec. 29
NASHVILLE, TN — The NAACP’s next branch president here slept on concrete for nearly two months to protest George Floyd’s murder. Demonstrators called her Queen Mother at Tennessee’s Legislative Plaza. On-line balloting Nov. 16-17 elected the Rev. Venita Lewis to succeed Nashville NAACP Branch President Sheryl...
City relocates unhoused community living at Brookmeade Park
Only about three people are left living in the space, which is down from around 45 people according to the city.
weddingchicks.com
A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN
This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant
Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
WKRN
Southwest flights continue to be canceled
More and more travelers have been stranded at Nashville International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel flights this week. More and more travelers have been stranded at Nashville International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel flights this week. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck...
WKRN
4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville
The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. 4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville. The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
clarksvillenow.com
Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
WKRN
TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues
The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility for the power-related chaos leading into the Christmas weekend, as well as promising to conduct a thorough review of what happened and why. TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues. The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility...
wgnsradio.com
Where do Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Rank in the Cost of Monthly Bills?
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) As we head into the new year, some residents may be curious about how much the average person spends on their monthly bills, outside of the expense of a home mortgage or apartment. In Murfreesboro, the average amount spent on bills adds up to $1,448 monthly /...
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
