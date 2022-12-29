ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

jambroadcasting.com

Peter Frampton announces free Nashville concert next month

In 2019 Peter Frampton announced he was retiring from touring due to a progressive muscle disorder, but apparently that doesn’t mean he’s ready to give up playing live altogether. In fact, he’s already lined up a new show for next month. The guitar great just announced he’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Jimmie Allen Among Hosts for Nashville’s Big New Year’s Eve Show

NASHVILLE, TN — In another indicator of his stature among top country music artists, Jimmie Allen will be one of the co-hosts this weekend for the “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” celebration. The event will be held at Bicentennial Mall State Park and televised on CBS (locally WTVF-5). It will air from 7-9 p.m. and 9:30 -12:30 a.m. (both central). It will be both broadcast live and streamed on Paramount ).ea.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville

In Nashville, mom-and-pop businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandgure’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to hear why people...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Musician’s Hall of Fame flooded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to dry out the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Officials there say two pipes broke on their fire sprinkler system. The busted pipe flooded all three levels of the auditorium and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Christmas Day.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Local Video Company Owner Hopes to Make Feature Film in Murfreesboro

Allan McCall, owner of Green Hill Motion Picture Company, has been wanting to make a feature-length film since his parents bought him a Super 8 camera when he was a kid. With it, he and his buddies made lots of bad horror and sci-fi movies. His childhood fascination with film led him to a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film from University of Central Florida in Orlando. From there, he got into video production. But that childhood desire has never gone away.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

NAACP’s Branch Officers’ Inauguration Dec. 29

NASHVILLE, TN — The NAACP’s next branch president here slept on concrete for nearly two months to protest George Floyd’s murder. Demonstrators called her Queen Mother at Tennessee’s Legislative Plaza. On-line balloting Nov. 16-17 elected the Rev. Venita Lewis to succeed Nashville NAACP Branch President Sheryl...
NASHVILLE, TN
weddingchicks.com

A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN

This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant

Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN

Southwest flights continue to be canceled

More and more travelers have been stranded at Nashville International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel flights this week. More and more travelers have been stranded at Nashville International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel flights this week. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville

The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. 4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville. The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop...
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues

The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility for the power-related chaos leading into the Christmas weekend, as well as promising to conduct a thorough review of what happened and why. TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues. The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

