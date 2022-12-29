Read full article on original website
Year in Review: March 2022
As always, March was dominated by Plant City’s annual attraction, the 87th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival. 2022’s installment saw massive crowds take over the winter strawberry capitol of the world throughout the 11-day event, with new foods, attractions and headline entertainment back at the Wish Farms SoundStage after the festival saw their headline acts cancelled in 2021. With classic favorites like the Oak Ridge Boys, the Bellamy Brothers, Lee Greenwood and Boys II Men joining more modern stars such as Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell and Plant City native Kenzie Wheeler, the festival was back in full force. And at the yearly Grand Parade, bands and businesses, cars, trucks, floats and walking participants flooded the lined streets of Plant City, led by Wheeler as the Grand Marshal.
Year in Review: January 2022
Plant City kicked off their 2022 New Year with the yearly return of the city’s 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Cultural Arts Festival, an event that saw marching bands and floats and spectators fill the streets of Plant City as the parade made its way through town and down to the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center. The community center then hosted several food vendors as local drumline bands performed in a Battle of the Bands, kicking off a multi-week celebration leading up to MLK Day. The following week, the festival held their Leadership Breakfast where awards were handed out to several community leaders before eight local Plant City students received scholarships funded by the John Dicks Family Foundation, the Mosaic Company, Wish Farms and Tipsy Bookworm.
Year in Review: February 2022
February brought more fun and celebration to Plant City, starting with an “Evening on Evers Street,” a fundraising event sponsored by Wish Farms that shut down the bustling downtown street for the evening as the community gathered together and raised money for the United Food Bank of Plant City. The event featured live music, a catered dinner, raffles and local businesses all lighting up the night.
Year in Review: April 2022
To celebrate National Library Week in early April, the Plant City Library Foundation invited members of the community to come out and see a renovated Bruton Memorial Library as new Library Services Director Paul Shaver was also formally introduced. Plant City Main Street also began a new direction as Dawn Hyatt stepped into the organization’s executive director role.
Year in Review: October 2022
Hurricane Ian couldn't put a damper on community goodwill in October. As Hurricane Ian ripped a destructive path through Florida and powerful winds in excess of 50 mph battered Plant City, it became unsafe for rescue vehicles to be dispatched to assist residents with their emergencies. However, just because it was unsafe for emergency vehicles to be deployed didn’t mean that residents stopped requiring assistance. Plant City Police Department deployed its Bearcat to help those in need. After the storm, while many Plant City residents were still without power through the weekend, Danny McIntyre of iImpactPC and pastor Calvin “Pee Wee” Callins of Greater New Hope Anointed Ministries sprung into action to provide warm meals for those in need this past weekend.
Year in Review: September 2022
Festivals, football, a retirement and Tootsie Rolls filled Plant City Observer's pages in September. The streets of Historic Downtown were filled with an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people on Saturday celebrating all things Germany at Plant City Main Street’s inaugural Oktoberfest. Ninety-one-year-old retired U.S. Marine sergeant and Plant City...
Herald In The New Year With Family And Friends
Wishing Plant City residents health, prosperity and happiness in 2023 and beyond. The presents have been opened, carols sung, eggnog consumed and now we languish in the days between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Whether you plan to usher in the new year at a large public gathering or a small intimate affair with family and friends, it’s a time to note the passage of time with both reflection on the past and anticipation of the future.
