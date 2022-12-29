Hurricane Ian couldn't put a damper on community goodwill in October. As Hurricane Ian ripped a destructive path through Florida and powerful winds in excess of 50 mph battered Plant City, it became unsafe for rescue vehicles to be dispatched to assist residents with their emergencies. However, just because it was unsafe for emergency vehicles to be deployed didn’t mean that residents stopped requiring assistance. Plant City Police Department deployed its Bearcat to help those in need. After the storm, while many Plant City residents were still without power through the weekend, Danny McIntyre of iImpactPC and pastor Calvin “Pee Wee” Callins of Greater New Hope Anointed Ministries sprung into action to provide warm meals for those in need this past weekend.

PLANT CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO