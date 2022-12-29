(Undated) – As the year winds down, gas prices are winding back up. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average remains unchanged from yesterday at $3.14 a gallon. However, the statewide average here in Illinois is up another three cents from yesterday to $3.21 a gallon. Illinois drivers are already bracing for a jump in prices as Illinois’ freeze on its gas tax hike is set to expire Sunday. That is one of two increases to take effect next year. Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, in 2023, the two taxes combined will top 45 cents per gallon. The current statewide average in Indiana is up three cents from yesterday to $3.05 a gallon.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO