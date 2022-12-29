ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Subway rider creates poll asking about 'favorite subway station'

Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose their favorite stations. Subway rider creates poll asking about ‘favorite …. Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Year in review: Monica made it happen in 2022

Fighting for improvements and showcasing local heroes are two of Monica Morales' main priorities. Monica made 2022 another year of "making it happen." If you need help or have a story, reach out to Monica Morales. She can be reached at monica@pix11.com. Year in review: Monica made it happen in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Turning balmy, but rain threatens New Year's Eve

The warming trend continues. High pressure has settled to the south of the region. That brings in a pleasant southwesterly flow, allowing temperatures to climb gradually. Turning balmy, but rain threatens New Year’s Eve. The warming trend continues. High pressure has settled to the south of the region. That...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Aspiring Model, 22, Arrested in Stunning Twist to Deadly NYC ‘Home Invasion'

A 22-year-old aspiring model faces charges including murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home a day ago, a bloodbath she first blamed on masked home invaders, authorities say. Nikki Secondino also is accused of weapons possession after the shocking...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC

Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Long Island World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

The West Babylon resident has been fighting a rare disease for more than ten years, but that wasn’t stopping his surprise party from happening at St. Charles Physical Therapy in Melville on Long Island. Long Island World War II veteran celebrates 100th …. The West Babylon resident has been...
WEST BABYLON, NY
pix11.com

Good Riddance Day held in Times Square

Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times Square. The annual tradition is a time to assess what you want to leave behind in 2022 and do more of in the upcoming year. Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times Square. The annual tradition is a time to assess what you want to leave behind in 2022 and do more of in the upcoming year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

