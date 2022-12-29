Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
jerseydigs.com
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
pix11.com
Subway rider creates poll asking about 'favorite subway station'
Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose their favorite stations.
pix11.com
Year in review: Monica made it happen in 2022
Fighting for improvements and showcasing local heroes are two of Monica Morales' main priorities. Monica made 2022 another year of "making it happen." If you need help or have a story, reach out to Monica Morales. She can be reached at monica@pix11.com.
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
Video: Masked crooks train guns in attempted Brooklyn robbery; part of pattern, NYPD says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A pair of masked crooks pointed guns at a man during a harrowing, caught-on-video home invasion bid in Bensonhurst, part of what police say is a pattern across Brooklyn and Staten Island. In that incident, the most recent in the pattern, two assailants trained handguns at a 26-year-old man outside a […]
Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
Daughter charged in grisly stabbing of father in Bensonhurst
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— The stabbing death of a father of two in his Bensonhurst apartment Thursday morning was allegedly at the hands of his 22-year-daughter, according to a police statement issued hours after the incident. Police said an initial investigation indicated two unknown males had entered the residence, located...
SEEN HIM? Man groped, punched, robbed woman in Bryant Park subway
Police are searching for a man who punched a woman after grabbing her buttocks and stealing her purse at the Bryant Park subway station this week.
Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
pix11.com
Turning balmy, but rain threatens New Year's Eve
The warming trend continues. High pressure has settled to the south of the region. That brings in a pleasant southwesterly flow, allowing temperatures to climb gradually.
NBC New York
Aspiring Model, 22, Arrested in Stunning Twist to Deadly NYC ‘Home Invasion'
A 22-year-old aspiring model faces charges including murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home a day ago, a bloodbath she first blamed on masked home invaders, authorities say. Nikki Secondino also is accused of weapons possession after the shocking...
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
pix11.com
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They're designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted.
pix11.com
Safety protocols for Times Square New Year's Eve celebration
Mayor Eric Adams and his team said they're doing everything they can to make sure Times Square will be one of the safest places in the world come to the celebration.
pix11.com
Woman charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old dad in Brooklyn: NYPD
A woman allegedly stabbed her father to death and wounded her sister in a Brooklyn attack on Thursday, police said.
pix11.com
New Year's Eve confetti in Times Square will feature wishes from the Wishing Wall
The countdown is on until New Year's Eve and one of the biggest traditions leading up to it took place in Times Square on Thursday – the confetti test run, which proved to be a success yet again.
pix11.com
Long Island World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
The West Babylon resident has been fighting a rare disease for more than ten years, but that wasn't stopping his surprise party from happening at St. Charles Physical Therapy in Melville on Long Island.
pix11.com
Good Riddance Day held in Times Square
Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times Square. The annual tradition is a time to assess what you want to leave behind in 2022 and do more of in the upcoming year.
