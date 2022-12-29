Read full article on original website
Related
wtyefm.com
Plate Renewal to Drop for Some in 2023
(Undated) – Prices for so many things continue to rise. However, license plate fees for low-income older drivers and those with disabilities are set to drop statewide on January 1st. The Illinois Department on Aging announced Wednesday that eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in 2023. Drivers who qualify for the Benefit Access Program will pay only ten dollars for their license plate stickers, a decrease from twenty-four dollars currently.
wtyefm.com
Gas Prices Wind Up as the year Winds Down
(Undated) – As the year winds down, gas prices are winding back up. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average remains unchanged from yesterday at $3.14 a gallon. However, the statewide average here in Illinois is up another three cents from yesterday to $3.21 a gallon. Illinois drivers are already bracing for a jump in prices as Illinois’ freeze on its gas tax hike is set to expire Sunday. That is one of two increases to take effect next year. Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, in 2023, the two taxes combined will top 45 cents per gallon. The current statewide average in Indiana is up three cents from yesterday to $3.05 a gallon.
wtyefm.com
Gas Prices Increase for Second Straight Day
(Undated) – Following a record-setting drop, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded has seen an increase for the second day in a row. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average has risen to $3.14 a gallon. That marks a nickel jump from yesterday and is nine cents higher than Monday. The statewide average here in Illinois is $3.18 a gallon, four cents higher than the start of the week. Prices in Indiana have climbed back above $3 to $3.02 a gallon, a seven-cent increase from Monday.
wtyefm.com
Ameren Offer Free Google Nest Thermostat
(Undated) – Like everything else, energy costs continue to rise. Ameren Illinois has introduced a package of energy efficiency solutions, flexible payment programs, and financial options to help customers. It’s all part of their “Energy Care Plan.” Ameren is also offering a Google Nest Thermostat at no cost to eligible customers.
Comments / 0