Wondering if anyone else has run into this and what you have done. I work in ICU and am frequently assigned as a Charge Nurse. In addition to unit resource, Charge nurses are a member of the RRT/Code team. But they are also responsible to break other nurses when there is not a break nurse. Previously, when there has not break nurse, we have called the house supervisor and let them know that we will have a patient assignment and will not be able to attend the Code or RRT until the other nurse has returned.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO