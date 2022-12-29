Read full article on original website
Related
Ransomware Attacks on Health Care Organizations on the Rise
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- From 2016 to 2021, there was an increase in ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations, exposing the personal health information (PHI) of nearly 42 million patients, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Health Forum. Hannah T. Neprash, Ph.D., from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues quantified the frequency and characteristics of ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations in a cohort study using data from the Tracking Healthcare Ransomware Events and...
physiciansweekly.com
Opioids Frequently Prescribed to Patients With Cirrhosis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of...
allnurses.com
CNE expects Code nurses to leave patients under direct care
Wondering if anyone else has run into this and what you have done. I work in ICU and am frequently assigned as a Charge Nurse. In addition to unit resource, Charge nurses are a member of the RRT/Code team. But they are also responsible to break other nurses when there is not a break nurse. Previously, when there has not break nurse, we have called the house supervisor and let them know that we will have a patient assignment and will not be able to attend the Code or RRT until the other nurse has returned.
khn.org
ER Doctors Call Private Equity Staffing Practices Illegal and Seek to Ban Them
A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of decades-old statutes that prohibit the ownership of medical practices by corporations not owned by licensed doctors. Thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia have rules on their books against the so-called corporate practice...
physiciansweekly.com
Disability Progression Without Relapse Less Common in Pediatric Vs Adult MS
Disability progression in the absence of relapses is less common in pediatric MS than in adults with MS, according to data covering more than 5,000 patients with relapsing forms of MS. Emilio Portaccio, MD, and colleagues examined the role of progression independent of relapse activity (PIRA) and relapse-associated worsening (RAW) in 6-month confirmed disability accumulation in pediatric-onset (POMS) versus adult-onset MS (AOMS). They also assessed potential predictors of both forms of disability progression and.
physiciansweekly.com
Common Surgical Procedures Involving Medicare Expenditures and Neighborhood Deprivation
The following is a summary of the “Neighborhood deprivation and Medicare expenditures for common surgical procedures” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Bonner et al. Clinical risk variables were taken into account in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ valuation-based reimbursements for inpatient surgical...
physiciansweekly.com
Diabetes is a risk factor for high platelet reactivity post percutaneous coronary intervention
1. In patients with diabetes mellitus who are on therapy with clopidogrel following percutaneous coronary intervention, high platelet reactivity was more frequent compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 2. Patients with diabetes mellitus had an increased risk of major adverse cardiac events compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 3. Patients...
physiciansweekly.com
Vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers leads to improved airway function in offspring
1. In this multi-center randomized controlled trial, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant women, who were current smokers, was associated with better lung function in offspring at the age of five. 2. Additionally, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers was also associated with decreased occurrence of wheezing in offspring. Evidence Rating...
physiciansweekly.com
No significant differences in postoperative complications found between open repair with local anesthesia and laparoscopic repair of inguinal hernias
1. In this retrospective cohort study, among 107 073 patients, no significant difference was found in complications between patients undergoing laparoscopic surgery and open repair with local anesthesia. 2. Operative time for laparoscopic repair was significantly longer, with a difference of 10.42 minutes compared to open repair with local anesthesia.
physiciansweekly.com
Emergency department crowding negative influences outcomes for adults presenting with asthma
1. Amongst patients presenting to the emergency department with acute asthma exacerbations, crowding negatively impacted the care provided in all triage groups. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Crowding in the emergency department, a state where demand for care services exceeds the capacity of providers, has been a longstanding healthcare concern....
physiciansweekly.com
Emraclidine is safe and well-tolerated for the treatment of schizophrenia
1. Incidence of total adverse events and specific adverse events were similar between the emraclidine groups and placebo. 2. There was an initial, modest increase in heart rate and blood pressure with emraclidine that was deemed not clinically significant by week 6. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Antipsychotics...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the 4 Pillars of Medical Ethics?
Medical ethics refers to the obligations and duties of doctors and hospitals towards patients and other healthcare professionals. It comprises a set of ethics that may change over time. What was considered ethics 100 years ago may not be considered practical in the current era. The physicians should weigh the...
MedicalXpress
A resource guide for Alzheimer's caregivers: Tips for home care and nursing homes
Do you know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid? How about, in a pinch, how to find a nursing home and research which ones in your area might be good and others less so?. Life invariably gets harder when a loved-one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or any other...
physiciansweekly.com
Donor Oocyte Utilization: The Impact of Insurance
The following is a summary of “Impact of insurance mandates on donor oocyte utilization: an analysis of 39,338 donor oocyte cycles from the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology registry” published in the December 2022 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by George et al. A total of 19 states...
physiciansweekly.com
Expectant Management Noninferior to Ibuprofen for Extreme Preemies With Patent Ductus Arteriosus
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For infants who are extremely preterm, expectant management is noninferior to early ibuprofen for patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), according to a study published online Dec. 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the Nemours Children’s Health Hot Topics in Neonatology conference, held Dec. 4 to 7 in Washington, D.C.
physiciansweekly.com
Swollen Joint Count in RA Patients is Associated with Articular 18FDG Uptake
The following is a summary of “Articular 18Fluorodeoxyglucose Uptake Is Associated With Clinically Assessed Swollen Joint Count in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis” published in the December 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Ferraz-Amaro et, al. The disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) cannot be accurately assessed with traditional examination...
physiciansweekly.com
Alcohol Abstinence Aids Alcohol-Related Cirrhosis Across Portal Hypertension Stages
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Alcohol abstinence improves prognosis across all stages of portal hypertension in alcohol-related cirrhosis, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Benedikt Silvester Hofer, M.D., from University of Vienna, and colleagues assessed the clinical implications of abstinence...
physiciansweekly.com
Independence Valued Over Survival for Neuroendocrine Tumor Patients
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Independence is valued over survival among adult patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), according to a study published in the December issue of the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Daneng Li, M.D., from City of Hope in Duarte, California, and colleagues...
physiciansweekly.com
Recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis and Acute VVC Infections: Treatment Using Oteseconazole
The following is a summary of “Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of oteseconazole in the treatment of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis and acute vulvovaginal candidiasis infections” published in the December 2022 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by Martens et al. Nearly 138 million women worldwide suffer...
physiciansweekly.com
Recommendations Developed for Treating Hypercalcemia of Malignancy
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the Endocrine Society and published online Dec. 21 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, recommendations are presented for the treatment of hypercalcemia of malignancy (HCM) in adults. Ghada El-Hajj Fuleihan, M.D., M.P.H., from...
Comments / 0