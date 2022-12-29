Read full article on original website
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
physiciansweekly.com
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
FDA study doesn’t prove Pfizer COVID vaccine causes blood clots
CLAIM: A study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proves that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The study, conducted in part by researchers from the FDA, is being misrepresented. The research showed an association between elderly recipients of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and instances of pulmonary embolisms. However, the authors note that the findings do not prove a link to the vaccine. The FDA confirmed that the agency has not found any new causal relationships between the Pfizer vaccine and the potential adverse event.
Sunlenca® (lenacapavir) Receives FDA Approval as a First-in-Class, Twice-Yearly Treatment Option for People Living With Multi-Drug Resistant HIV
FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Sunlenca ® (lenacapavir), in combination with other antiretroviral(s) (ARV), has been granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) adults with multi-drug resistant (MDR) HIV-1 infection. Sunlenca has a multi-stage mechanism of action distinguishable from other currently approved classes of antiviral agents and no known cross resistance exhibited in vitro to other existing drug classes. Sunlenca offers a new, twice-yearly treatment option for adults with HIV that is not adequately controlled by their current treatment regimen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005541/en/ Sunlenca Packaging (Photo: Business Wire)
curetoday.com
Top Blood Cancer News from 2022
From updates on clinical trials to a podcast where an oncology nurse shares how her son’s leukemia diagnosis changed her life, here are CURE®’s top blood cancer articles from the year 2022. The blood cancer space has changed in 2022, and ongoing clinical trials will continue to...
physiciansweekly.com
Recommendations Updated for Radiation Therapy in Endometrial Cancer
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology and published online Oct. 21 in Practical Radiation Oncology, recommendations are presented for the use of adjuvant radiation therapy (RT) for endometrial cancer. Matthew M. Harkenrider, M.D., from Loyola...
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
physiciansweekly.com
Opioids Frequently Prescribed to Patients With Cirrhosis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of...
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial leads to atezolizumab approval for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma
A clinical trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, has resulted in the first approval of a treatment for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). The immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and children 2 years and older with ASPS that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
MedicalXpress
Redesigning diabetes technology to detect low blood sugar in older adults with diabetes and Alzheimer's disease
Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist April Savoy, Ph.D., a human factors engineer and health services researcher, is developing and testing user-friendly health information tools and technology designed to enhance accessibility and value to older adults with both diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, and their caregivers. Without numerous finger sticks, these tools and technology will be designed to provide patients, caregivers, and clinicians with glucose metrics needed to diagnose hypoglycemia and identify treatment options.
physiciansweekly.com
Donor Oocyte Utilization: The Impact of Insurance
The following is a summary of “Impact of insurance mandates on donor oocyte utilization: an analysis of 39,338 donor oocyte cycles from the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology registry” published in the December 2022 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by George et al. A total of 19 states...
physiciansweekly.com
No significant differences in postoperative complications found between open repair with local anesthesia and laparoscopic repair of inguinal hernias
1. In this retrospective cohort study, among 107 073 patients, no significant difference was found in complications between patients undergoing laparoscopic surgery and open repair with local anesthesia. 2. Operative time for laparoscopic repair was significantly longer, with a difference of 10.42 minutes compared to open repair with local anesthesia.
physiciansweekly.com
Ferric derisomaltose may reduce heart failure-related hospitalizations
1. Risk of hospital admission was lower in the ferric derisomaltose group versus usual care. 2. Treatment-related adverse events were comparable between both groups, with no deaths. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Iron deficiency is a common complication in patients with heart failure and may lead to worse...
physiciansweekly.com
Emergency department crowding negative influences outcomes for adults presenting with asthma
1. Amongst patients presenting to the emergency department with acute asthma exacerbations, crowding negatively impacted the care provided in all triage groups. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Crowding in the emergency department, a state where demand for care services exceeds the capacity of providers, has been a longstanding healthcare concern....
physiciansweekly.com
Vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers leads to improved airway function in offspring
1. In this multi-center randomized controlled trial, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant women, who were current smokers, was associated with better lung function in offspring at the age of five. 2. Additionally, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers was also associated with decreased occurrence of wheezing in offspring. Evidence Rating...
physiciansweekly.com
Beremagene geperpavec improves wound healing in dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa
1. Topical gene therapy beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) was superior to placebo in achieving complete wound healing in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). 2. Pruritus was the most common adverse event associated with B-VEC. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: DEB is a rare genetic skin disease caused by...
physiciansweekly.com
Diabetes is a risk factor for high platelet reactivity post percutaneous coronary intervention
1. In patients with diabetes mellitus who are on therapy with clopidogrel following percutaneous coronary intervention, high platelet reactivity was more frequent compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 2. Patients with diabetes mellitus had an increased risk of major adverse cardiac events compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 3. Patients...
physiciansweekly.com
Emraclidine is safe and well-tolerated for the treatment of schizophrenia
1. Incidence of total adverse events and specific adverse events were similar between the emraclidine groups and placebo. 2. There was an initial, modest increase in heart rate and blood pressure with emraclidine that was deemed not clinically significant by week 6. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Antipsychotics...
physiciansweekly.com
Weekly semaglutide associated with reduced BMI in adolescents with obesity
1. In adolescents with obesity, semaglutide plus lifestyle intervention resulted in a significant body mass index (BMI) reduction compared to lifestyle intervention alone. 2. The semaglutide group had a greater reduction in waist circumference and levels of glycated hemoglobin compared to lifestyle intervention alone. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study...
