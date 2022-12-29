ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts

It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Business Insider

How to make your Facebook profile as private as possible

You can use Facebook's Privacy menu to limit who can see your posts, profile, and more. Setting every option to "Only Me" will make your Facebook profile as private as possible. You can also set up reminders to update your privacy settings using the Privacy Checkup tool. Facebook is still...
Android Authority

How to video call between Android and iPhone

Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
The Verge

Twitter will soon let you swipe between tweets, topics, and trends

Twitter will soon let you swipe to switch between different views containing recommended and followed tweets, trends, topics, and more. In a tweet, Elon Musk announced that support for the navigation feature will arrive in January. Musk first hinted at the feature earlier this month, noting the “main timeline should...
techaiapp.com

400 Million Twitter Users’ Scraped Info Goes on Sale!

The sample data seen by Hackread.com shows that the sold information also includes records on top celebrities and political figures, such as Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bollywood’s Salman Khan. On December 23, 2022, a threat actor going by the handle “Ryushi” claimed to sell more than 400 million...

