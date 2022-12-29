ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, NY

New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA

A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
Free Safe Ride Home Being Offered On New Years in Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents in Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties can expect safe ride home options New Year's Eve. Dana Distributors has been serving Orange County, NY the freshest beer in the industry since 1970. They extended their service area, purchasing the Anheuser-Busch distribution rights for Rockland County in 2000 and Sullivan County in 2001. All three operations moved to a newly constructed 115,000 square foot facility in Goshen, NY twenty years ago in 2002. Today, Dana Distributors sells over three million cases annually, most notably Budweiser.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
New York Man Arrested For ‘Savage Death’ Of Hudson Valley Child

A Hudson Valley babysitter is accused of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son. On Tuesday, at a press conference at the Town of Wallkill Police Department, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Chief Robert Hertman of the Town of Wallkill Police Department, members of the New York State Police, and other law enforcement officials announced that an Orange County man was accused of killing a 3-year-old boy.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck

RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
RYE, NY
jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022

Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley

I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash

A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
MONTGOMERY, NY
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
