Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
New Year's Eve live event: Eastchester, NY 10709Bassey BYEastchester, NY
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
New York Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Hudson Valley
Breaking News: A suspicious Thursday morning death in the Hudson Valley is under investigation. A man was found dead in Rockland County early Thursday morning. First responders rushed to Johnson Street, just off North Myrtle Avenue in Spring Valley, New York around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. A large...
New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA
A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
Free Safe Ride Home Being Offered On New Years in Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley residents in Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties can expect safe ride home options New Year's Eve. Dana Distributors has been serving Orange County, NY the freshest beer in the industry since 1970. They extended their service area, purchasing the Anheuser-Busch distribution rights for Rockland County in 2000 and Sullivan County in 2001. All three operations moved to a newly constructed 115,000 square foot facility in Goshen, NY twenty years ago in 2002. Today, Dana Distributors sells over three million cases annually, most notably Budweiser.
65-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Killed Riding Bike In New York
Police are asking for help after a woman was killed riding her bike in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the Kingston Police Department confirmed a fatal car versus pedestrian accident is under investigation. Woman Riding Bike In Kingston, New York Fatally Hit By Car. The preliminary investigation shows that a...
New York Man Arrested For ‘Savage Death’ Of Hudson Valley Child
A Hudson Valley babysitter is accused of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son. On Tuesday, at a press conference at the Town of Wallkill Police Department, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Chief Robert Hertman of the Town of Wallkill Police Department, members of the New York State Police, and other law enforcement officials announced that an Orange County man was accused of killing a 3-year-old boy.
Decomposed Body Of Missing Hudson Valley Man Found On Island In New York
A Hudson Valley man who went missing from the region before Thanksgiving was found dead just after Christmas. On Tuesday, police confirmed a missing Lower Hudson Valley man was unfortunately found dead. He went missing about six weeks ago. Man Goes Missing From New Rochelle, New York. Christopher Corcoran, 61,...
News 12
Former NYPD detective from Goshen accused of abandoning 9 dogs in freezing temperatures
A former NYPD detective from Goshen is accused of leaving three dogs outside in below freezing temperatures for days while six more were left behind to almost freeze in his garage. “Every one of them had hypothermia already. They would’ve never made it through the night,” said Gene Hecht with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck
RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
Timeline For Adult Eggbert Party In Hudson Valley, New York
The Hudson Valley's beloved talking holiday egg is ready to crack some adult-themed jokes tonight at a popular brewery. Here are all the details for this free one-night-only event. After three years, Eggbert After Dark returns to the Newburgh Brewing Company. What Is Eggbert?. Since the early 1970s, Hudson Valley...
Photos: Daring New York Rescue After Truck Slams Into Hudson Valley Home
A Hudson Valley home nearly collapsed as firefighters dealt with a "risky rescue" to save at least two after a truck slammed into a home. We have photos and video from the scene. A truck drove into a home in Orange County, New York, Monday Evening. Truck Drives Into Port...
jerseydigs.com
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022
Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley
I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash
A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
First responders pay respect to fallen co-worker killed by alleged drunk driver
Services were held for Lisa Sillins at the Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Rhinebeck.
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
‘Greatest Detectives In World’ Solve Murder Of Hudson Valley, New York Kid’s Doctor
A New York man accused of killing a Hudson Valley children's doctor and others was found and arrested. On Saturday, Dec. 24, around 9:40 p.m., members of the NYPD stopped an alleged stolen vehicle. Inside the car was a man wanted by police for homicide and numerous assaults. New York...
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
