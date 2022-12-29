ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
WJLA

DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s

WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTRF

Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday

TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

This week will see a slow, steady climb toward some unseasonably warm temperatures by New Year’s weekend. Tuesday will see sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 30s, according to forecasters. Mostly dry weather is expected through the workweek with highs approaching 50 degrees by Friday....
WDTN

Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures

A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
The Weather Channel

January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. J​anuary's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
ALASKA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday

THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WWL-AMFM

Frigid temps gone for the rest of the year

We can stop worrying about wrapping pipes and frozen conditions for the rest of this year. “It’s the last week of 2022! We’ll begin to transition back to a warmer than normal pattern by Wednesday,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecast.
WJCL

Warmer, wetter weather returning to ring in the New Year

For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another chilly morning, but temperatures are on the rise. We warm up quickly today and will already be in the 60s by lunchtime and near 70 degrees to finish.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: cold starts to lose its hold on Mississippi

MONDAY: After a frigid Christmas weekend, temperatures will begin their upward swing into the last week of 2022. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as a disturbance moves past the region today - we’ll stay dry and trend a bit warmer from Sunday’s upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs today will work their way into the 40s to lower 50s. As skies clear tonight, we’ll have another ‘hard freeze’ with lows well down into the 20s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend

Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
wtaj.com

Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week

Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...

