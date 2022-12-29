Read full article on original website
wtyefm.com
Maroons Pick Up Win in Holiday Tournament Play
(Robinson) – The RHS Maroons continue play in the Wabash Valley Classic this afternoon following a 58-32 win over Edgewood yesterday. Robinson will be back in action with a 1:30 tipoff. Our pregame show begins at 1:15. Catch all of the play-by-play on 101.7 WTYE and WTYEfm.com. Elsewhere in holiday tournament action, the RHS Lady Maroons picked up a win in the early game of the North Central tournament 42-25 over Orleans, In.
Robinson wins Consolation Championship
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Robinson Maroons win the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Consolation Championship with 36-34 win over Parke Heritage Thursday afternoon. Aidan Parker hits the game-winner with four seconds left.
West Vigo & North advance in consolation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The West Vigo Vikings defeated Northview 69-56 in a consolation game in Day 3 of the Wabash Valley Classic. Zeke Tanoos had 23 points and Jensen Turner added 13 for the Vikings. Drew Cook had 21 for Northview. In the following game Terre Haute North beat Shakamak 68-34. Ethan Scott […]
CBS Sports
Watch Indiana State vs. Evansville: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Evansville 4-9; Indiana State 9-4 A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Indiana State Sycamores and the Evansville Aces at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Hulman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Evansville winning the first 65-56 on the road and Indiana State taking the second 80-77.
freedom929.com
SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education met in special session last night at the Richland County High School in Olney. Most all of the nearly two and a half hour meeting was held in closed session, meeting with the District’s search consultants to review the applicants for the School District’s superintendent position. The Richland County School Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on January 19th, 2023, next month.
wtyefm.com
Icy Roads Lead to a Pair of Accidents
(Undated) – Poor road conditions led to a pair of accidents this week. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, on Monday, eighteen-year-old Christian Miller of Oblong lost control on the icy road striking the ditch and a utility pole on 900 N near 200 E. The vehicle was towed from the scene. On Wednesday, twenty-two-year-old Harley Faught of Oblong lost control due to icy conditions on North Trimble Road, leaving the road, striking the ditch, and overturning. United Life Care Ambulance Service, the Robinson Fire Protection District, and the Crawford County Rescue assisted on the scene.
WTHI
Around 30 were displaced after Terre Haute Travelodge fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters are still investigating a fire at Terre Haute hotel. It happened just after 3:00 Friday afternoon at the Travelodge hotel on South 3rd street. Firefighters told our crew on the scene they believed it started in a laundry room. They say everyone was able...
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
Major flooding causes heavy damage at Paris HS
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Paris High School is cleaning up after experiencing major flooding inside the building on Christmas. Officials believe that extreme cold temperatures caused a fire suppression line to break which caused heavy damage to the floors throughout the building. First responders were on scene within 30 minutes of the break and were […]
wamwamfm.com
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel (McCormick), passed away from this world on December 19, 2022. Craig was born in Vincennes, Indiana on January 5, 1954 and was the son of Robert Eugene Wissel and Margaret Ann Wissel (Ziegler). Jane was born in Vincennes, Indiana on May 9, 1954 and was the daughter of Clarence James McCormick II and Bettye McCormick (Gramelspacher).
wtyefm.com
Palestine Man Reported Missing Back Home
(Palestine) – A Palestine man reported missing is back home. Palestine Police Chief, Jeff Besing, is confirming that sixty-two-year-old John Boyd of Palestine returned back home late last night. Boyd was reported missing after having been last heard from on Christmas Day en route to Fort Wayne, Indiana.
WTHI
Terre Haute crash ties up traffic, damages power pole
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A crash in Terre Haute tied up traffic on the east side of town Wednesday afternoon. Around noon, there was a crash involving two vehicles. A pick-up truck towing a trailer rolled onto its top. The crash damaged an electric pole near Margaret and Fruitridge.
MyWabashValley.com
Crews battle overnight house fire in Farmersburg
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- Crews responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Farmersburg early Friday morning. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. from a home in the 100 block of E. Hopewell Street. Authorities tell us everyone made it out of the home ok. We will update...
MyWabashValley.com
$1 million parks project, other improvements slated in Knox Co.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– After dozens of pitches from citizens and months of discussions, the Knox County Commissioners have developed a plan to spend the remaining $3.1 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act– but it’s not set in stone. President of the commissioners Kellie Streeter...
WTHI
State Road 63 chase into Terre Haute hits 100 mph
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in Terre Haute. The chase started on State Road 63 and ended in Terre Haute near 3rd and Linden Streets. Police tell News 10 speeds hit around 100 mph, driving the wrong way. Officers used...
WTVW
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say both lanes on northbound Interstate 69 are closed in southern Indiana due to a crash. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted that information just before 8:00 AM, saying the wreck is near the Pike County and Daviess County line. We will keep...


wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
wtyefm.com
Investigation Continues into Knox County Accident
(Sullivan, IN) – The investigation into a single-vehicle accident in Knox County yesterday continues. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Wednesday accident took place in southern Knox County and sent two Sullivan County residents to the hospital. Authorities say thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Figg of Sullivan was driving eastbound on Mays Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to ramp the levee at Plass Ditch and go airborne. It landed in an embankment to the left of an iron bridge. Both Figg and his passenger, forty-two-year-old Amber Jones, also from Sullivan, were transported by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
14news.com
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
