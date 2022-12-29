(Sullivan, IN) – The investigation into a single-vehicle accident in Knox County yesterday continues. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Wednesday accident took place in southern Knox County and sent two Sullivan County residents to the hospital. Authorities say thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Figg of Sullivan was driving eastbound on Mays Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to ramp the levee at Plass Ditch and go airborne. It landed in an embankment to the left of an iron bridge. Both Figg and his passenger, forty-two-year-old Amber Jones, also from Sullivan, were transported by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO