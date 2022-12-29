ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkish and Syrian defence and security officials meet for first time in a decade

Turkey’s defence minister, Hulusi Akar, has had a meeting with his Syrian counterpart in Moscow.

Top Turkish and Syrian defence and security officials have held their first public meeting in more than a decade, in a dramatic shift towards normalising relations between the two countries after Ankara backed rebels during Syria’s civil war.

The Turkish defence minister, Hulusi Akar, and the head of the country’s national intelligence organisation (MIT), Hakan Fidan, met the Syrian defence minister, Ali Mahmoud Abbas, and the notorious spy chief Ali Mamlouk in Moscow, in a meeting attended by the Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu.

The Turkish defence ministry outlined how the group discussed “the Syrian crisis, the refugee problem”, and coordination regarding efforts to “combat all terrorist organisations in Syria”. The meeting, it added, “was held in a constructive atmosphere”, ensuring that the same officials would meet again in future.

The Moscow meeting represents a marked shift in Turkish policy as Ankara has supported and trained some Syrian rebel groups. Turkish territory along its southern border with Syria provided vital lifelines for rebels during the early stages of the Syrian civil war, and formed an essential exit point for millions of civilians who fled violence.

The move towards peaceful relations between Ankara and Damascus represents cause for alarm for the more than 4 million Syrian refugees who have sought shelter in Turkey since 2011. Turkey has recently accelerated efforts to increase what the state calls “voluntary returns”, including official claims that 100,000 people have been repatriated this year to countries including Syria, part of an anti-immigration push ahead of an election expected in June next year or before.

Human Rights Watch, however, documented how Turkish authorities arrested hundreds in their homes, workplaces or on the street, before detaining them and forcing them to sign voluntary return forms and then forcing them to cross back into Syria at gunpoint.

In 2017, the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, told a press conference that “[Bashar al-Assad] is definitely a terrorist who has carried out state terrorism”, pointing to the thousands of civilians killed as well as 5.6 million refugees who have fled. Yet last September, Erdoğan suddenly signalled the beginnings of a change in policy when he declared that “diplomacy can never be cut off” with Damascus.

Two months later, he added that he was willing to hold a meeting with the Syrian leader. “A meeting with Assad can take place. There is no resentment in politics. Sooner or later, we can take steps,” he said.

Erdoğan’s comments about the need for diplomacy were echoed by foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who sparked protests among opponents of Assad in northern Syria after stating earlier this year that peaceful reconciliation between rebels and the Assad government was now a necessity.

Related
Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
CNN

'Shocked': Russia expert explains why Putin's change of word is significant

Russian President Vladimir Putin used the word "war" to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow's invasion as a "special military operation" 10 months after it began. CNN contributor Jill Dougherty explains the significance.
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Daily Mail

Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'

An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
