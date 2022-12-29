2nd flu-related child death reported in New Jersey amid respiratory viruses spike

A second child in New Jersey has died from the flu amid a spike in respiratory illnesses throughout the state.

Officials report that the child was a male under 2 years old, an age group the State Health Department says falls under the highest risk category for severe influenza.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, flu levels remain high statewide. Visits to the emergency room reached a high in 2022 just after Thanksgiving weekend, with more than 50% of those patients being under 24 years old.

Some pharmacies also report a shortage of over-the-counter pediatric medications like Tylenol due to the high number of respiratory illnesses such as RSV and COVID-19.

Although COVID-19 cases are higher than a month ago, the illness is well off the levels seen last year at this time, when daily positive tests were spiking over 10,000.

The United State Department of Health and Human Services also announced last week that it is making an additional supply of Tamiflu available to respond to the increase in demand.