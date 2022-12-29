ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd flu-related child death reported in New Jersey amid respiratory viruses spike

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

A second child in New Jersey has died from the flu amid a spike in respiratory illnesses throughout the state.

Officials report that the child was a male under 2 years old, an age group the State Health Department says falls under the highest risk category for severe influenza.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, flu levels remain high statewide. Visits to the emergency room reached a high in 2022 just after Thanksgiving weekend, with more than 50% of those patients being under 24 years old.

Some pharmacies also report a shortage of over-the-counter pediatric medications like Tylenol due to the high number of respiratory illnesses such as RSV and COVID-19.

Although COVID-19 cases are higher than a month ago, the illness is well off the levels seen last year at this time, when daily positive tests were spiking over 10,000.

The United State Department of Health and Human Services also announced last week that it is making an additional supply of Tamiflu available to respond to the increase in demand.

Related
CBS New York

N.J. health department reports 2nd pediatric death from flu

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey is reporting another child has died from the flu.This is the second death confirmed by the New Jersey Health Department this season.So far, there have been 39 severe pediatric flu cases in the state.Earlier in December, the health department reported the first child death from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.The health department says flu activity remains high.No other details are being released about the child who died.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lots of sick people in NJ: What they should and shouldn’t be doing

As we head into the New Year, influenza levels in all parts of New Jersey remain high. According to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director of communicable disease service at the New Jersey Health Department, a bad situation could turn even worse in the coming days because so many Garden State residents have been traveling and gathering as they celebrate the season with family and friends.
NJ Spotlight

Confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in NJ

A possible cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in north Jersey is being investigated by the state Department of Health. As of Dec. 28, seven cases of the disease were confirmed among residents of neighboring municipalities in Passaic and Bergen counties. An additional suspected case is under investigation. Local health...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV

As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Some schools bring back masks as peak time for respiratory viruses approaches

Health officials track several respiratory viruses, expect more hospitalizations ahead. Health officials who are tracking several respiratory viruses — including influenza, COVID-19 and RSV — expect more hospitalizations ahead. “This is the predicted peak time of year coming up,” said Dr. Martin Blaser, director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine at Rutgers University.
PATERSON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
travelnowsmart.com

New Jersy Romantic Hot Tub Suites ATLANTIC CITY, CAPE MAY & MORE

Hot tub suites can be found in many different locations across the state of New Jersey, including Atlantic City and Cape May, to name just two of these destinations. Greg Mattson, who is also the author of the book, served as editor for the volume, Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations. The information was most recently revised on December 6, 2022. JOE, the editor of Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations, can be reached at [email protected] if you have any questions or comments.
NEW JERSEY STATE
