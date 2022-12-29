Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
dallasexpress.com
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s a SECRET Brunch Spot in Disney World — Here’s Where to Go!
If you’re a big fan of brunch, we’ve got some news for you!. You can enjoy a lovely brunch at various Disney World restaurants, including Olivia’s Cafe where brunch is served daily. But there’s a more secret brunch offering at a Disney restaurant that you might not realize is available.
disneyfoodblog.com
Big Changes in Disney World in 2023
One thing that’s inevitable in Disney World is change. New attractions open, while old ones close. There’s always some kind of construction going on. That’s all part of Walt Disney’s original vision, after all — parks that change and expand and grow with the times. So one thing we can be sure of in 2023 is that there’s going to be even MORE change from 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Don’t Wait! Book Your 2023 Fantasmic! Dining Packages Now for Disney World
After a long hiatus, fan-favorite nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! is back!. The show was closed for a while as it underwent some renovations but now it’s back with some changes and NEW scenes. There will even be 2 Fantasmic! shows per night for a limited time. With the return of Fantasmic! came the return of dining packages associated with the spectacular. What if you won’t be heading to Disney World in 2022, but instead will be visiting in 2023? Well, we have GOOD news.
disneyfoodblog.com
Genie+ SELLS OUT in Disney Park For The FIRST TIME
If you’re planning to visit Disneyland or Disney World soon, there’s a big issue you need to be aware of. Skipping the lines for the most popular rides in the parks is possible, and one of the main ways to do that is through Genie+ — the paid FastPass replacement. The standard Genie+ service (which starts at $25 per ticket per day in Disneyland) can help you get on rides like Indiana Jones Adventure, Space Mountain, Incredicoaster, Toy Story Midway Mania!, and more with shorter waits. But if you don’t buy the service early in the day, you might not get the chance to!
disneytips.com
Dear Walt Disney World Guests: Stay In The Dang Ride Vehicle!
If you’re a Disney Parks fan, or somebody who follows the latest news and photos coming out of Walt Disney World and the other Parks around the world, you may have noticed a disturbing trend lately – Guests getting out of their ride vehicle. And not just reckless kids, either!
disneyfoodblog.com
2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!
We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
disneyfoodblog.com
Opening DATE for the NEW Coffee Shop in Disney World Revealed!
We’ve got the opening of the TRON coaster in Magic Kingdom, the completion of the EPCOT transformation, and the arrival of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Hollywood Studios. So many things are opening! But if you don’t want to wait until next year to experience the excitement, there’s one big opening coming VERY soon.
disneytips.com
Disney World Adds Bonus Reservation Slots for the Holiday Season
Eligible Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort can take advantage of a “holiday bonus reservation” for a limited time this Christmas season!. The holidays at Walt Disney World are one of the most magical times of the year, but that also makes them one of the greatest periods of demand for Theme Park reservations. Indeed, acquiring general admission or an Annual Pass is only half the battle now, and same-day reservations for each Disney Park, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, are all going fast!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Unexpected Item That’s SELLING OUT in Disney World
When you pack for Disney, you probably remember to bring pajamas, your toothbrush, your Minnie ears, your MagicBand+, and other essentials. But did you pack…your gloves?. Florida might be the Sunshine State, but sometimes it can get hit with really cold weather! A freeze warning and freeze watch were even put in place for some areas of Florida over the Christmas weekend. And while things are warming up, some cooler weather will continue for just a bit in Orlando (at least in terms of the lows). If you aren’t prepared for the cooler weather, you might arrive in Florida and be met with a rather unfortunate situation in the parks.
Marie Osmond Snuggles Up For Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig At Disney World
Marie Osmond, 63, is in the “Happiest Place on Earth” with the guy who makes her the happiest: her husband, Steve Craig. On Friday, Dec. 30, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself snuggled up to him as they posed outside the “Pandora – The World of Avatar” section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She had a blissful smile on her face as she leaned into her hubby, and he showed her affection with his arm around her shoulders.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Of all the resorts on Disney World property, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground might be the least visited — at least by guests who aren’t staying there. It isn’t necessarily an easy location to get to if you’re staying somewhere else, but if you’re on a budget and like camping, it might be EXACTLY the Disney World accommodations you’re looking for. However, if you’re looking for something a little more bougie, you can always get a cabin onsite where you can “rough it” with all the amenities you might enjoy at a hotel. But what about food at this resort? Well, let’s take a look at what’s available.
disneyfoodblog.com
We Met a RARE Disney PRINCE in EPCOT
When you visit Disney World, there are probably a few major things you’ll want to check off your to-do list!. Obviously, you’ll want to do a few rides, and you’ll probably want to see at least one fireworks show. For many guests, character meet and greets are also a priority, and you’ll likely have a list of your must-meet friends. But sometimes, random characters pop up in the parks and surprise us…like what happened today!
Gephardt Daily
Neil Patrick Harris, Mariska Hargitay visit Disney World together with their families
Dec. 24 (UPI) — Neil Patrick Harris and Mariska Hargitay, along with their spouses and children, recently visited Florida’s Disney World theme parks together. “We had a most amazing Disney adventure last week! I got to narrate the exquisite Candlelight Processional (my 10th year!), our family created new holiday memories, and we brought friends who had never been to WDW before!” “How I Met Your Mother” alum Harris wrote in an Instagram post Saturday.
