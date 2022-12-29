ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, NY

“We just start making the right basketball plays!" - Kyrie Irving reflects on the positive momentum that the Brooklyn Nets’ roster is carrying

By Karan Tyagi
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaOhG_0jxWuTNq00

The Brooklyn Nets are roaring and putting everyone on notice.

Kyrie Irving

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets mean some serious business this time around as the franchise is kicking into high gear. The Nets look unstoppable, and they are finding any means or measures to win games. Last night, the Nets took down the Atlanta Hawks in a closely contested game by a score of 108-107. The Nets struggled in the first half but still kept themselves within touching distance of the Hawks. The Nets shot 50.6% from the field, 38.5% from beyond the arc, and a mighty 82.4% from the charity stripe.

Kyrie touched base with the strengths of the Nets roster and shared appreciation for their 10-game win streak, saying that: “ We just start making the right basketball plays,

The comment came as a response to the fact that the Nets resorted to a dog mentality to defend plays and ultimately increase efficiency in the final third of the plays after the halftime break.

The Nets are dancing to the tunes of victory

After a slow start to the season and some players on the roster getting negative connotations, the Nets seemed to have regrouped well as a team and are now playing like the team, as everyone had expected them to be.

The Nets are averaging 114.7 points per game and are still one of the best teams defensively, as they continually manage to hold their opponents to a restricted score. Both the seasoned and the young players on the roster have gelled well, and Jacque Vaughn seems to be running a smooth operation as the Nets' head coach.

At this point, the onus doesn’t only come down to Kyrie and Durant to propel the Nets forward; every player on the roster seems to be understanding their roles well and delivering on the faith invested in them with 100% output. Whether it be Nic Claxton , Yuta Watanabe, Patty Mills, Seth Curry, or Ben Simmons , everyone is making plays and getting back to the defense religiously.

Nets hope to win it all

After coming agonizingly close to the NBA Finals in 2021, the Nets roster will definitely have their eyes on the big prize this season. The Nets' management made some big-money moves in 2019 and 2020 with the goal of winning the franchise's first championship.

And no one would want the other ring more than Durant and Kyrie, who have played in the NBA Finals against each other and are former champions. Consistency and mindful gameplay will be the keys for this Nets unit to win an NBA title this season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is away from the team after injuring both eyes while playing pickup

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has had tremendous success during his time filling in for the suspended Ime Udoka. Mazzulla, who began serving on Boston’s staff as an assistant coach in 2019 and was elevated to interim head coach this past offseason when Udoka was suspended for inappropriate workplace conduct, missed Tuesday’s game due to eye irritation. Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire filled in as acting head coach.
BOSTON, MA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Trae Young defends ‘misunderstood’ Kyrie Irving after heartfelt moment in Nets vs. Hawks

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young came to the defense of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, whom he believes is greatly misunderstood. Young and Irving shared a moment together after the Nets came from behind to beat the Hawks on Wednesday. Ice Trae didn’t play in the contest due to the left calf contusion he suffered on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, but he was on the bench to cheer for his team.
ATLANTA, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
917
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy