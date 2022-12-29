“We just start making the right basketball plays!" - Kyrie Irving reflects on the positive momentum that the Brooklyn Nets’ roster is carrying

The Brooklyn Nets are roaring and putting everyone on notice.

Kyrie Irving © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets mean some serious business this time around as the franchise is kicking into high gear. The Nets look unstoppable, and they are finding any means or measures to win games. Last night, the Nets took down the Atlanta Hawks in a closely contested game by a score of 108-107. The Nets struggled in the first half but still kept themselves within touching distance of the Hawks. The Nets shot 50.6% from the field, 38.5% from beyond the arc, and a mighty 82.4% from the charity stripe.

Kyrie touched base with the strengths of the Nets roster and shared appreciation for their 10-game win streak, saying that: “ We just start making the right basketball plays, ”

The comment came as a response to the fact that the Nets resorted to a dog mentality to defend plays and ultimately increase efficiency in the final third of the plays after the halftime break.

The Nets are dancing to the tunes of victory

After a slow start to the season and some players on the roster getting negative connotations, the Nets seemed to have regrouped well as a team and are now playing like the team, as everyone had expected them to be.

The Nets are averaging 114.7 points per game and are still one of the best teams defensively, as they continually manage to hold their opponents to a restricted score. Both the seasoned and the young players on the roster have gelled well, and Jacque Vaughn seems to be running a smooth operation as the Nets' head coach.

At this point, the onus doesn’t only come down to Kyrie and Durant to propel the Nets forward; every player on the roster seems to be understanding their roles well and delivering on the faith invested in them with 100% output. Whether it be Nic Claxton , Yuta Watanabe, Patty Mills, Seth Curry, or Ben Simmons , everyone is making plays and getting back to the defense religiously.

Nets hope to win it all

After coming agonizingly close to the NBA Finals in 2021, the Nets roster will definitely have their eyes on the big prize this season. The Nets' management made some big-money moves in 2019 and 2020 with the goal of winning the franchise's first championship.

And no one would want the other ring more than Durant and Kyrie, who have played in the NBA Finals against each other and are former champions. Consistency and mindful gameplay will be the keys for this Nets unit to win an NBA title this season.