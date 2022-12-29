Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
November 2022 Year in Review
In November 2022, Nathan Jenkins was selected as Mayor of Mitchell after J.D. England announced he was leaving office to pursue another opportunity, Spring Mill Inn was closed on November 13th for major renovations, and Greg Day was elected Lawrence County Sheriff. Nathan Jenkins selected as Mayor of Mitchell. Mitchell...
wbiw.com
August 2022 Year in Review
In August 2022, A Indiana State Police detective is arrested after he allegedly stole a firearm from evidence. Lawrence County begins an asphalt rejuvenation process to help preserve county roads and Shields Memorial Gymnasium in Seymour is placed on the Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered list. A Bloomington Post Indiana...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Morgan County Superior Court
MORGAN CO. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Dakota VanLeeuwen as his appointment to the Morgan County Superior Court. VanLeeuwen will succeed Judge Peter Foley who was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals in September 2022. Dakota VanLeeuwen has been in private practice in Martinsville, Indiana since...
bsquarebulletin.com
Recount confirms Dodds for Benton Township board, election finally over in Monroe County
Republican Jake Dodds has been confirmed as winning one of the three seats on the Benton Township board in Monroe County, Indiana. The result of a manual recount of the ballots, which concluded Thursday morning around 11 a.m., provided a 3-vote margin for Dodds over fourth-place finisher, Democrat Hans Kelson.
wbiw.com
ISP Sgt. Dave Henderson retires after 29 years of service to serve as Orange County Sheriff
ORANGE CO. – Sgt. Dave Henderson retires after 29 years of service with the Indiana State Police. He will now serve as the Sheriff of Orange County. Henderson is an Orleans native and 1989 graduate of Orleans High School. After graduating high school, Henderson attended Vincennes University for two years, receiving an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement.
wbiw.com
September 2022 Year in Review
In September 2022, Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices announced they would be closing, Monroe County Prosecutor files a reckless homicide charge against Madelyn Howard who struck and killed an IU student riding an electric scooter, a Bloomington man was arrested after hiding in Bloomington’s sewer system, and a former Bedford police officer pleads guilty for official misconduct and battery.
wbiw.com
Centerstone job placement partnership with Public Works
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Department of Public Works Director Adam Wason continue the discussion about the City’s employment placement initiative with Centerstone. After the successful launch in 2017 with Parks and Recreation, the program was expanded into Public Works with a focus on the Brighten...
bcdemocrat.com
Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount
Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 30, 2022
3:44 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Mitchell Road and 25th Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Q Street. 5:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. 5:26 a.m. Alarm sounding at Subway on 16th Street. It was a...
visitmorgancountyin.com
23 Reasons to Visit Morgan County in 2023
Love festivals, live music and special events? Looking to get out and explore more of Indiana this year?. Well, we've got 23 reasons for you to visit Morgan County in 2023 so you can get started planning this year's adventures. Don't forget - National Plan for Vacation Day is officially January 31, but we say why wait? Get started planning your fun getaways for 2023 with the more than 20 great Morgan County events and activities listed below.
wbiw.com
October 2022 Year in Review
Mitchell Mayor J.D. England announced his intent to step down as mayor effective, Friday, October 28, 2022. The body of a child found stuffed in a suitcase in Washington County was identified in October 2022 as Cairo Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia, and the Orleans, Indiana bison was restored. Mitchell Mayor...
korncountry.com
Mill Race Center selects Senior Citizen of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Mill Race Center has announced that Carl Gasner has been chosen as the 2022 Joan Pearcy Senior Citizen of the Year Award Winner. The award, which has been given annually since 1957, recognizes an outstanding senior citizen for his or her service to the community, encourages continued achievement and service from seniors, and reinforces the contributions senior citizens make to everyday life.
wbiw.com
Monroe County elected officials will take the oath of office on Sunday, Jan. 1
BLOOMINGTON – In a bi-partisan start to a new year, the Monroe County Democratic Party and Monroe County Republican Party will jointly host the 2023 Swearing-In Ceremony for newly elected officials at Noon on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Nat U. Hill Room of the Monroe County Courthouse.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, January 3 at 9:30 a.m. in the commissioner room at the courthouse. Approval of Minutes for December 20, 2022, Regular Meeting and the December 20, 2022, Executive Meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Items for Consideration:. Regional...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lisa Marie Sipes
Lisa Marie Sipes, 56, of Bedford, passed away at 5:46 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence. Born June 14, 1966, she was the daughter of Jack and Nancy (Temple) Anderson. She married Tim Sipes on May 26, 2006, and he survives. She was a painter and house cleaner. She was the creator of Indiana’s Missing and Unsolved Cases.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 16 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, December 29, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on Walls Dr. Water service was shut off for 16 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 9 a.m. Saturday, December 31. The Indiana...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
wbiw.com
Brawl leads to arrest of Bedford man
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, December 27 after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic fight at 10:47 p.m. at 1150 Butterfly Lane. While deputies were en route they were informed a gun may be involved. An Indiana...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Special Council Committee on Public Safety Capital Projects will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3
The City of Bloomington Special Council Committee on Public Safety Capital Projects (proposed via Appropriation Ordinance 22-06) will meet at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3. Materials related to this meeting will be made available as a packet and posted here. This meeting will be held in the Allison Conference...
wamwamfm.com
Joyce Harbin Frey
Joyce Harbin Frey, 93, died at 4 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, at the Good. Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. Joyce was born in Pleasantville. Her parents were Rex and Carrie (Behem) Harbin. She married Joseph James Frey on Feb. 22, 1949. Joyce graduated from Pleasantville High School and the Vincennes Business College.
