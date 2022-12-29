CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian has died after a car crash on Thursday night on I-65 in southern Indiana, Indiana State Police say. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime before 8:35 p.m. Thursday on I-65 southbound south of the interchange for U.S. 31 and the Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clark County. That’s in a commercial area for Clarksville and Jeffersonville, just about 2 miles north of the Ohio River and Louisville, Kentucky.

CLARK COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO