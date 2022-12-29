Read full article on original website
For My Money, This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
wamwamfm.com
Amber Mattingly
Amber Mattingly, 42, passed away December 22, 2022. She was born April 3, 1980, in Washington, to Terry J. Mattingly and Donnetta S. Blackwell. Amber was a Washington High School graduate who was employed at the Washington Orscheln Farm and Home Hardware as a manager. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, enjoyed the beach and was an avid reader. However, Amber was happiest when spending time with family and friends.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Morgan County Superior Court
MORGAN CO. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Dakota VanLeeuwen as his appointment to the Morgan County Superior Court. VanLeeuwen will succeed Judge Peter Foley who was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals in September 2022. Dakota VanLeeuwen has been in private practice in Martinsville, Indiana since...
wbiw.com
November 2022 Year in Review
In November 2022, Nathan Jenkins was selected as Mayor of Mitchell after J.D. England announced he was leaving office to pursue another opportunity, Spring Mill Inn was closed on November 13th for major renovations, and Greg Day was elected Lawrence County Sheriff. Nathan Jenkins selected as Mayor of Mitchell. Mitchell...
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Navy machinist from Brown County dies after ship struck by German torpedo
Before the United States entered World War II and despite the preponderance of isolationist leanings across the country, congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 authorizing a draft. This was the first peacetime draft in U. S. history. By October 1940, all men between the ages of...
wbiw.com
ISP Sgt. Dave Henderson retires after 29 years of service to serve as Orange County Sheriff
ORANGE CO. – Sgt. Dave Henderson retires after 29 years of service with the Indiana State Police. He will now serve as the Sheriff of Orange County. Henderson is an Orleans native and 1989 graduate of Orleans High School. After graduating high school, Henderson attended Vincennes University for two years, receiving an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement.
wdrb.com
'Don’t give up' | Indiana woman reunites with the Kentucky kidney donor that saved her life
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man says his faith was renewed through a prayer from a stranger that saved his wife's life as an organ donor. Debbie Patterson, from Columbus, Indiana, was in kidney failure dating back to 2010. Her husband Gerry Jones is a truck driver who did what he could to support her through the years.
wbiw.com
Trooper Carolin Harding reports to duty at ISP Bloomington Post
BLOOMINGTON – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Today, Probationary Trooper Caroline Harding reported for duty to the Bloomington District. Trooper Harding is a native of Indianapolis. She currently resides in Monroe County with her husband and children. After she...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police: Pedestrian dies in I-65 car crash in Clark County
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian has died after a car crash on Thursday night on I-65 in southern Indiana, Indiana State Police say. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime before 8:35 p.m. Thursday on I-65 southbound south of the interchange for U.S. 31 and the Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clark County. That’s in a commercial area for Clarksville and Jeffersonville, just about 2 miles north of the Ohio River and Louisville, Kentucky.
Wave 3
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
ISP: Semi-truck driver hits man walking across I-65 in Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead after being hit by a semi-truck on I-65 in southern Indiana Thursday. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says it happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near the 2.5 mile marker in Clark County, and that the interstate was shut down for about an hour.
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested in Washington for Reckless Driving and Drugs
Yesterday, December 29th, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Captain Matthew Stanley with the Washington Police Department witnessed a vehicle traveling on N. Highway 57 and George St. at 89 mph. The vehicle was stopped, and after an investigation, narcotics and narcotic equipment were located. John Monroe was transported to the Daviess...
wbiw.com
September 2022 Year in Review
In September 2022, Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices announced they would be closing, Monroe County Prosecutor files a reckless homicide charge against Madelyn Howard who struck and killed an IU student riding an electric scooter, a Bloomington man was arrested after hiding in Bloomington’s sewer system, and a former Bedford police officer pleads guilty for official misconduct and battery.
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 28, 2022
2:10 p.m. Juvenile, 12, Bedford, runaway, leaving home without permission. 5:30 p.m. Juvenile, 12, Bedford, resisting arrest, domestic battery. 12:25 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Zollman Avenue. 12:28 a.m. Medical emergency in the 10 block of P Street. 1:32 a.m. Traffic stop at 15th and L streets.
Indiana woman killed in murder-suicide sought restraining order days before death
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A pregnant Indiana preschool teacher killed by her estranged husband this month sought — and was denied — a protective order 10 days before the murder-suicide. Columbus police officers responding to a shooting call Dec. 19 found the bodies of Julie Neumann, 36, and...
korncountry.com
Reports of shots fired in Franklin on Wednesday leads to SWAT arrest
FRANKLIN, Ind. – A man has been arrested in Franklin after reports of shots fired led to the execution of a search warrant by a SWAT team. Officers with the Franklin Police Department (FPD) were dispatched to the Branigan Creek neighborhood at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When police...
wbiw.com
Brawl leads to arrest of Bedford man
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, December 27 after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic fight at 10:47 p.m. at 1150 Butterfly Lane. While deputies were en route they were informed a gun may be involved. An Indiana...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Special Council Committee on Public Safety Capital Projects will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3
The City of Bloomington Special Council Committee on Public Safety Capital Projects (proposed via Appropriation Ordinance 22-06) will meet at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3. Materials related to this meeting will be made available as a packet and posted here. This meeting will be held in the Allison Conference...
