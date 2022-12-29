ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

wamwamfm.com

Amber Mattingly

Amber Mattingly, 42, passed away December 22, 2022. She was born April 3, 1980, in Washington, to Terry J. Mattingly and Donnetta S. Blackwell. Amber was a Washington High School graduate who was employed at the Washington Orscheln Farm and Home Hardware as a manager. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, enjoyed the beach and was an avid reader. However, Amber was happiest when spending time with family and friends.
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

ORANGE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

wbiw.com

BEDFORD, IN
korncountry.com

FRANKLIN, IN
wbiw.com

BEDFORD, IN

