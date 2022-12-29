Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Warm New Year’s weekend | Tracking storms and a cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Warm and mostly dry weather settles in for New Year’s weekend with temperatures in the 70s for Greater Houston. Patchy dense fog will be possible in some areas, especially near the coast, which may also include spotty drizzle. Houston’s highs will be well above the...
spacecityweather.com
Get ready to be jacket-free to start 2023
Although it remains chilly this morning across the Houston metro area, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, by this afternoon the last 10 to 12 days of frigid weather will be but a memory. Looking ahead, it probably will be at least a week before we see lows in the 40s again, and there is no likelihood of a return to the 30s any time soon.
cw39.com
Temps turn from cold to comfortable
HOUSTON (CW39) – Tired of the frigid mornings? This week will be warming ahead of the new year. 70s are expected every afternoon through the weekend. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out this morning after a warm front has lifted through. Temperatures are starting to inch closer to the dew point across the greater Houston area.
Live in Baytown? Your drinking water may be affected by sewage spill officials say happened Friday
If you live within a half mile of the Goose Creek receiving stream, you're urged by officials to use distilled water or water that has been boiled for at least one minute.
WFAA
Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations
HOUSTON — If you're ringing in the New Year with a toast, it may take some extra planning this year, because Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours this weekend. It happened with Christmas, and it's happening again for New Year’s. Liquor stores are of course...
Would you carry my bag out to the car
I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
Watch: Texas woman stores hundreds of 'cold-stunned' bats in her attic
More than a thousand 'cold-stunned' bats were rescued by the Houston Humane Society in Texas, after falling off bridges in frigid weather.
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year
Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter. Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Texas City, TX
Texas City is a bay area city in the state of Texas, part of Galveston County. Texas City overlooks Galveston Bay, which acts as one of the many tourist attractions that shares with its much more popular neighbor, Galveston City. While Galveston is more known for tourism, Texas City still...
Gridlock Alert: 2023 brings major closure at West Loop/Southwest Fwy interchange near The Galleria
Nope, Galleria-area traffic won't end with the new year. The West Loop southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer will be closed through late 2023 starting Jan. 3.
papercitymag.com
Partying With Yellowstone Stars, Astros’ World Series Moments and Music Legends — Houston’s Best 2022 Party Scenes
Celebrity auctioneer Johnny Bravo jumps for joy at the million dollar success of the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power) After three years of limited partying and muted charitable fundraising in Houston, exuberance returned in 2022 as did ballgowns, multi-million dollar fundraising galas and dreamy party decorations. It was a year of financial record setting. The Menil Collection returned with its once every five-year gala to raise a record $2.1 million while records were set with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston earning $2.37 million, Houston Zoo’s 100th anniversary gala closing out the night with a record $2.3 million, the Orange Show pulling in $1.1 million, Crime Stoppers bringing in $1.35 million and much much more.
Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles
Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
Frozen bats rescued during Houston freeze released at Waugh Drive Bridge
HOUSTON — Bats that were cold-stunned during last week's freeze were released at the Waugh Drive Bridge Wednesday. A huge crowd was present as the Houston Humane Society used a scissor lift to raise the bats as close to the underside of the bridge as possible before releasing them to the colonies.
cw39.com
Enjoy a FREE New Year’s Eve at POST Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Houstonians are enjoying POST Houston and it’s one of the most Instagramable places to be this New Year’s Eve. This Saturday night is not only FREE for anyone wanting to ring in the new year, but it’s going to be an all-ages celebration open to the public. Head to the rooftop Skylawn for a New Year’s countdown, and multiple bars throughout. There will be live DJs and photo worthy skyline views to take in.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
Get paid $40 to tell TxDOT about trouble spots on Houston roads
HOUSTON — We all could use a little extra cash after the holidays. How about getting paid to weigh in on how TxDOT could improve our roadways?. From rush hour traffic to ongoing construction, driving in Houston can be frustrating. It’s a topic Houstonians have a lot of opinions on.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
tedmag.com
Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
Comments / 0