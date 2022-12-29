ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Warm New Year’s weekend | Tracking storms and a cold front next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Warm and mostly dry weather settles in for New Year’s weekend with temperatures in the 70s for Greater Houston. Patchy dense fog will be possible in some areas, especially near the coast, which may also include spotty drizzle. Houston’s highs will be well above the...
spacecityweather.com

Get ready to be jacket-free to start 2023

Although it remains chilly this morning across the Houston metro area, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, by this afternoon the last 10 to 12 days of frigid weather will be but a memory. Looking ahead, it probably will be at least a week before we see lows in the 40s again, and there is no likelihood of a return to the 30s any time soon.
cw39.com

Temps turn from cold to comfortable

HOUSTON (CW39) – Tired of the frigid mornings? This week will be warming ahead of the new year. 70s are expected every afternoon through the weekend. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out this morning after a warm front has lifted through. Temperatures are starting to inch closer to the dew point across the greater Houston area.
Bay Area Entertainer

Would you carry my bag out to the car

I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Texas City, TX

Texas City is a bay area city in the state of Texas, part of Galveston County. Texas City overlooks Galveston Bay, which acts as one of the many tourist attractions that shares with its much more popular neighbor, Galveston City. While Galveston is more known for tourism, Texas City still...
papercitymag.com

Partying With Yellowstone Stars, Astros’ World Series Moments and Music Legends — Houston’s Best 2022 Party Scenes

Celebrity auctioneer Johnny Bravo jumps for joy at the million dollar success of the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power) After three years of limited partying and muted charitable fundraising in Houston, exuberance returned in 2022 as did ballgowns, multi-million dollar fundraising galas and dreamy party decorations. It was a year of financial record setting. The Menil Collection returned with its once every five-year gala to raise a record $2.1 million while records were set with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston earning $2.37 million, Houston Zoo’s 100th anniversary gala closing out the night with a record $2.3 million, the Orange Show pulling in $1.1 million, Crime Stoppers bringing in $1.35 million and much much more.
cw39.com

Enjoy a FREE New Year’s Eve at POST Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houstonians are enjoying POST Houston and it’s one of the most Instagramable places to be this New Year’s Eve. This Saturday night is not only FREE for anyone wanting to ring in the new year, but it’s going to be an all-ages celebration open to the public. Head to the rooftop Skylawn for a New Year’s countdown, and multiple bars throughout. There will be live DJs and photo worthy skyline views to take in.
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
luxury-houses.net

This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven

5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
tedmag.com

Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
