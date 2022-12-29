Read full article on original website
Centerstone job placement partnership with Public Works
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Department of Public Works Director Adam Wason continue the discussion about the City’s employment placement initiative with Centerstone. After the successful launch in 2017 with Parks and Recreation, the program was expanded into Public Works with a focus on the Brighten...
August 2022 Year in Review
In August 2022, A Indiana State Police detective is arrested after he allegedly stole a firearm from evidence. Lawrence County begins an asphalt rejuvenation process to help preserve county roads and Shields Memorial Gymnasium in Seymour is placed on the Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered list. A Bloomington Post Indiana...
Mill Race Center selects Senior Citizen of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Mill Race Center has announced that Carl Gasner has been chosen as the 2022 Joan Pearcy Senior Citizen of the Year Award Winner. The award, which has been given annually since 1957, recognizes an outstanding senior citizen for his or her service to the community, encourages continued achievement and service from seniors, and reinforces the contributions senior citizens make to everyday life.
October 2022 Year in Review
Mitchell Mayor J.D. England announced his intent to step down as mayor effective, Friday, October 28, 2022. The body of a child found stuffed in a suitcase in Washington County was identified in October 2022 as Cairo Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia, and the Orleans, Indiana bison was restored. Mitchell Mayor...
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Morgan County Superior Court
MORGAN CO. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Dakota VanLeeuwen as his appointment to the Morgan County Superior Court. VanLeeuwen will succeed Judge Peter Foley who was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals in September 2022. Dakota VanLeeuwen has been in private practice in Martinsville, Indiana since...
Police Log: December 30, 2022
3:44 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Mitchell Road and 25th Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Q Street. 5:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. 5:26 a.m. Alarm sounding at Subway on 16th Street. It was a...
Recount confirms Dodds for Benton Township board, election finally over in Monroe County
Republican Jake Dodds has been confirmed as winning one of the three seats on the Benton Township board in Monroe County, Indiana. The result of a manual recount of the ballots, which concluded Thursday morning around 11 a.m., provided a 3-vote margin for Dodds over fourth-place finisher, Democrat Hans Kelson.
ISP Sgt. Dave Henderson retires after 29 years of service to serve as Orange County Sheriff
ORANGE CO. – Sgt. Dave Henderson retires after 29 years of service with the Indiana State Police. He will now serve as the Sheriff of Orange County. Henderson is an Orleans native and 1989 graduate of Orleans High School. After graduating high school, Henderson attended Vincennes University for two years, receiving an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement.
Obituary: Louis D. Hamilton
Louis D. Hamilton, 77, of Campbellsburg, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mitchell Manor. Born April 19, 1945, in Washington County, he was the son of Joseph Dale and Edith (Compton) Hamilton. Louis graduated from Campbellsburg High School and Indiana State University with a Master’s Degree in Mathematics. He...
23 Reasons to Visit Morgan County in 2023
Love festivals, live music and special events? Looking to get out and explore more of Indiana this year?. Well, we've got 23 reasons for you to visit Morgan County in 2023 so you can get started planning this year's adventures. Don't forget - National Plan for Vacation Day is officially January 31, but we say why wait? Get started planning your fun getaways for 2023 with the more than 20 great Morgan County events and activities listed below.
Trooper Carolin Harding reports to duty at ISP Bloomington Post
BLOOMINGTON – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Today, Probationary Trooper Caroline Harding reported for duty to the Bloomington District. Trooper Harding is a native of Indianapolis. She currently resides in Monroe County with her husband and children. After she...
Monroe County elected officials will take the oath of office on Sunday, Jan. 1
BLOOMINGTON – In a bi-partisan start to a new year, the Monroe County Democratic Party and Monroe County Republican Party will jointly host the 2023 Swearing-In Ceremony for newly elected officials at Noon on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Nat U. Hill Room of the Monroe County Courthouse.
Sullivan Co Prosecutor Office warns of fraudulent checks
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A post from the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page is alerting people of check fraud. The post warns vendors and merchants who cash checks to be aware of individuals who are cashing fraudulent checks that appear to be from a Clerks’s Office for bond reimbursements. The Sullivan County Prosecutor’s […]
Obituary: Lisa Marie Sipes
Lisa Marie Sipes, 56, of Bedford, passed away at 5:46 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence. Born June 14, 1966, she was the daughter of Jack and Nancy (Temple) Anderson. She married Tim Sipes on May 26, 2006, and he survives. She was a painter and house cleaner. She was the creator of Indiana’s Missing and Unsolved Cases.
Joyce Harbin Frey
Joyce Harbin Frey, 93, died at 4 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, at the Good. Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. Joyce was born in Pleasantville. Her parents were Rex and Carrie (Behem) Harbin. She married Joseph James Frey on Feb. 22, 1949. Joyce graduated from Pleasantville High School and the Vincennes Business College.
State investigating dangerous carbon monoxide levels in dozens of Southern Indiana homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a silent nightmare of a Christmas in Clarksville and New Albany. More than 100 calls were made to Clarksville and New Albany Fire reporting carbon monoxide poisoning. The cause has not yet been determined. The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert Saturday to local...
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
For My Money, This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel (McCormick), passed away from this world on December 19, 2022. Craig was born in Vincennes, Indiana on January 5, 1954 and was the son of Robert Eugene Wissel and Margaret Ann Wissel (Ziegler). Jane was born in Vincennes, Indiana on May 9, 1954 and was the daughter of Clarence James McCormick II and Bettye McCormick (Gramelspacher).
City of Bloomington Utilities issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 16 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, December 29, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on Walls Dr. Water service was shut off for 16 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 9 a.m. Saturday, December 31. The Indiana...
